7 Best hydrating moisturizers for dry and dull skin

Dry and dull skin could mean that pH balance is not maintained and your skin is stripping natural oils. To battle dryness and dull skin, a hydrating moisturizer is what you should swear by. These moisturizers are essentially creams for the face that gives a boost of hydration to your skin and balance the pH level. With a lot of options available out there, it might get a bit daunting to select the best hydrating moisturizer for your skin. That is why our beauty editors have done the research and curated a list of the best moisturizers that are hydrating and effective in treating dryness. Go ahead and check out.

Here are the best hydrating moisturizers for dry skin for women:

1. Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream

Farmacy Honey Halo face moisturizer cream is made with antioxidant-rich, ultra-hydrating buckwheat honey that renews the skin’s appearance for a dewy, healthy-looking glow. This moisturizer is packed with potent plant-based ceramides which replenish the skin barrier. And the Shea butter and vitamin E lock in moisture to prevent dry skin from returning. The cream also features fig fruit extract, added to leave skin smooth and supple.

2. PCA SKIN Clearskin - Lightweight, Oil-Free Face Moisturizer

PCA SKIN Clearskin face moisturizer is a quick-absorbing, moisture-enhancing face lotion that hydrates and soothes normal to oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. It is packed with purifying ingredients that help repair moisture levels and reduce discolorations caused by breakouts. And also reduces redness and blemishes while balancing the skin's natural oil production for a clearer complexion.

3. TULA Skin Care 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream

This hydrating moisturizer contains powerful probiotic extracts and skin superfoods for healthy, balanced, and glowing skin. This whipped moisturizer delivers deep hydration to help revive dull, tired skin. And it is formulated to be light enough for the day and under makeup yet deeply hydrates at night. It is full of naturally derived probiotics and superfoods, revealing an even, glowing, youthful-looking complexion. And it is suitable for all skin types.

4. Revitalizing Natural Facial Moisturizer+++

This nutrient-rich natural facial moisturizer formula is freshly-made with Organic and Natural extracts that soak deep into the face, neck, and décolleté skin surface intensely moisturizing and repairing the skin’s natural hydration barrier. It has powerful and targeted anti-aging extracts that penetrate deep into the skin surface dramatically reducing fine lines & wrinkles, renewing, smoothing, firming, & re-texturizing, minimizing and preventing visible signs of aging.

5. Naturium Intense Overnight Sleeping Cream, Hydrating & Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

This nourishing, rich moisture cream is formulated with an efficacious level of plant-derived ceramides that offer anti-aging benefits to the skin. Naturally protected by a phospholipid layer, these ceramides help restore and strengthen the natural moisture barrier to relieve dry skin. It is a luxurious, rich cream that infuses the skin with intense hydration to help strengthen the lipid barrier.

6. Hydration Oasis Refreshing Gel Moisturizer

This “blue gel” moisturizer is specially developed to deliver maximum hydration and help boost the skin’s daily renewal process. This silky gel glides on, increasing hydration and helping to improve luminosity, plumpness, texture, and overall complexion health. It hydrates, refreshes, and aids the resiliency of normal to dry skin for a dewy, smooth, and radiant look.

7. innisfree Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Cream Face Moisturizer

This is a daily moisturizer enriched with a blend of Jeju Green Tea and Green Tea Seed Oil. It leaves your skin feeling hydrated & quenched. It is rich in antioxidants and Amino Acids that deliver visibly healthy & radiant skin. This soft cream helps boost skin hydration and shields you from environmental stressors.

Our list of the best hydrating moisturizers for women has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be skin-friendly and work effectively with regular use. Always ensure that you pick out a face lotion or cream based on your skin type and not based on hear-say methods.

