6 Best green concealers to cover up redness and hide blemishes

We understand that covering up red spots and blotches can be a nightmare especially when you are confused about which type of concealer to apply. Enter green concealer! Definitely not your average concealer, a green concealer comes up with a more specific purpose. It can magically hide any forms of redness or blemishes on your skin. It acts as a color corrector that can counteract redness to prep your skin for foundation. If you have been on a perpetual hunt for the best green concealers, fret not because we have got you covered!

Here are the 6 best green concealers to cover up blemishes.

Scroll on to check out the best green concealers from Amazon.

1. L'Oréal Paris Studio Secrets Professional Anti-Redness Correcting Primer, Green

One of the most popular and best green concealers that we personally love, L’Oréal Paris Studio correcting primer is suitable for every type of skin. The signature green shade covers up any blemishes to reveal a naturally flawless look. Further, it also balances your complexion and highlights your skin’s natural glow.

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

2. Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear High Coverage Concealer

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear High Coverage Concealer is an ultra-pigmented, full-coverage color corrector that camouflages imperfections such as discoloration, redness, sallowness, etc. based on your skin concern and skin tone. It is non-cakey and does not leave any creases after its application.

Price: $29.19

Buy Now

3. Dragun Beauty DragunFire Green Color Corrector

The DragunFire green color corrector helps to conceal and correct redness. It is enriched with Vitamin E and Vitamin A, which blends effortlessly and offers customizable light-to-full coverage. Be it concealing and correcting redness or hiding acne scars, this concealer offers full coverage and neutralizes the look of redness.

Price: $25.00

Buy Now

4. PÜR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer

The PÜR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer is a green-toned correcting primer that is the perfect daily solution to instantly color-correct redness, help disguise pores, and even skin tone. It instantly brightens and firms the skin’s appearance, while neutralizing the look of redness from breakouts, irritation, and more in one simple step.

Price: $33.00

Buy Now

5. Repechage Hydra Medic Green Corrective Makeup Concealer Stick

Repechage makeup concealer stick is a super-smooth concealer that comes in a chic, portable silver case. It helps cover up and counteract the appearance of redness on the skin while helping to conceal the appearance of breakouts. It is enriched with seaweed extract, silver, and Vitamins E and C to help reduce the appearance of irritation and discoloration.

Price: $27.00

Buy Now

6. Dermaflage Color Correcting Palette

This color-correcting palette lets you address more than just redness. It has four different colors that can help you create a fully even tone, regardless of what your skin issue is. This color-correcting concealer palette is used to cancel out ANY discoloration. You can easily cover up redness from acne, scars, or rosacea with the green concealer in this palette.

Price: $23.76

Buy Now

From palettes to sticks to liquid, green concealers are available in different forms. Whether you want to cover up redness or hide blemishes or correct skin tone, one of these best green concealers on our list will let you do so without any hassle. Get ready to achieve naturally flawless skin in seconds!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Best concealers for dark circles