101 Iconic Fashion Quotes That Will Never Go out of Style

Fashion expresses one’s creativity, art, and passion. It is a form of personal expression, and makes us feel good about ourselves. The way we dress up, wear our hair, and do our makeup, affects our mood and makes us feel confident. So, if you are a fashion monger and love all things fashion, then here are some best fashion quotes to inspire you. Best Fashion Quotes of All Time

1.“Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way to live.” – Gianni Versace 2.“You can never be overdressed or overeducated.” ― Oscar Wilde 3.“I don't know who invented high heels, but all women owe him a lot!” ― Marilyn Monroe 4. “Fashion is part of the daily air and it changes all the time, with all the events. You can even see the approaching of a revolution in clothes. You can see and feel everything in clothes.” — Diana Vreeland 5. One of the best fashion quotes of all times was given by Bill Cunningham- “Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.” — Bill Cunningham 6."Fashions fade, style is eternal." - Yves Saint Laurent 7." Never be afraid to show your real self through style." 8." Fashion doesn't always mean dressing extravagantly. It's all about decking up in a way that comforts us, soothes us, and makes us happy." 9.“Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance.”― Coco Chanel 10.“Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.” ― Coco Chanel This is one of the best fashion quotes by Coco Chanel.

11.“Beauty, to me, is about being comfortable in your own skin. That, or a kick-ass red lipstick.” ― Gwyneth Paltrow 12.“I don’t design clothes. I design dreams.” – Ralph Lauren 13. “Fashion is very important. It is life-enhancing and, like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well.” – Vivienne Westwood 14."Don't be into trends. Don't make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way to live." —Gianni Versace 15. "Fashions come and go, but good health is a treasure to keep." — Ammy Virk 16.“Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say, and not giving a damn” ― Orson Welles This is one of the best style quotes by Orson Welles, a known American actor, and director. 17.“Over the years I have learned that what is important in a dress is the woman who is wearing it.” ― Yves Saint Laurent 18.“Adornment, what a science! Beauty, what a weapon! Modesty, what elegance!” ― Coco Chanel 19.“When a girl feels that she’s perfectly groomed and dressed she can forget that part of her. That’s charm” ― F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Short Stories 20. “Style is the only thing you can’t buy. It’s not in a shopping bag, a label, or a price tag. It’s something reflected from our soul to the outside world—an emotion.” — Alber Elbaz This is one of the best fashion quotes by Alber Elbaz, an Israeli fashion designer. 21.“Black is modest and arrogant at the same time. Black is lazy and easy - but mysterious. But above all black says this: "I don’t bother you - don’t bother me".”― Yohji Yamamoto 22.“Oh, never mind the fashion. When one has a style of one's own, it is always twenty times better.” ― Margaret Oliphant 23.“If I want to knock a story off the front page, I just change my hairstyle.” ― Hillary Rodham Clinton 24.“Oh, never mind the fashion. When one has a style of one's own, it is always twenty times better.”― Margaret Oliphant 25. “Fashion is like eating, you shouldn’t stick to the same menu.” — Kenzo Takada 26. “To pull off any look, wear it with confidence.” — Audrey Hepburn 27.“Fashion is about dreaming and making other people dream.” — Donatella Versace 28.“There is a shade of red for every woman.” — Audrey Hepburn 29. “I don’t really believe in any fashion rules. I think fashion is a form of self-expression. I think you can wear whatever you want!” — Ariana Grande 30.“I was not designed to be forced. I will breathe after my own fashion. Let us see who is the strongest.” — Henry David Thoreau

