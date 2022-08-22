22 Best lipsticks of 2022: Pinkvilla editors reveal

Be it a makeup and beauty enthusiast, a beginner, or a makeup minimalist - you are bound to use or have the bare minimum makeup products like lipstick, lip balm, moisturizer, and Kohl (kajal). Now, deciding on the ideal brand that suits your skin type and tone becomes a bit daunting due to the numerous brands in the market claiming them to be the best. Plus, out of the above-mentioned beauty products, choosing the best lipsticks is a tad bit more complicated. Why? Because you need to select the right brand, color or shade, and finish that suits your complexion and the texture of your skin.

Today makeup unquestionably has taken a front and center seat. With the power of social media, many influencers have emerged in the past couple of years who provide makeup courses, tutorials, suggestions, and what not - you name it. But amidst all of these, whom should we trust? How to decide if they are genuinely suggesting makeup products like the best lipsticks and water-proof eyeliners or truly guiding on things like how to avoid cakey foundations, or merely doing it to make some side income? To clear this confusion, let's go to someone who has been a pillar when it comes to the media, tech, and beauty industry for the last 15 years (gasps) - yes, the Pinkvilla editors!

To whoo away your tensions, we researched for you. Let's see which lipstick brands and shades Pinvilla editors prefer. Also, we will reveal everything related to lipsticks, from things to keep in mind while choosing the ideal color for you to some tips that Pinkvilla editors shared with us in this exclusive guide. Scroll on!

How to pick the best lipsticks for you? What to look for when lipsticks shopping?

Here are four vital points to ponder upon when you go shopping to pick out the best lipsticks.

Color

The first and foremost thing to consider when it comes to choosing lipstick is the color. Regardless of your skin tone, undertone or shade, there is always a flattering lipstick color out there crafted to suit you, your style, and your persona. Nude lipsticks of all the shades are exceedingly multipurpose because they look apt both for evening events and the workplace.

Similarly, some lipstick shades are more suitable for warm, cool, and neutral undertones. For example, blues or purples make an ideal shade for cool skin undertones, reds or oranges for warm skin undertones, and neutral undertones are the gifted ones that can go both ways - cool and warm.

Formula

There are broadly four types of lipsticks, and as per your preferred style, look or feel, you may want one of the best lipsticks that are either creamy, glossy, satiny, or matte. Your skin type, complexion, and personal needs play an essential role when deciding on a lipstick formula as well. Many lipstick brands even offer bonus effects or qualities like UV protection, plumping, and/or hydration.

As tempting as all of this sounds, remember to choose lipsticks that have more natural or organic and cruelty-free, like cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil, essential oils, botanicals, and antioxidants. These ingredients will aid in boosting and moisturizing your lip skin apart from giving you a glamorous or poised look.

Consistency

Some of the best lipsticks always come in a wide range of consistencies - from the classic stick and liquidy to cream pot. Among these lipstick varieties, you can choose the type according to the kind of look you aim for, be it more of a wet or shimmery look or dryer lipstick that stays on. Also, think about how you would like to apply lipstick on a daily basis when choosing the lipstick consistency. Some lipsticks are better applied using a makeup brush, while others are easier and quicker - just a simple swipe and go. Long story short, your lifestyle does matter when selecting the best lipsticks for yourself.

Price Tag

Not everyone has to own only MAC products to get chic and sexy lips. So, think about the budget that you want to keep when choosing your lipsticks (or any makeup product for that matter). Although a teenie-tiny splurging is nice once in a while, there is absolutely no need to break your account for quality lipsticks. It may be worth at times to spend a little extra for a lipstick or two that offers additional skin-boosting benefits like anti-aging or UV protection properties. But, if you are someone who loves to experiment or own new lipstick shades, then do not spend a ton of money on buying only one super costly branded lipstick. Manage your budget in a way that you can a couple of expensive lipsticks containing additional benefits AND also an outstanding collection of affordable yet best lipsticks.

22 Best lipsticks of 2022: Pinkvilla editors reveal

Time to be camera ready in mere seconds with this great lipstick list, according to Pinkvilla editors.

1. L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolor

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It moisturizes your lips.

There is no risk of bleeding and/or feathering.

It comes in a wide shade range of lip colors (about 52 lipstick shades)

It is budget-friendly.

It provides a rich color to your lips.

It is one of the best drugstore lipsticks.

