Best hair straighteners in India: Types of hair straighteners for different hair types

If you love the sleek, straight hair look then a simple hair dryer won’t be enough for your hair. What you really need is a hair straightener. Now before you rush off to buy one, remember not just any one will do; you need just the right hair straightening tool best suited for your hair type. Here we have a list of the best hair straighteners in India that will flatten even the unruliest of manes and give you the perfect temporary hair straightening.

Types of hair straighteners

1. Ceramic Flat Irons

These, as the name suggests, have ceramic plates for an even heat distribution. These straighteners are best for wavy hair or moderately curly hair. If you have very tight curls or frizzy hair, a ceramic iron will straighten your hair.

Torlen Professional Ceramic Hair Straightener

Infused with tourmaline ceramic plates, this straightener prevents burning or stripping moisture of the hair. It combines reduced heat with a higher moisture level to make hair look shiny. It is a professional flat styling iron with 120 - 230 degree celsius adjustable temperature that allows you to adjust the heat of the iron as needed depending on your styling needs.

Price: Rs.1920

Buy Now

Lavnik Ceramic Flat Iron

Made in Italy by hair care connoisseurs, this straightener is lightweight and designed to provide a comfortable grip. It has titanium-infused and ceramic-bevelled plates that release ions, leaving hair unbelievably smooth and shiny. The bevelled ceramic plates and instant recovery time allow for an all-day performance. It auto adjusts to your hair thickness and type for best results.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

2. Ionic Flat Irons

These are made with Ionic technology that traps moisture in your tresses, leaving them silky and glossy. These are excellent for various different hair textures. They are best for several hair types including frizzy, dry, curly, coarse and wavy hair. If you have fine hair, ensure you don’t turn up the heat too high because that’ll make your look limp and flat. Meanwhile, brittle, damaged hair should be treated with utmost gentleness, at the lowest possible temperature setting.

HTG Professional Ionic Flat Iron

This professional hair straightener has MCH fast heating and infrared technology that makes the hair healthy. The ionic generator can emit millions of negative irons, making the hair shiny with no frizz. It features a digital display temperature control from 90-230 degree celsius.

Price: Rs.8520

Buy Now

Jeplock Ionic Flat Iron

This flat iron heats up ultra fast in 10 seconds and keeps in a stable temperature that you can choose among the 5 levels from 140℉ - 220℉. These 4 temperature levels have considered different hair type needs and among which, you can find the most suitable temperature to care for your hair. These ceramic hair straightener panels release negative ions and balance your hair static, making it more smooth, neat, and watery. It is infused with keratin micro-conditioners to trap in the moisture your hair needs and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness.

Price: Rs.1399

Buy Now

3. Tourmaline Flat Irons

As the name suggests, the plates on these irons are infused with ground tourmaline dust. Tourmaline flat irons produce negative ions when heated, and require less heat to straighten hair. They are best for fine, damaged or colour-treated hair. They are also a good choice if you have chemically treated or brittle hair.

Omanza Professional Tourmaline Flat Iron

This hair straightener creates dramatic results on even the frizziest coarsest hair. You can straighten, flip, and curl your hair with minimal effort. It features advanced, precision milled, floating plates with a high spec gloss finish, for effortless, perfectly smooth styling and shine. The plates are designed with ceramic and tourmaline crystal ion plates to create a shinier, silkier finish in less time.

Price: Rs.1500

Buy Now

Mr Barber Tourmaline Hair Straightener

This hair straightener features tourmaline plates for quick and efficient hair styling. It features a fast PTC heating element and a smartphone inspired advanced LED touch switch for temperature control. It is ideal for keratin and rebonding treatments and has a maximum temperature of 230 degree celsius.

Price: Rs.3840

Buy Now

4. Titanium Flat Irons

These flat irons offer similar benefits to tourmaline, but have additional advantages; they produce negative ions and don’t require as much heat—much like Tourmaline irons, but they also heat up very quickly. They can work for all hair types, but are best for colour treated, damaged or brittle strands.

Torlen Professional Titanium Hair Straightener

This hair straightener features titanium plates that are beneficial in providing even heat distribution, an exceptionally smooth glide, enhanced durability and are easy to use on all hair types. It has a professional swivel cord that conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles. It has 80 to 230 degree celsius adjustable temperature settings and a digital touch screen that allows you to adjust the heat of the iron as needed depending on your styling needs.

Price: Rs.4720

Buy Now

5. Wet To Dry Irons

These are designed with venting systems that allow you to use them on damp or wet hair; especially useful for girls in a rush! No need to air dry your tresses before getting to work. They are best for wavy hair and also on curly, coarse, or frizzy hair for a smooth look.

House Of Sensation Wet To Dry Styling Iron

The innovative wet-to-dry ionic bristles emit ions to reduce frizz and deliver maximum shine. The rounded design of the barrel prevents crushing and creasing, resulting in salon-worthy, healthy hair with volume. The only wet-to-dry styler that utilises patented rotating technology to straighten, add curls, and waves, while simultaneously drying hair. Skip the blow drying and easily get that coveted blowout look.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

These are the types of hair straightener for you to choose from based on your hair type. The products featured are most definitely the best hair straighteners in India.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Best clarifying shampoos in India for chemically & colour treated hair