31.“Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful.” — Sophia Loren This is one of the best fashion quotes by Sophia Loren, an Italian actress. 32. “Fashion is about dressing according to what's fashionable. Style is more about being yourself.” — Oscar de la Renta 33. “Fashion is part of our culture, and it's about more than just a pretty dress.” — Joan Smalls 34. “Fashion and music are two great artistic forms that can be molded by the youth culture - our taste and our passion for evolving things in our limited time on earth allows us to look at things with fresh eyes.” — Virgil Abloh This is one of the best fashion quotes by Virgil Abloh, an American fashion designer. 35. “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today when human contacts go so fast. Fashion is instant language.” — Miuccia Prada 36. “That is the key of this collection, being yourself. Don't be into trends. Don't make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way to live.” — Gianni Versace 37. “The paradoxes of today are the prejudices of tomorrow, since the most benighted and the most deplorable prejudices have had their moment of novelty when fashion lent them its fragile grace.” — Marcel Proust 38. “I never kept up with the fashions. I believed in wearing what I thought looked good on me.”— Bettie Page 39. “Don't bend; don't water it down; don't try to make it logical; don't edit your own soul according to the fashion. Rather, follow your most intense obsessions mercilessly.” — Franz Kafka 40. “Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There’s no how-to road map to style. It’s about self-expression and, above all, attitude.” — Iris Apfel

41. “Architecture is how the person places herself in the space. Fashion is about how you place the object on the person.” — Zaha Hadid 42. “Simplicity, good taste, and grooming are the three fundamentals of good dressing and these do not cost money.” — Christian Dior 43. “Fashion is something that you can attach to yourself, put on, and through that interaction, the meaning of it is born.” —- Rei Kawakubo This is one of the best fashion quotes by Rei Kawakubo, a Japanese fashion designer 44." Being well-dressed hasn't much to do with having good clothes. It's a question of good balance and good common sense." — Oscar de la Renta This is one of the best fashion quotes by Oscar de la Renta, a Dominican fashion designer 45." Fashion is very important. It is life-enhancing and, like everything that gives pleasure, it is worth doing well." — Vivienne Westwood 46."Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There's no how-to road map to style. It's about self-expression and, above all, attitude." — Iris Apfel 47."Fashion should be a form of escapism and not a form of imprisonment." — Alexander McQueen 48."Give a girl the right kind of shoes and she can rule the world." — Marilyn Monroe 49."Clothes aren't going to change the world. The women who wear them are." — Anne Klein 50." Fashion as we knew it is over; people wear now exactly what they feel like wearing." — Mary Quant

51.“I love the idea of embracing your curves and loving yourself while expressing it through fashion.” — Hayley Hasselhoff 52.“Create your own style… let it be unique for yourself and yet identifiable for others.”― Anna Wintour 53.“Fashion and music are the same, because music express its period too.” — Karl Lagerfeld 54.“I think there is beauty in everything. What ‘normal’ people would perceive as ugly, I can usually see something of beauty in it.” — Alexander McQueen, Designer 55.“Fashion is not necessarily about labels. It’s not about brands. It’s something else that comes from within you.” — Ralph Lauren 56.“Be sure what you want and be sure about yourself. Fashion is not just beauty, it’s about good attitude. You have to believe in yourself and be strong.” — Adriana Lima 57." Style is knowing what suits you, who you are, and what your assets are. It's excepting it all." — Bianca Jagger 58. "The zenith of elegance in any woman's wardrobe is the little black dress, the power of which suggests dash and refinement."— Andre Leon Talley 59.“Fashion is what you’re offered four times a year by designers. And style is what you choose. — Lauren Hutton 60.“I always find beauty in things that are odd and imperfect. They are much more interesting.” — Marc Jacobs

61.“Clothes are like a good meal, a good movie, and great pieces of music.” — Michael Kors 62.“Don't look to the approval of others for your mental stability” ― Karl Lagerfeld 63.“Fashion is what you adopt when you don't know who you are.” ― Quentin Crisp 64.“I am not trendy. I am not ‘in fashion.’ I am simply a positive human being who has a positive outlook on life.” — Thierry Mugler 65.“ I have married fashion and I think it has been a good wife.” — Franco Moschino 66.“A beautiful dress may look beautiful on a hanger, but that means nothing. It must be seen on the shoulders, with the movement of the arms, the legs, and the waist.” — Coco Chanel 67.“A woman’s perfume tells more about her than her handwriting.” — Christian Dior 68.“Fashion is an art and you are the canvas.” — Velvet Paper 69.“Comfort and simplicity are two keys that I follow when it comes to fashion.” — Fawad Khan 70.“Fashion is anything which is you and reflects your personality, and if you are comfortable with what you wearing, you’ll look trendy and fashionable for sure.” — Yami Gautam This is one of the best quotes about fashion by Yami Gautam, an Indian actor.

