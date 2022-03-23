Best hair conditioner: 8 Hair conditioners that will give you the silkiest hair

Benefits of conditioner:

Conditioner is usually the second step to hair washing. While shampoo is formulated specifically to clean off sweat, dead skin cells, and hair products, conditioner makes hair softer and easier to manage. It also protects hair shafts from damage. Dry, damaged hair can be static because it has a negative charge. Conditioning ingredients have a positive charge, so they cling to hair and make it less static. Choose the best hair conditioner that suits your hair type and add it to your cart right away!

Best hair conditioner:

1. PureSense Macadamia Deep Nourishing Hair Conditioner

Enriched with the goodness of ethically-sourced Macadamia Nut Oil, this hair conditioner softens hair and adds shine to your tresses. Packed with Hydrolysed Rice Protein, this hair conditioner controls frizz. The sweet nutty fragrance of this hair conditioner soothes and calms your senses. This pure formulation is recommended for dry hair and chemically treated hair.

Price: Rs.570

2. TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner

This conditioner is made with a keratin smooth system that is infused with keratin and argan oil. It will give you straighter and smoother hair. It nourishes your hair and controls frizz for upto 3 days. It tames unruly hair to lock in a smooth, frizz-free hair. Argan oil’s moisturising antioxidants give shiny, smooth and luscious locks.

Price: Rs.174

3. L’Oreal Paris 6 Oil Nourish Conditioner

This conditioner penetrates deep into the scalp giving utmost nourishment and care that is suitable for all hair types. It is the best choice for dry, lifeless hair since it eliminates dryness in just one wash. It is enriched with 6 nutritive oils like argan, almond, jojoba, olive, camelina and coconut that provides complete nourishment to the hair from root to tip.

Price: Rs.155

4. Coco Soul Conditioner

This conditioner is powered with 100 percent organic virgin coconut oil, hibiscus, lunuwila, and ayurvedic herbs. It penetrates 90 percent into hair strands and repairs damaged hair by reversing upto 50 percent of internal structural damage. Lauric Acid present in coconut oil binds the protein in hair and scalp, and helps protect both the roots and strands of hair from breakage. Hibiscus makes your hair beautifully soft while adding extra shine to it. Lunuwila is beneficial in checking dandruff, itchiness and formation of split ends and flakes.

Price: Rs.360

5. Dove Intense Repair Conditioner

This conditioner with Keratin Actives repairs damage along the hair length, detangling it to give you silky, smooth hair. Its moisture lock technology nourishes tangled and frizzy hair without weighing it down. For best results, apply on hair from ears to tips where hair tangles more easily. The conditioner penetrates the core of the fibre and helps protect from damage due to heat, styling, dryness or colour treatments.

Price: Rs.143

6. RE’EQUIL Murumuru Damage Repair Conditioner

Silicone based conditioners are harmful in the long run as silicones get deposited over the scalp leaving the pores clogged and depriving the hair roots from oxygen, blood supply and nutrients. This conditioner is a silicone free conditioner with organic murumuru butter that provides your hair adequate moisture, smoothness, shine, and lustre. Rough, damaged, split ended and brittle hair will become a thing of the past now.

Price: Rs.315

7. mCaffeine Hair Fall Control Coffee Conditioner

Get your hair hooked on coffee and make it strong and immune to breakage. With coffee at its core, this conditioner is one of the best hair conditioners that strengthens hair, prevents hair breakage and nourishes hair shafts to leave the hair soft, shiny and strong . It also exudes the aroma that whispers of nutty notes of argan kernels with a rich coffee base. It also has other powerful ingredients to ensure smooth, conditioned and frizz-free hair. It has Pro-vitamin B5 that prevents hair breakage, reinforces hair strength and fights damage. The super-nourishing argan oil present in the conditioner nourishes hair shafts, detangles hair and makes it frizz-free.

Price: Rs.449

8. Love Beauty & Planet Smoothing Conditioner

Enriched with argan oil and a lavender aroma, this smooth and serene conditioner calms your frizz for hair that's oh so smooth. This conditioner is infused with organic coconut oil for hair. This anti frizz conditioner will delicately surround your hair in a cloud of heirloom french lavender. This smooth and serene conditioner gives you healthy looking tresses and smooths frizzy hair.

Price: Rs.507

If you suffer from intense dryness, frizziness of hair fall and just cannot seem to tame your rebellious mane, then these super nourishing conditioners will act as a knight in shining armour for you. Choose the best hair conditioner that will suit your hair type and add it to your shopping cart right away and see an intense change.

