40 Best forearm tattoo ideas for men: Everything from basic to badass

When it comes to getting inked, tattoo placement is one of the most important decisions. People go for all kinds of shapes, sizes, and placements. These placements include different body parts that have different visibility and canvas size. Moreover, with different placements comes the freedom to flaunt or hide your tattoo. However, if you are one of those who like to show off their body art, you have got to get a forearm tattoo. Whether it's men or women, the forearm has always been one of the prime tattoo placement spots.

It might look like a small area to experiment with but with a little experimentation and a lot of creativity forearm tattoos can definitely stand out. If you have been looking for trendy yet unique tattoo ideas for your forearm, you have stumbled upon just the right article. Here is a list of over 40 fantastic forearm tattoo ideas. From detailed artwork, to basic yet striking designs this list has it all, but before that let’s understand what’s special about a forearm tattoo.

Forearm Tattoos

A forearm tattoo looks phenomenal, well that’s definitely a reason enough to get a forearm tattoo, however, there are several other perks of getting a tattoo on your forearm. Here we go:

The forearm is one of the least painful areas on your body to get a tattoo. So, if it's your first tattoo, you must definitely go for a forearm tattoo because it's rather pain-free.

Another little perk of getting a tattoo on your forearm is, that it heals quicker than any other spot.

Whether you have muscular or skinny arms, a forearm tattoo suits everyone. Plus, the designs aren't affected when you gain or lose weight.

It's a flat surface that serves as a canvas for your tattoo artist. You can go as creative and as minimal as you want to.

It's easy to show off and can be easily hidden with a full-sleeve shirt.

Tattoos are personal and permanent, which is why before you go get your forearm tattoo, you must do your research about what kind of tattoo you actually want. When it comes to forearm tattoos there is so much you can do. You can go for unique forearm tattoos like inner arm tattoos, outer arm tattoos, sleeve tattoos, minimal tattoos, colored tattoos, text tattoos, animal tattoos, and other several meaningful or abstract tattoos with an exceptional level of creativity. Read on for a collection of 50+ incredible forearm tattoo ideas that really stands out.

Inner forearm tattoo ideas

You can definitely get a tattoo on your inner forearm because it's simply a great tattoo spot. People usually go for smaller designs at this location as they are slightly more painful than the outer arm. Whether you want to show off or cover it up, it is totally up to you, that’s the beauty of an inner forearm tattoo. Here are a few ideas:

Outer forearm tattoo ideas

An outer forearm tattoo is another popular choice, especially for ones who are going for their first tattoos, mostly because it is one of the least painful spots to get a tattoo. Whether you want to cover up or show off an outer forearm tattoo is just a perfect spot. Here are a few ideas.

Side of the forearm tattoo ideas

If you have a straight or a narrow tattoo in mind, you must go for a tattoo on the side of the forearm. You can go for flowers, skulls, snakes, arrows probably anything you want.

Here are a few ideas:

Forearm sleeve tattoo ideas

The forearm sleeve tattoo is one of the bolder tattoo choices, this usually includes the entire forearm sleeve or half a sleeve. A sleeve tattoo attracts a lot of attention, so if you are looking for a flashy tattoo idea, this is the one. Sleeve tattoos are usually loved by artists as it gives a big canvas to be truly creative styles, go for different shading patterns, tribal patterns, flowers, or even portraits.

Armband forearm tattoo idea

Apart from the outer, inner, or side, you can go for a tattoo around your arm like a band. Bands on the forearm are one of the most preferred tattoos because they are subtle yet striking. In fact, armband tattoos are classics when it comes to forearm tattoos.

Animal forearm tattoo idea

Animal tattoos have always been a great tattoo idea when it comes to tattoo ideas for men, especially when it comes to the forearm. If you want a badass forearm tattoo, you should definitely go for a wolf tattoo. Although wolfs hold a reputation for being uncontrolled and fierce predators they also symbolize immense loyalty and love for their pack. You can definitely get a wolf tattoo to convey your devotion and sense of protection towards your family. People also go for lion tattoos. Lions have always been symbolic of their dominant and majestic nature. In fact, it is regarded as the king of the jungle. When you get a lion tattooed on your forearm it symbolizes strength, courage, and confidence. People also get lions tattooed because of their astrological sign Leo. It’s definitely one of those tattoo ideas that stand out. Another animal that people go for is scorpions. Men pick scorpions as tattoos to represent the character traits of a scorpion. They are lethal, stealthy, and should not be messed with. Plus they have astrological importance and some believe that scorpion tattoos are protective and defend against any evil spirits.

