Best lipsticks for dry lips: Keep your lips soft and hydrated all day long

Reason for dry lips

Chapped lips are the result of dry, cracked skin on your lips due to cold or dry weather, sun exposure, frequently licking your lips or dehydration. You can treat chapped lips at home with the use of lip balm or ointment to ease any discomfort.

But what about the time you want to go out and wear a sultry matte lipstick? Certain matte lipsticks can cause your lips to dry and flake. Here, we have the best hydrating lipsticks that will keep your lips soft and moisturised.

Best lipstick brands in India for dry lips

1. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, Opaque Finish

This lipstick is crafted with an exclusive liquisilk formula with mega-moisturisers that seal in colour and softness. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin E and avocado oil that conditions the lips without dragginess. It is the perfect combination of high-impact colour in a super moisturising formula. Containing abyssinian oil, it delivers a shiny and radiant colour.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

2. Maybelline New York Colour Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick

This lipstick has a unique, matte cream formula that offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips through the day. These hydrating lip colours that are infused with honey nectar, glide smoothly while keeping your lips moisturised all day long. These lipsticks are available in 35 pigmented shades; ranging from reds to nudes, and many more shades in the middle.

Price: Rs.209

Buy Now

3. Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick

This lipstick is infused with the goodness of French rose oil extracts. It provides an intense matte colour with cushion soft lips. It is available in 35 comfortable matte shades that do not cause flaking.

Price: Rs.218

Buy Now

4. Just Herbs Herb Enriched Ayurvedic Lipstick

This lipstick does not contain artificial pigments, and is made from natural pigments. It is free from harmful chemicals, silicones, synthetic film-formers and parabens. It is made from an Ayurvedic and natural formula containing natural ingredients that provide moisture and nourishment to your lips. It is super long lasting and is made from Vata pacifying herbs such Indian Bhrami, Guduchi, Yashtimadhu, Bala and Manjistha in a base of Ghee and sesame oil that provides a smooth and easy application.

Price: Rs.596

Buy Now

5. Biotique Natural Makeup Magicolor Lipstick

This lipstick is skincare-infused. It is made up of all-natural colour pigments which nourish your lips with every application. The creamy formula ensures ultra smooth application in a wide range of colours. These vibrant moisture-rich shades hydrates and nourishes the lips keeping it supple all day long. It is pigmented with an organic smudge-proof formula.

Price: Rs.125

Buy Now

6. Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick

This creamy and velvety formula stays on your lips comfortably for up to 12 hours! You've got to try it to believe it! Eat, drink, pout, repeat! No matter what, the Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick stays on and on without smudging! Enriched with the goodness of avocado oil and vitamin E, the lipstick not only gives a swipe of rich velvety colour but also seals in the moisture and nourishment for up to 8 hours.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

7. Faces Canada HD Intense Matte Lipstick

This matte lipstick gives you a silky cream texture with an even high definition matte finish. It has a feather light formula for all day comfortable lips. It is primer infused to give you even and flawless lips. The lipstick is richly pigmented to give high colour intensity for a perfect pout.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

8. Renee Madness PH Stick

This vegan lipstick enhances the natural tone of lips. It is enriched with essential oils and gives a natural colour. It is a bullet that appears black but magically blooms into a sheer, natural pink when applied to your lips. Its innovative formula reacts with the natural pH levels of your skin to create a personalised shade of pink on every unique lip colour. It is infused with pH-activated pigments. It's a clever combination of a pure pigment technology that is blended with moisture-boosting ingredients for a comfortable feel on the lips.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

These are the best lipsticks for dry lips that need to be added to your beauty arsenal right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Best skincare brands in India for every skin type







