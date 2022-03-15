Best face wash for oily skin: Treat your acne & pimples effortlessly with these face washes

If you have oily and acne prone skin, I am sure you must be afraid to apply any product on your face. The secret to combating oily skin issues is to use the right products and keep the skin moisturised. Here we have the best face washes for oily skin that are formulated especially for oily and acne prone skin, and will clear your skin while also preventing acne.

Best face washes for oily skin

1. Nua Pore Cleansing Face Wash

This face wash has a well-balanced scientific formula that removes all the excess oil and impurities from your face and pores without making your skin dry. It doesn’t just control and prevent acne but also boosts your long term skin health. It removes excess oil, gently exfoliates dead skin cells, maintains hydration and balances the skin microbiome.

Price: Rs.313

2. Mamaearth Oil Free Face Wash

Fighting acne from the root, this face wash removes excess oil, preventing breakouts. It also keeps acne-causing bacteria at bay. This face wash is infused with the goodness of apple cider vinegar that improves skin’s appearance by refreshing it, salicylic acid that unclogs pores and exfoliates the skin gently, and niacinamide that minimises enlarged pores and reduces acne marks.

Price: Rs.211

3. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash

This naturally mild face wash for oily skin deeply cleanses away all the dirt, grime and dead skin from your face. Rich in antioxidant green tea, this face wash helps in controlling sebum production making your skin acne-free! It also contains glycolic acid that removes dead skin cells and natural cellulose beads for deep pore cleansing.

Price: Rs.293

4. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash

This face wash is formulated with salicylic acid, which stays on the outer layer of the skin and provides gentle exfoliation, revealing soft skin. While salicylic acid penetrates deep into pores and reduces sebum and oil production, this salicylic acid and LHA combination provides multi-level cleansing unlike any other salicylic acid face wash. This face wash effectively controls oil production and acts as a potent anti acne (or pimple) active. Reduces acne and prevents future breakout for clear looking skin.

Price: Rs.284

5. SkinKraft Face Wash For Oily Skin

This cleanser is specially formulated to suit oily skin. It gently cleanses excess oil without overdrying and leaves skin feeling clean and fresh with balanced hydration. This face wash is lightweight and mild for everyday use. It removes excess sebum from your skin, without disturbing its pH balance. It further regulates excess oil production throughout the day. Formulated with niacinamide, this face wash helps restrict frequent breakouts which is a common occurrence in oily skin. It further minimises the appearance of pores and keeps the skin feeling plump.

Price: Rs.319

6. UrbanBotanics Neem Face Wash

This tea tree face wash with neem helps to control and prevent the development of new acne and pimples by controlling excessive oil secretion. This pure and organic face wash cleans thoroughly and works as a healthy and nourishing food for your skin with all-natural ingredients and no harmful chemicals. It removes excess oil off your face leaving thoroughly clean and oil-free skin without making it dry or stretchy.

Price: Rs.189

7. Nivea Face Wash For Oily Skin

This face wash contains fine gram flour that is beneficial in removing the excess oil from the skin and keeps your skin oil free for the whole day, in just one use. The face wash effectively reduces stickiness, leaving your skin looking plump and healthy. Milk acts as a natural cleanser that removes dirt and impurities and nourishes your skin for a healthy glow. Besan absorbs excess oil and deep cleanses to guard your skin against a greasy look.

Price: Rs.134

8. The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash

This face wash penetrates deep into the skin, dissolves the skin debris that clogs pores, and eliminates acne-causing bacteria. Salicylic acid also has anti-inflammatory properties that play an important role in fading away red-inflamed pimples. Oily skin is one of the main reasons for blemishes because it clogs pores and prevents the natural skin-shedding cycle from occurring. Moreover, excess oil on the skin’s surface attracts acne-causing bacteria and irritants responsible for further inflaming the skin.

Price: Rs.253

These are the best face washes for oily skin and will solve all your oily skin problems in a giffy!