Tribal patterns forearm tattoo idea

Tribal patterns are a great way of introducing tattoos into your life. If you want elaborate tattoos or you have a thing for detailed symmetric patterns, you must definitely go for a tribal tattoo. In fact, forearms are the perfect spots for tribal tattoos as it provides a flat canvas for the tattoo artist.

Bird forearm tattoo ideas

Bird tattoos are another forearm tattoo idea that men usually go for. One of the most preferred birds is an owl. Owls usually depict wisdom and intelligence. Anybody who enjoys reading or believes is wise, should definitely go for this tattoo. Owls can see in the dark, which signifies far-sightedness and represent the strength to navigate through difficult circumstances. When it comes to bird tattoo ideas people also go for eagles. Eagles symbolize freedom and power. Eagle tattoos are pretty liked by men as well as tattoo artists. People usually go for large tattoos on the arm or back.

Geometric forearm tattoo ideas

Forearm or not, geometric tattoos are simple but surprisingly attractive tattoo ideas. Typically, geometric tattoos are symmetric lines that deliver a modern but minimal touch. Here is a list of a few geometric designs for the forearm.

Minimal forearm tattoo ideas

Minimal tattoos have always been a go-to tattoo idea for forearms. Sometimes simple lines have a way of delivering an iconic final look. Minimal tattoos do not have to be geometric lines; they can be any delicate drawing or any text in a very light font. Here are a few minimal tattoo ideas:

Small forearm tattoo ideas

If you’re a professional or getting a tattoo for the first time, you must go for small forearm tattoos. They can be easy to conceal and relatively pain-free. You can consider getting initials or slogans, or go for smaller drawings.

Arrow forearm tattoo ideas

Men also go for arrows as tattoos on their forearms. Arrows not only look masculine but have a deep metaphorical meaning. Whether it's your first tattoo or you have been at it for a while, you have got to love an arrow tattoo. Arrows symbolize both triumph and struggle. When pulled back on a bow an arrow represents conflict and struggle while when on rest it represents the achievement of calm.

Compass forearm tattoo idea

Another classic forearm tattoo has to be a compass tattoo. Typically, it has been a favorite among sailors and navy officers, but today everyone wants it. A compass tattoo symbolizes navigation, it symbolizes the sense of returning or finding a home. It is the perfect middle between badass and subtle.

Quote and words forearm tattoo idea

If you have a quote or a word, that’s close to your heart or holds a special meaning for you, you should definitely go for it. It can be a song, a wise statement, an initial, or even a religious quote, you can go as creative as you like. Words have power and they can be one of the most meaningful tattoos of all time. You can play with fonts, sizes, and colors as well.

Rose forearm tattoo idea

Roses are another classic tattoo designs that both men and women go with especially on their forearms. A rose tattoo represents beauty, passion, and hope. When with thorns, rose tattoos represent pain and loss. However, an artsy rose tattoo is all you need to symbolize both the good and demanding parts of life. With rose tattoos, people also experiment with colors. Red roses represent passion, while white roses represent peace, innocence, or new beginnings, and black roses typically symbolize lost love or the end of an era.

Skull forearm tattoo idea

Skull tattoos are another tattoos that men usually go for. Skulls while they seem scary hold both positive and negative connotations. That’s because it represents both good and evil, and life as well as death. Skull represents courage, strength, and fearlessness when it comes to death. A Skull tattoo typically says, “I am not afraid of death.” Along with that it also represents rebirth, toughness, or remembrance to honor someone.

