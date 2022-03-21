Best face wash for girls: Time to reveal the real glow with THESE power packed face wash

FACE WASH - These two words are pretty understandable but there are so many things to uncover. It is not just a product that you need at your hands to cleanse your face rather it is a skin exfoliator. It has immense powers to treat acne, scars, blemishes without hampering the levels of natural oils and moisture. Your face is always exposed to environmental pollutants, dirt, grime and debris. In addition, your skin holds multiple layers of skin care products right from toners to heavy foundations. In order to maintain your skin’s suppleness and help it reveal your real glow, you need to pick the best face wash for girls.

Girls are usually the one who become immediately conscious when their skin misbehaves with them. When they hit puberty, they slowly find excessive oil production, facial hair, acnes, red pimples and itchiness annoying. So to help all you and all the pretty girls out there, we have come with a bag of face washes. This bag will help you choose a face wash that can be your forever companion. After bringing it home, we are sure you cannot resist adding “THE BEST WASH FOR GIRLS” tag to it.

Which face wash is best?

A face wash that delivers what it claims. A face wash that pampers your skin by providing deep nourishment. A face wash that exfoliates and rejuvenates your skin deserves to be the best face wash in your skincare kit. Be it a face wash for sensitive skin, normal skin, dry skin, acne prone skin or combination skin, whichever face wash suits your skin type and has no adverse effects will be your skin’s forever companion.

Why should one use a face wash? A face wash will provide everything that your skin asks for. It will not only strip away dirt and clear clogged pores but also soften and soothe your skin. To ensure that the weather conditions don't overshadow your glow, you need to buy a face wash for your skin.

Get to know the advantages of using face wash:

- It rejuvenates your skin deeply.

- It exfoliates your skin with the correct ingredients.

- It hyderats your skin and moisturises it thoroughly.

- It makes your skin squeaky clean.

- It ensures no dirt, dust and excessive oil hamper the quality of your skin.

Another thing that you need to pay attention to are the steps to follow before and while cleansing your face with a face wash. It is not a mere product to clean or wash your face. It lays down certain rules for 100 percent effectiveness.

Steps to follow while cleansing your face:

1. Wash your hands with fresh water before touching your face or pouring face wash.

2. Use clean water that is lukewarm. It will offer an add on effect to your skin along with the post face wash effect.

3. Pour is a coin sized face wash or as recommended. There is a false notion that majority of the people follow- more face wash better the effect? No. Appropriate quantity of face wash and the right method of applying will deliver better results.

4. After pouring the face wash on to your hands, gently scrub in circular motion. Do not apply force or scrub hurriedly.

5. Use fingers and not palms to gently cleanse your face with the face wash.

6. Pat dry with a towel for a luminous and squeaky clean skin.

Followed the above steps in the correct manner? Oh you are glowing like a star!

Wish to bring home the best face wash for girls? We will make things simpler for you. Before snatching a glimpse of the best face wash, here is something that you need to make yourself aware of.

Check out the types of face wash available for purchase:

Most common types of face wash that are easily accessible:

- Face wash for oily skin

- Face wash for normal skin

- Face wash for dry skin

- Face wash for sensitive skin

- Face wash for all skin types

Other types of face wash

- Oil free face wash

- Anti acne face wash

- Oil control face wash

- Pimple free face wash

- Face wash for blackheads

- Acne removal face wash

Here the list of face washes from which you can pick the best face wash for girls:

For oily, acne prone and combination Skin

1. Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser

Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser is a face wash for oily, combination and acne prone skin. It can be used daily and to remove surface oils, dirt and makeup without leaving skin tight or overly dry. This face wash replenishes the skin lipids and moisturises the skin thoroughly. It is formulated for teenagers, adults and in fact gender neutral. The gentle foaming and non-irritating formula is specially formulated for oily, pimple-prone and combination skin. It helps girls to get rid of oil with deep pore cleansing without damaging the skin barrier.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 439

2. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash

Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash is an acne face wash meant for oily skin types. It has the capability to leave your skin clear and bright. It combats acne and provides gentle exfoliation. It is soap free and contains natural antioxidants so that the weather won't overshadow your real glow. The glycolic acid removes dead skin cells and the cellulose beads offer a deep pore cleansing effect to your skin.This face wash for girls helps in controlling sebum production making their skin acne-free.

