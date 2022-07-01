6 Best lip plumpers to accentuate your beauty look

Looking to add some extra oomph to your beauty look? Start with the lips! And for that matter, lip plumpers can be applied whenever you want, for some plump, juicy effect with each use! And the best part is that a lip plumper is more cost-effective than lip injections and can be found easily online. Featuring gorgeous glossy formulas with a high-shine finish, these best lip plumpers out here will help you make a pick. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Here are the 6 best lip plumpers to accentuate things up.

Scroll on to check out the best lip plumpers from Amazon.

1. PCA SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Lip Plumper

PCA SKIN lip plumper is loaded with the goodness of hyaluronic acid that helps in achieving softer, fuller lips. It is developed to boost cracked, chapped lips and stimulate collagen, and further help you get long-term volume while improving lip definition.

Price: $47.00

Buy Now

2. StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Double Fix for Lips Plump & Smooth Vertical Lines

StriVectin double fix comes with a 2-in-1 benefit! It is a unique 2-in-1 treatment for lips and the delicate skin around the lip line, thus infusing new life into the lips! Further, it aids in reducing the appearance of fine vertical lines and wrinkles around the mouth.

Price: $29.25

Buy Now

3. Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Plumper

Wishing for fuller-looking lips with no strings attached? Well, get it with Grande Cosmetics lips plumper. It is a high gloss, volumizing lip plumper infused with a nourishing cocktail of Volulip and hyaluronic acid for instant and long-term hydrating benefits.

Price: $27.00

Buy Now

4. L'Absolu Rosy Gloss Plumper

L'Absolu Rosy Gloss Plumper is a volume-enhancing lip gloss specifically designed to instantly plump lips while keeping them hydrated all day long. Formulated with a hot and cold active technology, L'Absolu Plumper instantly plumps to reveal freshly hydrated, fuller lips.

Price: $26.15

Buy Now

5. FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA, Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

The Gloss Bomb Heat from Fenty Beauty By Rihanna is one of the best lip plumpers out there because it comes with an innovative Plump Job Complex which contains a blend of ingredients designed to gently plump lips for an undeniably fuller pout. It adds volume while keeping the lips conditioned with a wet-look shine finish.

Price: $35.99

Buy Now

6. Dior Addict Lip Maximizer High Volume Lip Plumper

Christian Dior Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Lip-plumping gloss offers a dose of maximum hydration along with a volume-enhancing effect that is instant and lasts long. It comes with a unique blend of hyaluronic acid for powerful hydration and a volume-maximizing effect.

Price: $46.09

Buy Now

There you have some of the best lip plumpers available on Amazon! Be it adding subtle volume or going all-out with a gorgeous high-shine finish, these lip plumpers come in versatile shades, and features, and are suited for all skin types. Go grab one now before the stock runs out!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

15 Best lipstick brands

Lip balms for dark lips