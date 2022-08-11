7 Best hydrating face masks under $50 that are worth buying

If you are looking to boost the hydration of your dry and dull skin, hydrating face masks are a must-have beauty product in your skincare regime. Dry skin could mean that the pH balance is not maintained and your skin is losing out on moisture. That is where a hydrating face mask comes in handy. It gives a boost of hydration to your skin and balances the pH level. With a lot of options available out there, it might get a bit daunting to select the best hydrating face masks for your skin. That is why our beauty editors have done the research and curated a list of the top hydrating face masks that offer hydrating and battle dryness.

Here are the best hydrating face masks under $50 for women:

1. Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask - Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Mask

The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Sleeping Overnight Face Mask is a bouncy, breathable facial mask made with watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and AHA's to hydrate, smooth and perfect glowing skin. It is a hydrating face mask that gives you glowing skin overnight. By intensely hydrating, soothing, and fighting free radical damage.

2. Farmacy 10% Niacinamide Facial Mask - Smoothing & Hydrating Skin Care Face Mask

The Farmacy niacinamide facial mask is a smoothing and hydrating face mask for women that even skin tone and refines pores. Niacinamide cream balances oil and renews the skin’s appearance for a smooth, even-looking complexion. The hydrating and moisturizing face mask also features upcycled, antioxidant-rich blueberry seed oil that leaves skin soft and supple.

3. Epionce | Enriched Firming Mask | Hydrating Face Mask

The Epicone hydrating face mask is expertly formulated with botanical ingredients to help soothe and improve the visible appearance of elasticity and firmness of the skin. With highly emollient properties and a proprietary blend of lipids, this face mask helps calm visible redness and irritation. It also gives skin a visible boost of hydration for firmer-looking skin and helps reduce visible redness.

4. Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Masque

Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Masque is a refreshing, moisturizing masque to remedy dry, stressed skin, trapping moisture to deliver time-released hydration for lasting suppleness. This face mask also helps to restore the skin’s protective barrier, enhancing moisture for healthier, smoother skin. It provides increased hydration, resilience, and in-depth moisturization.

5. Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

The Youth To The People Superberry mask is the ultimate hydrating overnight mask to deeply hydrate, plump, and illuminate with powerful super berries, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Maqui present in it helps combat free radicals while the Prickly Pear is extremely hydrating and helps ease signs of redness. This mask is specially designed to help lock in moisture to repair dehydrated skin.

6. WIS Hyaluronic Acid Essence 24 Sheet Mask

WIS Hyaluronic Acid Essence 24 Sheet Mask is enriched with Aloe Vera essence which is a natural source of vitality, providing great water retention capacity to increase skin moisture by 80% and create firmer and younger skin. This mask has a rich essence that can inject new energy into the skin and keep it young. Further, it deeply hydrates and moisturizes and smooths out fine lines. It is formulated with natural ingredients and is free from alcohol and parabens.

7. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing & Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask

The Neutrogena Hydrogel Face Sheet Mask for dry skin is enriched with purified hyaluronic acid to quench skin and help maintain the skin's essential moisture. This sheet mask leaves dry skin deeply moisturized and smooth with its unique hydrating hydrogel material which holds up more essence than a standard paper face mask. The moisturizing hydrogel sheet mask is formulated with hyaluronic acid that leaves the skin feeling smooth and supple.

Our list of the best hydrating face masks for women has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be skin-friendly and work effectively with regular use. Always ensure that you pick out a face mask and face cream based on your skin type and not based on hear-say methods.