71.“Good grooming is integral and impeccable style is a must. If you don’t look the part, no one will want to give you time or money.” — Daymond John 72.“When you have a passion for something then you tend not only to be better at it, but you work harder at it too.” — Vera Wang 73.“One should either be a work of art, or wear a work of art.” — Oscar Wilde 74."Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness, simply didn’t know where to go shopping." — Bo Derek 75."In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous." — Elsa Schiaparelli 76."Shoes transform your body language and attitude. They lift you physically and emotionally." — Christian Louboutin 77." Fashion is like food! Some people like sushi, others think hamburgers are divine! People like different things!" —- Michael Kors 78."The most beautiful makeup of a woman is passion. But cosmetics are easier to buy." — Yves Saint-Laurent 79. “We need houses as we need clothes, architecture stimulates fashion. It’s like hunger and thirst — you need them both.” ― Karl Lagerfeld 80.“I am a fashion person, and fashion is not only about clothes -- it's about all kinds of change” ― Karl Lagerfeld

81. “Fashion may not be a weapon of the woman but at least it gives her the ammunition.” — Brigitte Bardot 82. “The dress must follow the body of a woman, not the body following the shape of the dress.” — Hubert de Givenchy 83.“Everything I wear is a ‘DO’ and everything else is a ‘DON’T’.” — Christian Siriano 84.“Buy less. Choose well. Make it last. Quality, not quantity. Everybody’s buying far too many clothes.” — Vivienne Westwood 85.“There is no better designer than nature.” ― Alexander McQueen 86.“When perception, thoughtfulness and understanding do meet, we can fashion a range of viable expectations and craft a world of togetherness. ("Morning after")” ― Erik Pevernagie This is one of the best fashion quotes by Erik Pevarnagie, a Belgian writer and painter. 87. “You can never take too much care over the choice of your shoes. Too many women think that they are unimportant, but the real proof of an elegant woman is what is on her feet.” — Christian Dior 88. “Elegance and comfort are not incompatible, and whoever maintains the contrary simply doesn't know what he's talking about.” — Salvatore Ferragamo 89. “When in doubt, wear red.” — Bill Blass 90.“A woman's dress should be like a barbed-wire fence: serving its purpose without obstructing the view.” ― Sophia Loren

91.“...you don't have to be perfect to be pretty” ― Carson Kressley 92.“You make all the fashion statements just by dressing up your mind.” ― Jason Mraz 93.“Fashion is a tool. To compete in life outside the home. People will like you better, without knowing why, because people will react well to a person they like the looks of.” — Mary Quant 94.“Style is something each of us already has, all we need is to find it.” — Diane von Furstenberg 95.“In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” — Coco Chanel 96.“The most important thing to remember is that you can wear all the greatest clothes and all the greatest shoes, but you’ve got to have a good spirit on the inside. That’s what’s really going to make you look like you’re ready to rock the world.” — Alicia Keys This is one of the best fashion quotes by Alicia Keys, a popular American singer and a songwriter. 97.“Fashion has to reflect who you are, what you feel at the moment, and where you’re going.” — Pharrell Williams 98.“Fashion is not about product; it’s about an interesting idea that you can’t resist buying into.” — Alessandro Michele 99. “Clothes is just something you put on to cover yourself… fashion is a way to communicate.” — Dries van Noten 100.“It is beautiful to be who you are.” — Jean Paul Gaultier 101.“Style never speaks, but somehow is always saying something.” — Mircea Popister Conclusion Fashion is not just about how you dress up and style, it's about how confident you are in your outfit, and in your skin. Many designers have helped people to accept themselves with their encouraging fashion quotes that broke all the stereotypes related to styling. So, read these best fashion quotes, get in the right mood, and transform style like never before.

