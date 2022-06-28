6 Best hair masks for smooth and shiny hair

If you feel that your haircare routine is missing out on something, think hair masks! Specially designed to enhance hair texture and bring dry, dull hair back to life, a hair mask goes a long way. Hair masks can also add a generous dose of hydration and give your tresses a salon-like treatment at home. Here is a list of the best hair masks basis hair types, texture, and other features that deliver results you can actually see and feel!

Here are the 6 best hair masks for you:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best hair masks from Amazon.

1. Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask offers five-minute, deep conditioning that revives medium to thick dry hair back to life. This hair mask is infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and nourishing ingredients that help in improving hair texture, elasticity, and manageability.

Price: $42.00

Buy Now

2. amika soulfood nourishing Mask

This nourishing hair mask is one of the best hair masks out there because it is free from sulfates and parabens. It works to deeply condition your hair and offers a generous dose of hydration. It also helps in restoring and repairing damaged hair with regular use.

Price: $30.00

Buy Now

3. L'ANZA Keratin Healing Oil Intensive Hair Masque Struggling with dry and coarse hair? If yes then the L'ANZA Healing Keratin oil hair mask will free your hair from heat damage and dryness while helping you rebuild and nourish it from roots to ends. It is enriched with a boost of Keratin so you can enjoy thick, frizz-free, and shiny-smooth hair all day, every day! Price: $33.75 Buy Now

4. Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque

Coco & Eve hair masque is a vegan product that is friendly to the environment. Besides that, this hair mask comes with a host of benefits like it hydrates, conditions, improves hair texture and shine, treats split ends and tames frizz, and transforms tired, dull hair into shiny, glossy hair!