2. Charlotte Tilbury K.i.s.s.i.n.g. Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is pigmented.

You can wear it comfortably on your lips.

It feels super rich and nourishing.

It is of lusciously creamy texture and leaves a satin-like finish.

It comes in pretty packaging.

It also provides additional benefits like UV protection.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best matte lipsticks.

It has a long-wearing formula.

It is quite easy to apply due to its angled tip.

The shape of lipstick will help to define your lips, making your lips plumper and fuller.

4. Revlon Balm Stain

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It gives a rich matte finish.

It consists of a hydrating and nourishing formula.

You can wear it comfortably on your lips.

It is buildable and supernatural without flaking.

It comes with a retractable tip, i.e., no requirement of a sharpener.

5. Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best long-lasting lipsticks.

It comes in a wide shade range of lip colors (about 40 lipstick shades)

It sets quickly and doesn't budge.

It gives a rich matte finish.

6. Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is easy to apply.

It comes in a wide shade range of lip colors.

It goes on evenly and smoothly.

It is one of the best lipsticks that stay on without smudging, flaking, or crusting.

It is waterproof.

It leaves a bold and high-impact finish.

7. Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is creamy in texture.

It gives you an emollient feel.

It dries to leave a matte finish on your lips.

It has a rich opaque color.

It does not feel too drying as it offers hydration.

It comes in pretty packaging.

8. Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best glossy lipsticks.

It does not have a tacky texture.

It will give you a subtle lip color with a naturally shiny finish.

It comes in a wide shade range of lip colors suitable for all skin types.

It also provides moisturizing properties.

9. W3ll People Nudist Lip Butter

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is more of a tinted balm.

It has additional properties like SPF15 and natural oils.

It leaves a satin-like finish.

It gives a sheer flush of slightly pop color to your lips.

It is hydrating in nature.

10. UOMA Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best metallic lipsticks.

It has a high-shine/gloss finish.

It comes in bold lipstick shades.

It comes in pretty packaging.

11. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It has a creamy and cushiony texture.

It gives a rich matte finish.

It gives a velvety and smooth look to your lips.

It comes in a wide shade range of lip colors, including reds, pinks, nudes, deep berry hues, and even beige and purple.

12. Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Unforgettable Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is pigmented.

It is long-lasting and completely saturated.

It is smudge-free.

It is creamy in texture.

It comes in both matte and gloss finishes.

It comes in pretty packaging.

13. e.l.f. SRSLY Satin Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best Vegan lipsticks.

It is budget-friendly.

It leaves a satin-like silky smooth finish.

It is easy to apply.

It leaves a super rich color on your lips.

14. Hourglass Confession lipstick in I Desire

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

One of the best red lipsticks.

It is pigmented.

It is durable and long-lasting.

You can wear it comfortably on your lips.

It comes in pretty packaging.

15. Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Kiss of Fire

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is creamy in texture.

It leaves a bold and rich color on your lips.

It stays on for a long period of time.

It has a matte finish.

16. Ctzn Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best nude lipsticks.

It has a budge-proof formula.

It is long-lasting.

It comes in a wide shade range of nude and neutral lipsticks, suitable for all skin tones and undertones.

17. MAC Lipstick Cream

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best cult-favorite lipsticks.

It is budget-friendly.

It is creamy in texture.

It is long-lasting.

It leaves a satin-like finish.

It comes in a wide shade range of lip colors.

18. BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick in Creativity

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best lipsticks for dry lips.

It has a mineral-infused formula that nourishes and hydrates your lips.

It is sticky in texture, giving you a feel of lip balm.

It comes in a wide shade range of lip colors.

19. Nars Audacious Lipstick in Audrey

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is highly pigmented.

It has a creamy formula.

It leaves a rich and bold color on your lips.

It is long-lasting.

20. Dior Rouge Lipstick in 999 Matte

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It leaves a rich red color on your lips.

It has a matte finish.

It is long-lasting.

It comes in pretty packaging.

21. Smashbox Always On Cream to Matte Lipstick

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is one of the best water-resistant lipsticks.

It has a matte to the soft creamy formula.

It is transfer-proof.

22. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

Reasons to like love and choose this lipstick -

It is also one of the best cult-favorite lipsticks.

It gives a hyper-gothic color to your lips.

It has a glossy, sheer, and balm-like texture.

It is long-lasting.

It comes in pretty packaging.

