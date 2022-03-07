Best lip balm in India: Get your hands on THESE lip balms for dark and hyperpigmented lips

Lip balms have become that one skincare item that both men and women use in unison without making any fuss. It's easy to use, functional and shows instant results. The sensitive skin of our lips dries out easily regardless of the weather. Smoking, lack of hydration or excessive exposure to the sun and lip sucking can cause your lips to darken. Most of these causes can be addressed by lifestyle changes, such as wearing sunscreen, limiting caffeine intake, or changing toothpaste brands. Though hyperpigmented lips are not of clinical concern, you can get them cured for aesthetic reasons. After all, who wants hyperpigmented dark lips when you can flaunt your soft pink? Get the below-listed lip balms for dark lips.

Here are 7 best lip balms in India:

1. Plum Vegan Lip Balm

This delightfully sugar sweet and baked good scented lip balm gives your lips the nourishment it craves. This little jar of vegan loveliness infused with carrot seed oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, and olive oil, is bound to plump up your dry lips and perk up your day. Its tinted moisturising effect improves your lip pigmentation.

Price: 244

Buy Now

2. Biotique Bio Fruit Whitening Lip Balm

This de-pigmentation balm visibly lightens lips as it consists of a pure blend of healthy fruits and Vach, mulethi, badam, Suraj Mukhi, kusumbhi that work together to hydrate, moisturise and lighten your lips.

Price: 107

Buy Now

3. Juicy Chemistry Blood Orange Lip Balm

Infused with apricot oil, castor seed oil, cocoa butter, this non-tinted lip balm is ultra-moisturizing and provides deep nourishment to your lips. It's mainly formulated to reduce pigmentation and get your natural lip shade back.

Price: 297

Buy Now

4. Mamaearth Natural Lip Balm

Enriched with turmeric, saffron, coconut oil and honey, this natural lip balm from Mamaearth lip balm effectively reduces pigmentation, moisturises, and heals chapped lips. It is formulated with the best of naturally nourishing ingredients and is safe for sensitive lips.

Price: 268

Buy Now

5. mCaffeine Coffee Lip Balm

Coffee lip balm has a balmy texture that melts on the lips to leave them soft, smooth and moisturised. It is considered a superfood for the skin and has numerous benefits. This lip balm has a high content of coffee oil, is a rich source of caffeine and helps to reduce pigmentation.

Price: 284

Buy Now

6. Trycone Lip Lightening Balm

Made from shea butter, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, it helps to regain the natural colour of lips lost due to sun damage, smoking and chewing tobacco, making them lighter and brighter. It also cures chapped lips and protects a soft coating against sun damage.

Price: 329

Buy Now

7. Organic Harvest 3 in 1 Lip Balm

The combination of mango butter, castor oil, carnauba wax, and other organic ingredients make this lip balm exceptionally nourishing. The usage of mango butter makes this Organic Harvest lip balm extremely rich in texture. On applying this lip balm, your lips will appear glossy, supple, and delectable.

Price: 299

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Hairstyling tools and devices to grab from Amazon Mega Fashion Weekends Sale