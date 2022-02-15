Best hair care products under Rs 1999 to prevent premature greying

Premature greys have become a common issue among the youth of today. The appearance of grey hair during the early 20s is enough reason to feel demotivated and embarrassed for many. Due to busy lifestyle that resists one to take in healthy food, drinking more water and feeling at peace can be one of the many reasons for premature greys. Stress, overuse of heating products on hair or colours can also fuel the process. Here we bring to you a few best hair care products that’ll address the issue and put an end to it.

1. Amazing Greys 3-in-1 Combo Kit

This combo kit consists of a shampoo, conditioner and hair serum that shield your hair against damage from the sun, air and water pollution. While too much shampooing can also be a reason for premature greys, this non-chemical shampoo is one of the best hair care products that will do wonders.

Price: Rs 1949

2. Himalayan Organics Hair Tonic

Inhibiting the properties in the body that causes premature greys, this is the product you can count on for good hair health. With natural actives, Himalayan Organics hair tonic creates a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity, which increases melanin levels in the hair roots and reduces grey hairs.

Price: Rs 450

3. Bajaj Zero Grey Hair Oil

It's the pigment called melanin which is present in the hair that renders the natural black colour to our hair. Enriched with the goodness of natural ingredients such as henna, shikakai, onion, hibiscus and kalonji with almond oil, this oil intensifies the melanin production thereby giving back the natural dark black colour to your hair.

Price: Rs 290

4. Nat Habit Hair Mask

This natural mask actively boosts collagen strengthening protecting natural melanin and the curry leaves and black sesame infused in it aid in delaying the process of ageing and greying of hair roots and strands.

Price: Rs 105

5.Chicnutrix Hair Superfood

Here is the keratin booster blend that you were looking for! This superfood provides strong antioxidants’ support for scalp health that helps improve hair strength and helps block DHT production, which in turn helps prevent hair shedding.

Price: Rs 1215

6.Vaidya Adivasi Hair Oil

This hair oil is made with exotic herbs that contain several vitamins and micro-nutrients that will promote better hair growth and help nourish and hydrate the scalp skin. It also helps recover premature greying of hair and helps restore lost nutrients to your scalp which helps in hair growth.

Price: Rs 1499

7. Roots and Herbs Hair Oil

Here is the one solution for your multiple hair problems like hair fall, dandruff, prematurely grey hair and so on. This moisturising herbal hair oil is made with an ideal blend of active herbs like bhringraj, hibiscus flower, brahmi, jatamansi, triphala, which are renowned for strengthening the roots and helping reduce greys.

Price: Rs 1450

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

