Best hand creams that will give you soft and smooth hands

While rough, dry hands are absolutely dreadful, your hands are one of the most used body parts and need to be taken care of. In recent times our hands are more exposed to a considerable amount of cleansing with soap, hand wash and sanitiser. Hence, it is even more important to use a hand cream. In the absence of a hand cream, it can lead to concerns such as dry skin, peeling and cracked skin due to friction and let’s face it, no one likes rough hands. Here we have the best hand creams that will ensure that your hands remain soft and smooth.

Best hand creams:

Here we have a list of the best hand creams for soft and smooth hands.

1. Coco Soul Hand Cream

This hand cream contains virgin coconut oil - a ‘super’ ingredient that penetrates ten layers deep into the skin and promotes cellular repair. It is also infused with precious Ayurvedic herbs like Vetiver and Indian Rose Chestnut to make the best hand cream. It will give you soft, smooth, supple, moisturised, youthful, manicured, wrinkle-free, tan-free hands and nails.

Price: Rs.349

2. Charmis Deep Radiance Hand Cream

This hand cream is made with the goodness of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. It intensely hydrates the hands while making them soft. So don't let those hands go dry with the continuous use of hand wash and sanitizers. It quickly absorbs into your skin and also protects your hands from 99.9 percent bacteria.

Price: Rs.109

3. mCaffeine Coffee Hand Cream

This coffee infused hand cream soothes the skin and gets absorbed quickly without any greasiness or stickiness and gives a mattifying effect. Coffee is a natural source of caffeine which is rich in antioxidants and tones the skin as well. The layered notes of freshly grounded Arabica Coffee are sure to stay on your hands throughout the day. The white water lily in the hand cream soothes the skin and helps in skin conditioning, sweet almond oil moisturises and makes the skin supple, and shea butter helps in relieving dry skin and moisturises the skin.

Price: Rs.282

4. WOW Skin Science Moroccan Argan Oil Hand & Nail Cream

This nourishing and non-greasy hand cream helps hydrate and soften dry hands, brittle nails and cuticles. It is infused with Moroccan argan oil, tucuma butter, shea butter and vitamin E. These actives help reduce dryness and repair the skin leaving your hands feeling soft and velvety smooth. The cream helps moisturise and protect wrinkled skin, weak nails and dry cuticles. It protects your nails from breakage and softens the nail bed helping strengthen nails and add natural shine to them.

Price: Rs.273

5. Plum BodyLovin’ Hawaiian Rumba Hand Cream

This ultra moisturising cream glides onto your hands like a dream. The non-greasy, lightweight and creamy texture leaves the skin feeling nourished and smooth. It is enriched with oodles rich shea butter, Brazil nut oil and sunflower oil that provides intense moisturisation. It also contains coconut extracts that detoxifies and soothes the skin. It quickly absorbs into the skin and has a fragrance that will instantly teleport you to the beach!

Price: Rs.220

6. Dot & Key Hand Cream

These hand cream features dual benefits of a hand sanitiser and a hand moisturiser. It contains actives that hydrate deeply and also antibacterials that shield germs. It comes with an alcohol free formula that does not dry out hands, thus providing nourishing hand hygiene. It contains rose geranium that deeply moisturises skin while leaving a soothing fragrance. It also has ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil for hand moisturisation.

Price: Rs.395

7. Mamaearth Vitamin C Hand Cream

Experience rejuvenation while giving natural care to your hands! Formulated with vitamin C and shea butter, this hand cream brightens and provides 10 times moisturisation. It absorbs in the blink of an eye! Extremely light-weight, this hand cream does not form a greasy layer when applied, leaving you with soft, smooth, and supple hands. With anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial ingredients, the hand cream moisturises and protects by killing 99 percent of germs and bacteria from your hands, ensuring added sanitization with every use.

Price: Rs.347

8. Pilgrim Vitamin C Hand & Nail Cream

This hand cream instantly hydrates dry and tired hands. The velvety texture is absorbed without residue for long lasting moisturisation while the mesmerising fragrance leaves the hands delectably scented. The vitamin C brightens the skin and prevents formation of dark spots. It shields your hands against the harsh rays of the sun. It repairs, regenerates and nourishes the hands to prevent signs of ageing. This french beauty hand and nail cream also protects nails and transforms them from brittle nails into lustrous strong nails.

Price: Rs.350

9. St.Ives Revitalising Hand Cream

This hand cream is made with 100 percent natural extracts of blueberry, acai and chia seeds. It instantly revitalises and hydrates tired hands. The non-greasy formula absorbs into the skin easily, and leaves your skin feeling soft and radiant.

Price: Rs.199

10. Lakmé Hand & Nail Cream

This hand cream is enriched with the goodness of Pentavitin and Almond oil. Take time to work the cream over dry areas between fingers and you will attain soft and moisturised hands upto 4 hours after single application. The non-greasy and non-sticky formula absorbs into the skin instantly and will give you instant hydration.

Price: Rs.245

Hand creams are just not a winter essential, they should also be used in summers to help shield your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. They are a necessity especially now, since over hand washing, sanitising, working on the laptop, working in the kitchen, etc, can really make your hands dry and rough. We have mentioned a list of the best hand creams above, for you to choose from.

