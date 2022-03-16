7 Best lipstick shades that every beautiful Indian skin tone can rock

Just like the diverse culture and nature of us Indians, our skin tone too shows a varied range. Sometimes, depending on the climate, our skin tone shows slight variations. This makes choosing lipstick shades pretty tricky. Since we can’t say one shade to be the best lipstick shade as each of us are unique, most Indians’ skin tone falls under warmer undertones. This means must look for makeup shades that counteract that, leaving skin looking tan instead of sallow. Here we bring to you the 7 best lipstick shades under Rs 999 from Amazon that’ll suit every Indian complexion.

Here are 7 best lipstick shades:

1. Nude lipstick

The nude shade is something that works well with most Indian skin tones. It's the best lipstick shade for those who love to wear a minimal, no-makeup look. This smooth and high shine lipstick by Manish Malhotra X MyGlamm is a long-lasting smudge-proof and waterproof glossy lipstick that glides on effortlessly.

Price: Rs 950

2. Coffee colour lipstick

This soft dusty nude lipstick shade by Sugar Cosmetics is an iconic shade that is enriched with wild mango butter to provide that satin finish. The applicator’s slim bullet design ensures precise and proper application and coverage. This cool coffee colour lipstick shade gives an alluring look to your face. It's perfect for people with tan or olive skin tones.

Price: Rs 950

3. Pink matte lipstick

Ambrosia pink is a cool lipstick shade for fair skin tone as it highlights your lips with the perfect pink shade that’s not too flashy. This non-drying plant pigmented lipstick is safe to use on your sensitive lips and also provides a moisturising effect and cures parched lips.

Price: Rs 980

4. Deep red lipstick

The deep red shade is a riskless shade that’s a winning choice for special occasions like date nights, weddings and at-home celebrations. With a hint of berry that complements all skin tones beautifully, this transfer-proof long-lasting liquid lipstick has a matte finish and lasts up to 12 hours!

Price: Rs 599

5. Espresso brown matte lipstick

Enriched with the goodness of avocado oil and Vitamin E, this creamy and velvety formula stays on your lips comfortably for up to 12 hours. It also seals in moisture and nourishment apart from giving your lips a thick shade of espresso brown that suits dusky brown skin tone extremely well.

Price: Rs 499

6. Burgundy lipstick shade

Burgundy lip shade is an edgy pick that gives a sophisticated look. It puts the spotlight on your lips and gives you boss lady vibes. This ultra-pigmented lip shade is waterproof, smudge-proof, cruelty-free, vegan and long-lasting.

Price: Rs 119

7. Ruby red lipstick

Ruby red is a classic lipstick shade that everyone likes to flaunt. This beautiful shade oozes feminine energy in a romantic form and is perfect for every Indian skin tone. It's one of the best lipstick shades that you must have in your vanity box. This creamy-matte texture doesn’t budge and helps you to level up your everyday glam goals.

Price: Rs 595

Every skin tone is beautiful and unique in its own way. Inside of complaining and comparing, bring out the best in you by opting for makeup palettes that compliment your skin tone. Wear your skin colour with pride and give it a touch of glamour with these best lipstick shades. from Amazon.