How to find the best lipstick shades for your skin undertone?

First and foremost, it is hugely crucial to identify your skin's tone and undertone to find the best lipsticks - just like with any other beauty product, your skin plays a significant role in glamourizing or horrifying your appearance. When talking about skin tones and undertones, the common categories that most people fall into are either cool or warm. So, if you are having trouble deciphering your skin's undertone, you can or are definitely neutral, i.e., a mix of both cool and warm.

Now that we are done with this basic understanding, let us understand the tricks to figure out your undertone. Also, check these super trendy lipsticks to suit every undertone.

Cool undertone

...do you have a red, pink, or bluish hue to your skin? This means the veins on your wrist appear blue, any type of silver jewelry complements your skin, or your skin may burn in the sun before you get a tan - if you answered yes to all (or any) of these, you have a cool undertone.

The best lipstick shades for you include cherry red, wine red, deep bluish-reds, rosy or pink nude, and taupe beige. If you aren't a keen fan of lipsticks, tinted lip balm would do the same trick!

For example - Chanel Rouge Coco in Etienne (wine red)

Warm undertone

...do you have a golden, yellow, or olive hue to your skin? This means the veins on your wrist appear green, any type of gold jewelry complements your skin, or your skin may tan in the sun pretty easily - if you answered yes to all (or any) of these, you have a warm undertone.

The best lipstick shades for you include bold oranges, fiery reds, brick reds, hot pink, coppers, and golds (hello, diva!). Contrastingly, even browns and shades of nude will also amplify your look.

For example - Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Lost Cherry (fuchsia)

Neutral undertone

...you probably are the lucky ones because you get the best of both worlds, i.e., you have a mix of cool and warm undertones (both yellow and pink hue to your skin). This means you are open to a broad spectrum of lipstick shades or color palettes in general.

The best lipstick shades for you include absolutely any shade - from light nudes, deep reds, and baby pink to deep wines - everything will complement your look.

For example - Nars Lipstick in Cruising (peachy nude)

Tips and tricks of best lipsticks, according to Pinkvilla editors.

Always apply balm past your lip line and onto your skin to hydrate the area. Let it sit for at least a couple of minutes before putting on your favorite lipstick.

Complement your brown eyes with cool-toned lip colors such as deep reds or purples.

Complement your blue or green eyes with warm-toned lip colors such as orange-reds and coral pops.

Emphasize only one area on your lips - either the bottom lip or Cupid's bow - for a more natural look.

To make your lips look fuller or pouty like the Kardashians, apply a touch lighter lipstick shade on the center of your lower and upper lips and a touch darker on your edges.

Apply a matte liquid lipstick, then put on your regular lipstick - same or different lip color - over it to get a dramatic ombre effect.

Match your blush with your lipstick shade and wear it a tone lighter than your lipstick for the best glam look.

To know where your lip line ends, slightly tilt your head backward and line until the very bottom of your lower lip to get flushed fuller lips.

Apply a matte lipstick directly from the stick, whereas use a brush to apply creamy or liquid lipsticks for best results.

To somber a bold or dark lipstick shade, apply the lipstick, then dab your lips gently with your clean fingers.

Apply your lipstick, then use a blotch paper to absorb any oil, reapply the lipstick - voila, you have a long-lasting lipstick!

Always choose a nude lipstick that is a tad bit darker or brighter than your skin tone.

For people who worry about their lipsticks not lasting long enough - apply lip liner to your entire lip rather than just the outline, then apply lipstick over it. This way, even if your lip color wears off, your lip liner can come to your rescue.

Add a hint of concealer all around your lip outline to avoid your lipstick from smudging.

Deep seductive shades like dark pink, crimson, mauve, and browns are the best lipsticks for brown skin, Indian skin, dark skin, and dusky skin. On the contrary, shades like hot pink, coral, peach, and cherry red are the best lipsticks for lighter skin.

Smile Please

A great lipstick is one of those makeup accessories that truly has transformative powers - a quick swipe of the right shade is probably the easiest trick to appear polished, chic, and put together. However, finding the absolute correct lipstick (or lipsticks, too many is not even a valid term here, duh) can be an intimidating task. So, to make your lipstick shopping process more fun and less stressful, Pinkvilla editors came to your rescue and helped us to curate this list of the best lipsticks of 2022.

Time to accentuate that gorgeous smile - happy lipstick shopping!

