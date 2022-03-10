Best foundation for daily use under Rs 899 to give your makeup a flawless base and dewy glow

Looking for best foundation for daily use? We have got you all covered. Application of the right foundation helps your makeup last longer. The right foundation gives a natural-looking face and a perfect finish. Today’s generation aims for a look that’s not too loud with its base. Dewy glow and base shade closer to the original colour of the skin is trending now. Foundations are a must for all makeup as they quickly illuminate the skin and give a flawless finish. Choosing the best foundation can be tricky, it's important to find the right formula for your skin, whether it's oily, dry or acne-prone, but it's not always hard!

Here are 7 best foundation for daily use:

1. Weightless Mousse Foundation

Foundation as the name suggests sets the base for your makeup. Even if you don’t prefer to layer it up with other makeup products, foundation alone can give your skin a dewy glow. This mousse foundation from Lakme is a weightless fail-proof formula that’ll stay put throughout the day.

Price: Rs 126

Buy Now

2. Liquid Foundation

Liquid foundation has always been a best seller in the market for its convenient usage as it glides through the skin easily. This pore minimising and mattifying liquid formula is one of the best foundation for daily use. It also gives the skin a flawless finish that lasts all day.

Price: Rs 831

Buy Now

3. Liquid Face Base

This liquid foundation contains an ultra-thin skin-perfecting formula that provides seamless adjustable coverage and a natural finish. It can evenly cover spots, blemishes, dark circles and patchy skin tones. To college or work, count on this face base to give your look a classy finish.

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

4. True Tone Foundation

This full-coverage liquid foundation is a lightweight and breathable formula that leaves a natural glow and flawless finish. The highly blendable and buildable formula blurs imperfections and conceals blemishes and helps you bring out the best in you.

Price: Rs 649

Buy Now

5. Maybelline Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation

It's not just a foundation but also a sunscreen and face mask that soothes your skin by keeping it hydrated and fresh. The new Maybelline liquid foundation provides coverage for a wide array of skin tones and is dermatologically tested, allergy-tested and is non-comedogenic.

Price: Rs 819

Buy Now

6. Sugar Foundation Stick

Foundation sticks are easy to blend and layer over with. This waterproof formula from Sugar Cosmetics can be utilised as a medium-to-full coverage foundation or concealer as needed. It offers a totally matte finish that lasts for up to 12 hours.

Price: Rs 899

Buy Now

7. L'Oreal Blendable Foundation

Last in our list of best liquid foundation for daily use is this quick blend and non-cakey liquid foundation from L’Oreal Paris is enriched with Vitamin E to nourish and protect the skin. It also helps your skin from tanning and sunburns as it has SPF 17.

Price: Rs 899

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Is facial good for skin? Facial benefits and how to do a facial at home