10 Best homemade lemon face packs to try for clear skin

Talk of multifunctional fruits, lemon cannot escape the list. From a glass of iced lemonade on a hot afternoon to a delicious lemon cake after a filling meal, we love it all, don't we? While we already know that lemon makes our tummy happy, did you know that incorporating lemons into our skincare routine can make our skin happy too?

Laden with Vitamin C, lemon is a godsend when it comes to maintaining a healthy skincare routine. I have curated a list of face packs with one constant ingredient and other variables.

Benefits of lemon juice and peel for skin

Before diving right in, let us look at the benefits of including lemon in your skincare routine.

a) Vitamin C: Vitamin C slows down aging and protects skin from free radical damage resulting in smooth, glowy skin.

b) Citric Acid: It is a natural astringent, a type of alpha hydroxy acid( AHA). By now, the beauty world is used to hearing terms like AHA and BHA. These are some great exfoliants and can help you get rid of those blackheads, and also unclog pores.

c) Boosts collagen production: Collagen is a protein naturally present in our skin. With age, the production of this protein drastically falls, causing fine lines and wrinkles. As an antioxidant, vitamin C helps to boost collagen production, which stops the signs of wrinkles.

10 Best homemade Lemon Face Packs for clear skin

So, below you can find the list of the 10 best lemon-based face packs that you can easily make at home. These could also reduce the spots and blemishes on your face and help you get a clear skin.

1) Egg whites and lemon juice face pack

If you are struggling with oily acne-prone skin, egg white mixed with lemon juice is an ideal choice. Egg whites are known to tone your skin by removing excess oil and dirt. Egg whites also help shrink pores. Also, lemon juice is infamous for altering your face's pH balance, adding egg white will help balance that and not irritate your skin.

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice.

Directions:

Make a small hole on the bottom of an egg and pour the egg white into a bowl.

Whisk until it becomes frothy.

Add the lemon juice and stir well.

Gently massage in circular motions on your clean face. Let it sit for 15 minutes.

Rinse the mask. Pat dry.

2) Lemon juice and honey face pack

Need that extra moisturization? Try making this mask at home with two simple steps.

We would recommend you steam your face before applying this mask. Let's move on to the directions.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, add one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Stir well.

Apply the mask evenly to your face and neck.

Let it sit for 30 minutes.

After the time is up, take a towel and wet it in lukewarm water and gently take it off.

Follow with rinsing it off with warm water.

Apply a thick moisturizer or serum.

3) Papaya peel and lemon juice face pack

Papaya is known for reducing melanin production. It contains vitamin A which helps restore damaged skin because of an enzyme called papain. Papaya can help you fight the signs of aging by enhancing skin elasticity.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of dried papaya powder.

1 tablespoon of ripe papaya pulp

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, add one teaspoon lemon juice, one teaspoon ripe papaya pulp, and one teaspoon dried papaya powder.

Mix well. Apply the paste to your face and let it sit for 10 mins.

Rinse with lukewarm water. Follow with a moisturizer.

4) Lemon, gram flour, and rosewater face pack

The zinc in gram flour helps fight infections that can cause acne. The fine granules will also help exfoliate your skin gently. Mixing gram flour with rosewater is a good idea as rosewater is an amazing antibacterial. Rosewater can also reduce redness and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Ingredients:

gram flour

rosewater

lemon juice

Directions:

Take a mixing bowl and add two teaspoons of gram flour (Besan), one teaspoon of rosewater, and one teaspoon of lemon juice in it.

Mix all the ingredients well.

Apply it to your face and massage for 1 min in circular motions.

Let it sit for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

5) Milkpowder, yogurt, and lemon face pack

Milkpowder is rich in lactic acid, making it a great cleanser. Yogurt mixed with milk powder can remove blemishes and dark spots. This concoction is great for any pigmentation that you might have.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of Milkpowder

2 teaspoon Yogurt

Lemon juice

Directions:

To prepare this paste, add two teaspoons of yogurt and one teaspoon of milk powder to a bowl.

Add one teaspoon of lemon juice to it.

Stir well, and apply it to your face and neck.

Let it sit for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

6) Olive oil and lemon juice face pack

If you have wrinkles under your eyes, this concoction will help you eliminate them. Olive oil is packed with antioxidants that help repair damaged cells, while lemon juice has skin-tightening properties, as we already know. Now, making this pack is as easy as it can get.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon Olive oil

1/2 Lemon juice

Directions:

To prepare this face mask, add one teaspoon olive oil and half a teaspoon olive oil.

Apply this mask to your affected areas and let it sit for 20 minutes.

For best results, apply this mask every alternate day.

7) Lemon and Aloe vera face pack

This pack is a perfect way to soothe your skin after a beach vacation. Aloe vera is a popular remedy for sunburnt skin. Aloe vera also softens skin and heals wounds. Hence mixing aloe vera with lemon juice can do wonders for your skin.

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon Rosewater

1 teaspoon Aloe vera

1/2teaspoon Lemon juice

Directions:

To prepare this concoction, mix one teaspoon of aloe vera gel, half a teaspoon of rosewater, and half a teaspoon of lemon juice.

Stir well. Apply this pack to your face and neck.

You can also freeze them. Rub one ice cube on your face following sun exposure.

8) Chamomile tea, oatmeal, honey, and lemon juice face pack

Chamomile tea is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

It reduces dark spots and works on pigmentation. Chamomile tea can also reduce puffy eyes and tighten pores.

Oatmeal, on the other hand, restores moisture preventing the skin from looking dull.

Ingredients:

1 cup chamomile tea

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions:

Brew a pot of chamomile tea and let it cool down.

Add this tea to 1/2 cup of oatmeal.

Add 1/2 a teaspoon of honey and 1/2 a teaspoon of lemon juice.

Mix well.

Apply this paste to your face and allow it to dry.

Wash off with cold water.

9) Banana, Honey, and lemon juice face pack

Banana is a good ingredient when it comes to fighting wrinkles and signs of aging. Banana peel is rich in silica that boosts collagen production. It also has phenolics which are known for their anti-bacterial properties.

Ingredients:

Ripe banana

1 tablespoon Honey

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

Directions:

In a bowl, add 1 whole mashed banana.

Add the lemon juice and honey to the ripe banana and mix well.

Apply the mask to your clean face and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

10) Coffee and lemon face pack

Coffee is known for its healing properties. It is well known to reduce eczema drastically. Coffee mixed with lemon can remove tan. It also gives a very mild bleaching effect that boosts cell generation. Coffee is a rich source of Vitamin B3 that prevents your skin from skin cancer.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon coffee

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions:

To prepare this paste, a dd 1 teaspoon of coffee to a mixing bowl.

Add 1 teaspoon sugar and beat until it becomes frothy.

Add one teaspoon of lemon juice to this paste.

Apply on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing it off.

With that, I come to the end of this article. We love to watch influencers do their seven-step skincare routine, but in the real world, we don't have the time or money to invest in elaborate skincare routines. The good news is, we don't need to. Our skin doesn't ask for a lot, it needs moisture, cleanliness, and love. With these simple but effective DIY packs, you can do wonders for your skin. Remember, "all we need is just a little patience." - Guns N' Roses.

Also read: 6 Face masks every beauty lover must add into their collection