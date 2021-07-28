Best hair styling products for men and a guide on when and why to use them

Maintaining a well-groomed head of hair is just as important for men as it is for women. Your hair is an extension of your persona, and is just one component of the fashion statement you wish to convey to the world. In order to look and feel smart and suave from top to bottom, hair styling cannot be ignored.

Think of it this way - if your haircut enhances your features, styling enhances your haircut. More often than not, men’s hair appears limp or formless in its natural state. If it is a full head of voluminous curls in question, they often seem unruly. This is why the hair care and styling market exists - to provide that extra nudge and a helping hand to tame your hair and accentuate your hair, allowing it to give the maximum possible aesthetic value to your entire ensemble everyday!

The myriad of products and styling options available in the market may have you confused, and maybe even frustrated to the point of seriously considering a shaved head - you don’t need to do it! To simplify things, here is a rundown of what styling products you should get and a guide to their correct usage -

1. Bombay Shaving Company Strong Hold Hair Wax

Hair wax is a thick hair styling product used to assist with holding the hair for well-curated messy or structured looks. This strong-hold, matte-finish hair wax is free of harmful chemicals and its non-sticky formula is great to keep your frizz-free and smooth. It also has the goodness of flaxseed and fenugreek which help strengthen, moisturise and nourish your hair.

2. Men Deserve Hair Styling Cream

If you are looking for a product to hold your hair and tame the flyways without causing stiffness, this non-greasy, lightweight hair cream is the one for you! The best products for men with curly or wavy hair, it gives a naturally lustrous finish, and even nourishes your hair follicles with Vitamins E and D along with keratin protein, olive oil and coconut oil which prevent damage and dullness.

3. Ustraa Hair Cream for Daily Use

A styling product that can help with the aesthetic value as well as prove beneficial in the long run - a perfect match! This hair cream contains wild flaxseed extracts that deeply nourishes the hair follicles and prevents excessive hair fall, and the olive oil provides intense hydration and moisturisation to dry and dull strands.

4. Man Arden Hair Spray

This is another product which promises a natural finished appeal as well as nourishment for your hair. Hair spray is an important finishing step to hold your hair in place after the desired styling and form is created, and this one even conditions and hydrates your hair strands with argan oil! It helps keep your hairstyle frizz-free and naturally shiny throughout the day.

5. Set Wet Mousse Hair Crème

Hair mousse is essentially a highly versatile foam that gives definition and adequate hold to your hair strands, which is why it is recommended for men with curly or wavy hair. This one is an ultra-light formula which makes it suitable for daily use and styling quickly and easily. It is also infused with deeply nourishing argan oil and free from parabens, SLS, alcohol and any other toxins.

6. Dapr Advanced Hair Pomade

Hair pomade is designed to help your hair appear shiny, defined and voluminous. This pomade is water-based which means it won’t make your hair rock-solid or greasy, and also eliminates flakiness, dryness and dandruff on the scalp. It is enriched with organic ingredients and rejuvenating essential oils which means it causes zero damage to your hair and makes it naturally stronger and healthier!

7. Phy Headspace Styling Gel

Hair gel is typically used to maintain the dynamics of the hair, while also taming the flyaways or slicking it back. This unique hair gel contains aloe vera extracts that hydrate hair strands, and naturally set your hair in place. The olive oil and rice water extracts also help nourish and repair damaged hair with essential proteins.

8. Men Deserve Daily Strengthening Serum

Serums are often the last step, the final protective barriers when styling your hair. They are used to break the cast of other styling products, resulting in a much more natural, dynamic and healthy finish. This serum is enriched with argan and hemp seed oils which condition, repair and even stimulate hair growth, while also providing UV protection!

