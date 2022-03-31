Best face wash for men under Rs 699 for clean and clear skin

Though all of us have two eyes, one nose and two ears, our faces differ from each other in so many factors and the type of skin is one among them. Men have thick skin that contains more collagen, which gives it a tighter, firmer appearance. Therefore the best face wash for men are the ones that unclog the pores, get rid of impurities, are safe to use on facial hair and control sebum production as men have double the sebum production compared to women. Here we bring to you the 7 best face wash for men from Amazon.

Grab the best face wash for men below:

Here are 7 face washes that are suitable for different skin types. These face washes are curated on the basis of reviews and ratings by Amazon customers who have used the product.

1. L'Oreal Paris Men Foam Cleanser

This ultra-lightweight moisturising fluid cleanses the face perfectly and detoxifies and brightens your face. It's suitable for harsh dry skin and works efficiently reducing the signs of fatigue such as tired, dull and dehydrated skin. Also, it soothes razor burns making it an excellent face wash for men.

Price: Rs 354

2. Beardo De-Tan Face Wash for Men

Hate summer tans? Get the de-tan face wash to glow differently every day. This face wash gently removes dirt, dead cells and excess oil that gathers on your skin and is formulated especially for the tough skin of men to restore natural skin tone which gets tanned due to daily sun exposure.

Price: Rs 435

3. Muuchstac Men’s Face Wash

Men’s face tend to have large pores. This deep cleansing face wash unclogs pores and intensely clears all dirt and impurities stuck on the skin. Massage lather onto your face in a circular motion and feel the freshness yourselves.

Price: Rs 560

4. L'Oreal Men Gel Face Wash

Gel-based face washes are strong cleansers that wake your skin up. Tiered or saggy skin, this face wash will refresh your skin and get you ready to face the day in full spirit. Feeling gloomy or if work is stressing you out, sometimes a good face wash can amp up your spirits.

Price: Rs 695

5. Gatsby Cooling Face Wash

Want to feel cool and fresh? This is the face wash you need to count on. It's one of the best face wash for oily skin as it absorbs sebum and removes excess oil and dirt from the skin without drying it out. Keep oil, impurities and clogged pores at bay with this face wash for men.

Price: Rs 400

6. Garnier Men Turbo Face Wash

Activated charcoal is known for its absorbing properties. This face wash is enriched with the goodness of charcoal and clay that wipes out all impurities and gives your face a clean and clear look. Thanks to the salicylic active and Vitamin C extract present in the face wash that exfoliates skin and reduces dullness.

Price: Rs 169

7. Bombay Shaving Company Charcoal Face Wash

Charcoal based face washes are always a winning choice to clear out all impurities from the face. It's best suited for oily skin types as it controls excess oil and helps prevent future outbreaks. This purifying and deep cleansing formula allows your skin to breathe free and feel rejuvenated after every wash.

Price: Rs 199

We believe you picked your favourite best face wash for men from the list above to give your skin a fresh start every day. Make sure to face your face at least twice daily and don’t overdo it as it might dry out the skin.