Price: Rs. 345

Deal: Rs. 293

3. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash is the best face wash for girls who possess oily skin. It is formulated with capryloyl salicylic acid which stays on the outer layer of skin and provides gentle exfoliation. It largely reveals soft skin and offers utmost care to your skin. While salicylic acid penetrates deep into pores and reduces sebum and oil production. This face wash is a sulphate free face wash with a non drying formula. It reduces acne and prevents future breakout for clear looking skin.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 284

For dry skin

4. SkinKraft Face Wash

SkinKraft Face Wash is a customised moisturising cleanser to hydrate skin and prevent moisture loss. It gently removes dirt and impurities. Improve essential skin moisture and hydration with this facial cleanser, specifically formulated for dry skin. Post cleansing, skin feels clean and hydrated without any dryness or discomfort. This face wash nourishes the skin and makes it soft, clean and supple. In addition, it also cures irritated and flaky skin.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 319

5. WOW Skin Science Moroccan Argan Oil Foaming Face Wash

WOW Skin Science Moroccan Argan Oil Foaming Face Wash comes with an in built brush for easy cleansing. It is enriched with argan Oil and aloe vera extracts. This face wash is meant for those who possess dry to normal skin type. It is one of the best face wash for girls who wish to revive their dehydrated skin. It is a soap-free, non-drying product that removes dirt without disturbing your skin’s natural moisture balance. So, you do not get that tight, drawn feeling after using this face wash. It removes not just makeup but also deep-seated dirt and impurities from the skin leaving it feeling fresh and soft.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 319

6. Organic Harvest Vitamin A Face Wash

Organic Harvest Vitamin A Face Wash comes with broccoli and aloe vera ideal for dry skin. It is an anti-aging face wash that reduces wrinkles and fine lines. It is formulated in such a manner that it cleans pores thoroughly. It removes all the dirt, junk and grime that might purge later in the form of acne and zits. With this face wash at your hands, the root cause of acne and flaky skin is easily tackled. It makes the skin tight because of the effect of Vitamin A.





Price: Rs. 225

Deal: Rs. 209

For sensitive skin

7. O3+ Lightening & Calming Face wash

This O3+ Lightening & Calming Face wash has a light foaming, gentle face texture. It is one of the best face wash for girls that lightens, balances moistures and soothes irritation on sensitive and all types of skin. It also restores epidermal balance and increases skin's tolerance to environmental exposure. It has a calming aloe vera scent that relieves stress and other impurities dwelling on your skin. Within 2 weeks, you can witness a radiant skin and an elevated complexion.

Price: Rs. 385

Deal: Rs. 359

8. Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Facial Wash

This face wash is ideal for all skin types and especially tested on sensitive skin. It has no perfume, chemicals, paraben, colour or soap that can harm your delicate skin. Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Facial Wash thoroughly wash away make-up, dirt and other impurities from skin. It leaves your skin and you feeling clean, fresh and revived. This face wash has a cream based formula that provides perfect moisture to the skin. It is extremely kind to your skin and delivers what it claims. With the most natural and skin friendly ingredients, this face wash is a winner when it comes to face cleansing.

Price: Rs. 375

Deal: Rs. 300

9. Vedix Ahruta HydroRestore Face Wash

Are you looking for an ayurvedic face wash or a facial cleaner? Your hunt for ayurvedic and the best face wash for girls ends today. Vedix Ahruta HydroRestore Face Wash is meant for dry and sensitive skin. It is a customised ayurvedic face wash that is a rich source of aloe vera, onion and yashtimadhu. It is a daily use cleanser that is meant for gently removing dirt, grime and harmful pollutants off your skin. It makes sure that while cleansing it doesn't strip away the essential oils from the skin. It hydrates and restores all sorts of damage caused to your skin due to extreme dryness and sensitivity.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 499

For acne and pimple

10. The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash

This Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash is all what you need for treating acne. With salicylic acid and witch hazel, this face wash acts like a warrior when it comes to stripping away active acnes. It is a gel based face wash that has anti-inflammatory properties that play an important role in fading away red-inflamed pimples. Oily skin is one of the main reasons for blemishes because it clogs pores and prevents the natural skin shedding cycle from occurring. Moreover, excess oil on the skin’s surface attracts acne causing bacteria and irritants responsible for further inflaming the skin. This gel face wash reduces the oil levels of the skin by suppressing cells that produce the skin’s sebum.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 268

11. Mamaearth Tea Tree Foaming Face Wash

Mamaearth Tea Tree Foaming Face Wash is enriched with tea tree and salicylic acid for combating acne and pimples. It has antibacterial properties that remove excess oil, blemishes, scars and acne marks. It has two appreciating formulas of purifying the skin and soothing inflammation. It is also infused with aloe vera that heals and locks in moisture. This face wash is free from sulfates, parabens, petroleum, artificial preservatives and colours. What’s more? This face wash is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 358

12. Biotique Tea Tree Skin Clearing Normal to Oily Skin Face Wash

The hero ingredient of this face wash is TEA TREE. Tea Tree is known as the acne banishing ingredient. It is rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in fighting the formation of acne causing bacteria while soothing your skin. Acne is the most common skin ailment that arises due to the clogging of pores from the excessive production of sebum. Biotique Tea Tree Face Wash is enriched with one of the most expensive and proven ingredients known for its powerful antiseptic properties and ability to treat acne.

