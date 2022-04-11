Best hair dye to turn heads arounds wherever you go

Time to turn heads around wherever you go! How? With the best hair dye at your hands. Now you transform your style sitting at home. Want to highlight your hair or dye it completely we have handpicked some of the hair dyes from which you can pick the best one. From burgundy hair colour shades, pitch black to caramel hair colour packs, you can snag them all.

To maintain your glamorous dyed hair make sure you vouch for the best shampoos for coloured hair as they will offer an intensive hair care treatment to your hair. You can also pick some hair growth oils if you feel hair dying has led to hair fall.

Best hair dye

Once you have coloured your hair, you can use the best shampoos and conditioners to protect the natural oils and texture of your hair. While playing with multiple hairdos, hair serums will ease your styling process. If you wish to offer some more care to your hair you can sink into the goodness of protein hair treatment products. Now no will ever stop you in undergoing a beautiful transformation. Check out the best hair dye that will suit your hair.

1. L'Oreal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Conditioning Hair Color

This hair colour is the best selling hair dye for women. It has an Ebony black shade to cover all of your white hair. If you are not a “salt and pepper hair” fan then this hair dye is all that you need to pick. It is a no ammonia hair colour that gives natural looking colour with visible shimmering tones and a glossy shine.

Price: Rs. 550

Deal: Rs. 473

2. Revlon Top Speed Hair color

Revlon Top Speed Hair color comes in a brownish black shade. It has an ammonia free formula and intensive conditioning ingredients. It also protects you from unnecessary damage and breakage. The easy to apply and zero mixing effort is something that makes this hair dye the best one.

Price: Rs. 685

Deal: Rs. 488

3. byPureNaturals Organic Damage Free Gel Hair Color Light Golden Brown

byPureNaturals Organic Gel Hair Colour a biological hair color uses a patented quick henna process to restore your hair colour. It is infused with a natural nourisher and best colourants to protect your hair post dying.

Price: Rs. 595

Deal: Rs. 575

4. INOA Hair Color No. 6.34 Dark Golden Copper Blonde

This hair colour has managed to gain 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. The dark golden copper blonde shade of this hair dye will make you drool over your own hair every single day. This hair dye is brought to you by L’Oreal and thus cannot disappoint any of the users.

Price: Rs. 445

5. Vegetal Safe Color - Natural Hair Colour

Vegetal Safe Color - Natural Hair Colour is a burgundy hair colour. It has zero traces of ammonia and peroxide. This hair dye is one of the best hair dye as it is crafted from herbal extracts and ayurvedic herbs. It also shields your hair from getting affected due to external pollution, dust and dirt.

Price: Rs. 1080

Deal: Rs. 681

6. L'Oreal Paris R57 Intense Medium Auburn Feria Power Reds Hair Color

Cherry red hair dye is the new black of the season. This hair colour kit contains colour gel, developer cream, shimmer serum, extra shots of pure dye, conditioning shampoo and shimmer conditioner. If you are looking for a temporary hair transformation then this red colour will do its job well.

Price: Rs. 3599

Deal: Rs. 2824

7. Modicare Salon Professional Hair Color-Light Brown

People are so fascinated with the light brown shade of hair colour that they do not wish to switch their hair dying brand. Modicare Salon Professional Hair Color-Light Brown will help you in achieving the same shade in a pocket friendly way. It is enriched with argan oil, ayurvedic mix and olive oil.

Price: Rs. 550

Deal: Rs. 417

Pick your best hair dye today itself and try on new hairstyles everyday. Let the world know how drastic transformation can you undergo just by sitting at home. Bid adieu to the salon fuss and dye your hair in an easy peasy personalised way. We are sure your glamorous hair will definitely turn heads around.

