6 Best foundations for all skin types

Looking for the perfect foundation to create a flawless makeup look that suits your skin type? Well, we have got some news for you. Featuring some of the best foundations for all skin types, be it oily or combination, our list is curated to help you pick the correct foundation according to skin type. Be it a natural makeup look or a full-coverage high glam makeup look, these foundations will keep you covered.

Here are the 6 best foundations for you:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best foundations from Amazon.

1. Dermablend Continuous Correction

Dermablend Continuous Correction foundation is a CC cream with a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ that not only provides skin tone coverage and correction but also protection against sun rays. Made for all skin types and tones, this product helps visibly reduce the look of redness, discoloration, dark spots, and more.

Price: $27.30

2. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation

With 40 true-to-skin shades to choose from, Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare is one of the best foundations suitable for all skin types. Its buildable, medium coverage help minimise the look of pores and imperfections for a naturally radiant finish.

Price: $29.63

3. MAC Studio Fix Fluid

Designed for normal skin, MAC Studio Fix Fluid offers a lightweight and full coverage that goes a long way. It does not feel heavy on the skin and lets your pores breathe all the way. It does not make your face look cakey and stays on for a long time.

Price: $42.67

4. BAREPRO PERFORMANCE WEAR LIQUID FOUNDATION

With 35 meticulously calibrated shades, the Barepro liquid foundation is designed to suit all skin tones. It offers 24-hour long wear with a natural matte finish. And its coverage efficiently blurs pores and imperfections while promoting improved skin texture.

Price: $25.20

5. Borghese Hydro-Minerali Foundation Makeup

Offering an adjustable light-to-medium coverage, the Borghese Hydro-Minerali foundation lets you control the intensity for a long-wear look. Thanks to the mineral foundation formula, it glides smoothly onto the skin and gives sheer coverage. It conceals, contours, and reveals a super perfect natural finish.

Price: $38.00

6. Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick is compact and easy to carry. It offers a lightweight and creamy texture that feels comfortable on the skin throughout the day. The stick makes it easy to apply as it seamlessly glides onto the skin to create a perfectly natural look.

Price: $24.00

Secure a naturally radiant base that goes a long way while you apply other products to complete your makeup. With our list of the best foundations available out there, we hope that things will only get easier for you. And do not forget to add them to your cart before the stock runs out!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.