Price: Rs. 225

Deal: Rs. 159

Widely appreciated face wash that you shouldn’t ignore

13. Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash

Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash is suitable for acne prone skin and comes with salicylic acid. It is tough on acne, oil and easy on the skin. It is the best face wash for girls who are new to the world of skin care and acne issues. This face wash provides deep cleansing without over drying your skin. It penetrates deep to clean pores and help prevent pimples by removing excess oil and surface build up.





Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 520

14. Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash

Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash is a widely purchased face wash because of its soothing and anti-bacterial properties. It helps to keep your face moist and dewy. This face wash is largely used for oil control, spot removal, anti acne, pimples, anti aging, cleansing, anti dullness, skin brightening, tan removal and sun protection.

Price: Rs. 350

Deal: Rs. 244

15. Lakme Blush & Glow Kiwi Refreshing Gel Face Wash

Lakme Blush & Glow Kiwi Refreshing Gel Face Wash will help you experience a fruitilicious glow. With 100 percent natural fruit for glowing skin, this face wash is loved by the majority of the girls. It is a daily, gentle exfoliating facial cleanser that will live up to your needs and necessities. This face wash is ideal for all normal skin types and is indeed a delight of a fresh fruit splash every time you wash your face.

Price: Rs. 240

Deal: Rs. 215

Every face wash is distinctive and everyone experiences a variety of effects. This is largely because of their skin type, texture and tone. Thus, it is advisable to purchase small bottles or packs of face wash to test their effectiveness on your skin. Don't blindly follow what others recommend. It is your duty to analyse and inspect your skin and then the ingredients that the best face wash for girls offers. Of course, they rejuvenate your skin and make you squeaky clean, but it is mandatory to pay attention to the selection process of your face wash.

FAQs

1. When to use face wash?

Use a face wash twice a day. Once in the morning and then in the night. A face wash helps your skin to get rid of dirt and dust that stick on your face. It also helps to take off your makeup once you dissolve it with a cleansing balm.

2. Is face wash better than soap?

Yes. Face wash is softer on your skin. Soaps tend to be harsh and at times they also contain high amounts of sulphate. The high levels of sulphate and other chemicals harm your skin’s real texture and take away the natural glow. Soaps are harsh, face wash are milder and facial cleansers are even more gentle on the skin.

3. What are the necessary elements to keep in mind while selecting the best face wash?

Before making a purchasing decision, you need to pay heed to the brand, price, ingredients, skin type, customer reviews, ratings and also the consistency of face wash. Since every girl’s skin is different from one another, one has to consider these necessary elements. Secondly, bring home small packs or bottles of face wash before investing in a larger one to check whether the face wash actually meets the needs of your skin.

4. Which is the best face wash for everyday use?

A face wash that has no adverse effects on your skin should be considered as the best face wash. If you have dry skin, ensure that you invest in a face wash that moisturises your skin deeply and maintains the natural oils. For those who have sensitive skin, you can use a non fragrant face wash for everyday use. Acne prone skin types ask for an oil controlling face wash. Hence, a fash wash that is infused with antibacterial and oil controlling properties will be the best choice for everyday use.

5. Do face wash treat acne and pimples?

Yes. There are a wide range of face wash that are ideal for treating acne, pimples and dark spots. They are crafted for sensitive skin and never cause redness. In order to prevent acne and pimples, face wash for oily and acne prone skin do their job well. But before investing in a face wash, check whether the face wash suits your skin.

6. How should you choose the best face wash?

First analysing skin type is very important. The next step is to understand your skin’s need for face wash. Does it need a gentle cleanser or a milder face wash to clear your skin? After analysing and understanding the need of face wash, note down the things that your skin cannot come in contact with. Once you jot down the precautionary measures, check the ingredients of the face wash that is ideal for your skin type. If everything works parallely go ahead with the purchasing decision. The best face wash is at home.

7. Does face wash make your skin dry?

No. Face wash is not meant to make your skin completely dry. The cleansing agents do clear the unnecessary pollutants and oils dwelling on your face that might make your skin feel dry. But in reality, a face wash cleans and also moisturises your skin with the correct amount of ingredients.

8. How many times a day should you use a face wash?

Always wash your face with a face wash minimum twice a day. Excessive usage of face wash can result in skin redness and inflammation. To clean your face and ensure there are no impurities suffocating your face, you need the correct skincare product at your hands. Wash your face in the morning and at the end of day. That is enough to maintain utmost hygiene and refreshness.

