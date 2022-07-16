7 Best lotion for itchy skin under $60 from Amazon

Different seasons and climatic conditions make skin itchy and dry and few of us are prone to it very easily. But finding the best product for dry, irritated skin can sometimes feel overwhelming. While ceramides and occlusive ingredients reinforce the skin barrier, ultimately helping to protect you from irritants that might trigger an eczema flare. Keep an eye out for products with a high oil-content-to-water-content ratio as well. Here we bring to you 7 best lotions for itchy skin.

Here are 7 best lotion for itchy skin:

Scroll on to grab the best lotion to combat dry and itchy skin.

1. Curél Ultra Healing Lotion

This lotion is clinically proven to relieve and repair extra-dry skin 2 times better than the leading intensive lotion. It provides instant dry skin relief that lasts for over 24 hours and contains extra-strength, naturally hydrating agents to help even the driest, tightest skin feel soft, supple and restored.

Price: $ 9.77

Buy Now

2. Proteya Intensive Skin Repair Lotion

Proteya expertly combines science and beauty for the best body lotion for dry, irritated, itchy or sensitive skin. This daily moisturizer uses a premium blend of advanced ingredients for ultra-hydration and skin restoration.

Price: $ 32

Buy Now

3. CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion for Itch Relief

This lotion temporarily relieves itching associated with insect bites, sunburn, and poison ivy while moisturizing dry skin. The lightweight texture that is absorbed quickly for softened skin with a non-greasy feel. All CeraVe products are formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier.

Price: $ 59.85

Buy Now

4. Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion

This therapeutic body lotion is rich, yet fast-absorbing and provides all-day hydration leaving skin feeling softer, smoother and healthier-looking. It features a clinically proven formula with coconut oil, dimethicone skin protectant and Triple Oat Complex containing oat flour, oat extract and oat oil to help relieve and moisturize very dry skin.

Price: $ 39.37

Buy Now

5. Gold Bond Medicated Extra Strength Body Lotion

This anti-itch lotion is formulated with aloe and vitamin E to soothe irritated skin. It moisturizes, soothes, and cools dry, itchy skin. This body lotion is great for relieving pain and itch associated with sunburn, insect bites, minor cuts, burns, and scrapes.

Price: $ 15.77

Buy Now

6. O'Keeffe's Skin Repair Body Lotion

This unscented, non-greasy, hypoallergenic formula absorbs quickly into your skin to moisturize and protect against dryness for 48 Hours. This concentrated, highly effective body moisturizer heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, itchy skin. Apply a small amount to dry skin - it's all you need.

Price: $ 10.84

Buy Now

7. Vitamins Body Lotion Dry Skin Moisturizer

This advanced Moroccan argan, almond and jojoba oils herbal extract blend gives you smoother, beautiful skin in just minutes. The best nourishing softening body lotion for a healthy natural glow. It gradually strengthens the skin’s barrier.

Price: $ 18.03

Buy Now

If you have itchy dry skin the above-mentioned lotions for itchy skin will help you heal and soften your skin. It also hydrates your skin and gives it a soft and supple feel. When you want to cover a large area of skin choose a product with diphenhydramine hydrochloride as the active ingredient over a hydrocortisone option.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.



Recommended Articles:

6 Best eye creams to lift the eye area

8 Best BB Creams to ace your makeup look effortlessly

8 Best face wash for oily skin and tips to take care of your it wisely