Snake forearm tattoo idea

Apart from animals, people also go for aesthetic snake arts on their bodies. Snakes are not only an attractive tattoo design but they symbolize rebirth, temptation, power, fertility, and so much more. People experiment a lot with snake tattoos, they can be coiled around pretty much anything you like. For a forearm tattoo, people also go for a complete arm wrap. Two snakes intertwined together represent rebirth, healing, and knowledge. Also, snakes represent transformation just as a metaphor for snakes shedding skin and transforming themselves.

Forearm tattoo 101:

Now that you’ve picked your favorite tattoo idea before you go get yourself a forearm tattoo, here is all you need to know.

Do forearm tattoos hurt?

Typically, forearm tattoos do not hurt as much as any other part of your body. However, when you get a tattoo on the inner arm it hurts more than on the outer forearm. If you’re getting a tattoo on your inner forearm, you need to make sure that the wrist area can have a comparatively lower pain tolerance since the skin is really thin. Everyone has different pain tolerance and can definitely go for more elaborate tattoos as well. Nevertheless, the basic rule of thumb is thicker or meatier the skin lesser the pain. Forearm tattoos are one of the most preferred tattoo areas because of their bearable pain tolerance and how it stands out.

Do tattoos on the forearm look good?

Men and women around the world have always gone for forearm tattoos. They definitely look good. Also, the forearm area is usually a flat surface, tattoo artists especially love this spot because they can go creative with it. In fact, you can go for something as flashy as an entire sleeve tattoo or go for a small tattoo near your wrist, the possibilities are endless. Whether you are a tattoo lover or you want something meaningful to honor someone a forearm tattoo is a perfect spot.

How long does it take for a forearm tattoo to completely heal?

Healing for any tattoo spot widely varies on factors like the size of the tattoo, the tattoo spot, and how you take care of it. Naturally larger tattoos take longer to heal it may take months, while smaller tattoos might take two weeks for the longest. Tattoos have to take care of like open wounds. You are not supposed to expose it to dirty water or anything that might irritate your already sensitive skin. Try avoiding scratching or touching your tattoo unnecessarily. Also do not remove any scabs to avoid

How are forearm tattoos for corporate jobs?

You can definitely get a forearm tattoo if you are willing to cover it with a full-sleeve shirt. However, apart from full-sleeve tattoos, you can go for smaller tattoos that are easier to hide or conceal when required.

Can a forearm tattoo stretch?

Forearm tattoos will not stretch with changes in weight. Although forearm tattoos have a long life they may stretch with signs of aging like wrinkles or sagging skin. Try to go with good quality ink to avoid any fading over time.

How much does a forearm tattoo cost?

The cost of any tattoo widely varies with factors like size, spot, and expertise of the tattoo artist. With the increase in size the cost of the tattoo increases. However, the average cost of a forearm tattoo can be somewhere between $200 to $1,200. Naturally, full-color tattoos and full-sleeve tattoos are more expensive than simple lines or smaller tattoos.

Can I work out after I get a forearm tattoo?

Since a freshly made tattoo is as vulnerable as a fresh wound, you need to take care of it in a similar way. With large forearm tattoos, you should definitely consider limiting the intensity of training at the gym. Try limiting any exposure to irritation or sweat.

How to take care of a forearm tattoo?

Tattoos fade faster when exposed to the sun for an extended period of time. With spots like arms, it is not always easy to cover with clothes, hence it is advised to use SPF-infused products. This will slow down any fading over time. However, if your tattoo fades pretty fast you can definitely go get it redone.

To take the best care of any tattoo it is important to abide by any instructions given by the tattoo artist. Here are some quick tips to take care of your forearm tattoo.

Avoid direct contact with water and sun.

Keep the new tattoo clean and provide it with fresh air frequently but carefully.

Make sure you cover your forearm tattoos with a thin foil for the first three to four days.

Remember to wash it every day. However, make sure you wash it gently and do not scrub it. All you need to do is spray lightly with water and wipe it with a cotton pad.

Avoid swimming, sauna, or bathtubs for around 4 weeks until the tattoo is completely healed.

Try and wear comfortable clothes that do not irritate your skin.

Avoid scratching or scraping the tattoo to avoid any fading.

Consider consulting the tattoo artist or a health care provider for an ointment that heals your excessively dry skin.

Make sure you apply sunscreen to protect your tattoo.

