Best hair products for damaged hair that will uplift your hair quality in no time

Our hair requires its natural oil in order to look smooth and shiny. It also requires its daily dose of vitamin D. Working from home might make it difficult for your hair to receive vitamin D, making it extremely dry, frizzy and damaged. Our hair follicles contain oil-releasing glands that secrete natural oil. This natural oil provides smoothness and shine to our hair. Our lifestyle and pollution can cause our hair to lose its natural charm. Here we have products that will help restore your dull and damaged hair by providing the right hair care treatment.

1. PLANTAS Extra Nourishment & Organic Shampoo

This organic shampoo is infused with the goodness of bhringraj (false daisy), shikakai and jatamansi that helps strengthen weak and dull hair and makes it silky, strong and beautiful. It also keeps the scalp clean. It also contains cucumber that cleanses the hair keeping the natural oils intact. It gives nourishment to the hair and helps to have a healthy scalp.

Price: Rs.955

Buy Now

2. Khadi Natural Orange & Lemongrass Herbal Conditioner

This nourishing conditioner contains orange that helps fight hair pollution, leaves the hair shiny and bouncy, reinvigorates and revitalises the hair, and boosts growth while improving hair quality. On the other hand, lemongrass promotes hair growth, makes the hair shiny, treats dandruff, controls oil on the scalp and treats hair fall.

Price: Rs.223

Buy Now

3. Juicy Chemistry Organic Leave In Conditioner

This leave-in hair conditioner is packed with regenerative amla, apricot, and sweet almond oil. Its non-sticky formula helps in controlling frizz and boosts shine in the hair. It detangles and moisturises the hair which reduces the hair fall and breakage caused due to dry hair.

Price: Rs.550

Buy Now

4. BBLUNT - Hot Shot Heat Protection Hair Mist

Before you style your hair or use a hair dryer, always use a heat protectant spray especially if you have frizzy hair. This weightless pre styling hair protection hair mist, shields the hair from heat up to 230 degree celsius. Enriched with moisture locking provitamin B5, and grape seed oil, this spray fights frizz, detangles the hair and makes it smell great.

Price: Rs.467

Buy Now

5. Vedix Onion Strength Hair Oil

This hair oil stimulates hair follicles and supports healthy hair. The antioxidants present in the rich onion extract provide nutrients to the hair scalp that help in healthy and thick hair. Hibiscus helps thicken hair strands and adds volume to the hair. It reduces hair fall and supports healthy hair. The onion extract and Bhringraj help strengthen hair strands and support shiny hair. Fenugreek helps condition dry hair and manages frizz. It makes hair smooth and manageable.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

6. Brillare Moisturising Booster Oil Shots

These booster oil shots contain argan seed that is an age old beauty secret oil from Morocco to increase the hair’s elasticity and youthfulness. It contains the nutritious shea seed that moisturises dry and frizzy hair. It is also enriched with soybean oil that helps in strengthening the hair and enables hair to hold moisture for a longer time.

Price: Rs.775

Buy Now

7. Bare Anatomy Damage Repair Hair Serum

The high-grade ingredients present in this serum repairs the hair shaft and reverses all damage resulting in healthy, smooth, and shiny hair. The serum is powered by Ceramide A2 that provides structural protection to the hair shaft and strengthens the hair cuticle. Enriched with coconut milk protein, it thoroughly moisturises and hydrates the hair shaft. Thereby, improving the texture and increasing the elasticity of the hair.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

8. Organic Harvest Moisturising Shampoo

This nourishing shampoo helps manage fully clogged hair cuticles and damaged hair. It cleanses, revitalises, and enriches dry and damaged hair, making them clean from the roots, soft, and silky. Get healthy-looking and shiny hair by solving problems of dull, limp, and thinning hair. It is safe and effectively designed for everyday use. This anti-frizz shampoo cleanses and moisturises hair from roots to end.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.