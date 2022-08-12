7 Best hydrating facial mists under $40 for fresh & glowing skin

Facial mists are a trending skincare product that is easy to use, handy and something you will definitely fall in love with. Most times when we get sweaty or when the skin feels dry and you are too lazy to re-apply your moisturizer or cleanse your face, a hydrating facial mist will come of help. All you need to do is to keep the bottle at a considerable distance and spray away. The mists penetrate into your skin and make your skin feel fresh and soft.

Here are 7 best hydrating facial mists

Based on Amazon reviews and ratings, here we bring to you 7 best hydrating facial mists to try out!

1. Honest Beauty Elevated Hydration Mist

Quench your skin’s thirst with this hydrating facial mist that is lightweight and has a soothing sensation. It instantly brightens up your skin and gives it a fresh feel. Its relaxing botanical scent also soothes the senses for an instant spa moment.

Price: $11.98

Buy Now

2. Olay Mist Ultimate Hydration

Dull and dry skin is always a turn-off! With this Olay facial mist, put an end to dry skin as it gives skin back its glow through instant boosts of hydration. It delivers a cooling effect as water droplets nestle into the skin and quickly evaporate.

Price: $11.26

Buy Now

3. Royal Honey Propolis Enrich Cream Mist

Different facial mists are made of different ingredients that apart from hydrating will also nourish your skin. This hydrating face mist is enriched with Honey that will build a moisture barrier over your skin to prevent moisture loss and keep the skin nourished throughout the day.

Price: $20

Buy Now

4. Jurlique Hydrating Mist

Say you have your glam makeup on and your skin is feeling itchy and dry. This is where Jurlique hydrating facial mist comes to help. It refreshes your makeup throughout the day and protects your skin from external aggressors. A must-have skincare product in your vanity!

Price: $32

Buy Now

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost

This lightweight, hydrating gel mist cools your face and with a complex of purified hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and botanical extracts to instantly revive and improve the look of your skin. It can be applied under or over makeup and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: $17.99

Buy Now

6. e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration

Hydration is very important. Just as much as drinking water keeps your body running, your skin too requires ample water content to make you look young and lively. Enriched with coconut, Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E, this facial mist will help you achieve that goal and flaunt flawless skin.

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

7. Dalba mist white truffle first spray

This South Korean facial spray will provide you with glass skin. It delivers ample minerals and nutrients to the skin and thereby makes your skin soft, spotless and glowing. Made with organic substances is skin-friendly and contributes to enhancements in skin relief, skin elasticity and glow.

Price: $24

Buy Now

Grab the above-mentioned hydrating facial mists to make your skincare routine easier and smarter. Facial mists can be used anytime, anywhere and is definitely a winner in hydrating your skin and giving it a natural glow!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Face wash for pimples