Best makeup brands in India that every female cannot stop appreciating

Are you a makeup enthusiast? You have definitely landed on the correct page. Here you will get to know the best makeup brands in India and the necessary makeup application steps for a glamorous look.

There are multiple makeup brands that have managed to capture the market and rule the hearts of millions of makeup enthusiasts. Influencers, actors, actresses, stylists and every other woman in India cannot resist acing their glamorous looks. All the top cosmetic brands in India and the best makeup company are running a rat race to make space in every girl’s makeup kit. In the contemporary era, every female is her own influencer and fashion stylist. Thus, they have started vouching for the best makeup brands in India and seizing the best makeup products for Indian skin.

Which makeup brand is the best? What are the steps to follow for attaining a glamorous makeup look? Hold on to your question bank. We have brought to you everything that you need to know about makeup brands and makeup products. With all the necessary information at your hands, we are sure you cannot hold your horses to ask the mirror who is the prettiest of them all? Before making yourself aware of the best makeup brands in India, you ought to understand why you should use them and how they help you attain a flawless look.

Scroll down to check out the correct method of indulging into a jaw dropping makeup session:

To begin with..

Face

1. Mosituriser

2. Primer

3. Foundation

4. Concealer

5. Compact Powder

6. Bronzer

7. Blush

8. Highlighter

Eyes

9. Eye shadow

10. Eye liner

11. Kajal

12. Mascara

Lips

13. Lipstick

To end with..

14. Makeup fixer, Setting Powders or Sprays

To cleanse your face..

15. Cleansing Balm

TAAA DAAA! You have been introduced to all of the necessary steps and products you need for a full glam look. These are the top 15 makeup products that you need at one go to begin with your makeup sessions. Make sure you follow each of them in the correct order.

With the best makeup brands for Indian skin at your hands, follow these universal makeup steps for a glamorous look:

1. Moisturiser: Apply a moisturiser for kick starting your day or makeup session. If you wish to flaunt a no makeup look, just apply a moisturiser and you are set to go. Don't forget, moisturiser is not just a cream rather it is one such protective shield that will fight against every minute environmental pollutant, dirt, dust and grime. Moisturiser also helps to nourish your skin and keep your skin hydrated no matter the weather type.

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream provides 24 hours of hydration that instantly hydrates your skin for long-lasting glow. It is suitable for all skin types and soothes very dry skin seamlessly. This non-greasy cream is excellent for face, hands, feet, elbows, knees, and any other areas that require intensive moisturisation. It is a clinically proven makeup brand meant to nourish dry skin in 1 day, binding water to the skin and preventing moisture loss for soft and supple skin.

Price: Rs. 930

Deal: Rs. 865

2. Primer: Primers are largely used at the very beginning. It seals your skin and ensures even makeup application. It closes opened pores and prevents your skin from getting oily and sticky. It is widely used to brighten the skin and refine scars. If your skin possesses an uneven texture, seal it with a primer and head to your makeup rituals swiftly.

Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect Matte Face Primer

Lakme is one the best makeup brands in India. It is a makeup primer for poreless, smooth and long lasting makeup. It has a waterproof formula that helps in brightening your skin. This makeup base is worth appreciating and is the perfect start for a flawless, professional makeup finish. You can also wear it alone over your moisturiser for instant smoothness and radiance. This makeup primer blends seamlessly for a more vibrant and color true finish.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 578

3. Foundation: Foundation is the boss of your makeup shenanigans. It is heavy in texture and seals all the imperfections. It adds shine and serves your skin with a base necessary for layering up the next in line makeup products. Foundation is a cream that creates a uniform colour completion. If you have clear and radiant skin, skip the foundation without any second thoughts.

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation is a water based and water resistant foundation that provides long lasting natural coverage for the face. It is suitable for skin type and has a worth appreciating long lasting formula. Thai foundation is available in a wide range of colours and contains several emollients to help moisturise and condition your skin. It delivers a professional looking result that you cannot stop adoring.

Price: Rs. 5999

Deal: Rs. 3500

4. Concealer: Concealer's job is pretty obvious- TO CONCEAL! What does it conceal? Dark spots, acne marks, wrinkles, dark under eye bags, age spots, pigments and all of your never ending imperfections. It is a versatile beauty product that replaces skin tints and foundations. It contours your face and helps you achieve a full glam look.

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer has the ability to conceal dark circles, correct the appearance of redness and brighten dull skin. To turn back time, this anti-ageing is a great under-eye concealer. It is infused with Haloxyl that reduces fine lines, blemishes, redness and dark circles. Say hello to a radiant, well rested, refreshed looking under eye area. This concealer is available in an easy-to-apply packaging that has a mess-free application. It quickly blends into the skin and doesn't crease or look cakey. The cushion tip and patented micro-corrector applicator of the Age Rewind Concealer fills and smoothes out imperfections on the skin's surface.

Price: Rs. 620

Deal: Rs. 465

5. Compact: A compact is a powder that helps you to get rid of excess oil, sweat and the existing patches of the previously used makeup products. It is a light weighted powder that sets the previous layers of concealers and foundation evenly. It is a skin coloured powder that can be used to even the skin tone of non-reachable areas. In addition, it gives your face light coverage. It is not advisable to skip a compact powder because it is one such hero element that can make your makeup look flawless.

L’Oréal Paris Infallbile 24h Oil Killer High Coverage Compact Powder

This L’Oréal Paris Infallbile 24h Oil Killer High Coverage Compact Powder is a matte-finish, lightweight and blendable compact powder. It comes with SPF 32. It is suitable for all skin types, especially oily and sensitive skin.

Price: Rs. 749

Deal: Rs. 686

6. Bronzer: It is said that bronzers add the missing warmth to your face. They contour your face and define your jawlines, cheekbones as well as collar bone better. To make it simpler, bronzer plays the role of a sculptor. It makes your facial dimensions stand out in glamour. If you want to contour your face then you should do it before applying a bronzer. But in the current era, the majority of the people skip contours and use a bronzer. It is applied to similar areas and so doesn't make a difference.

Rimmel London Natural Bronzer

This bronzer is a sweat, heat and humidity-resistant bronzer to ace your look. It is transferproof mask resistant and provides full coverage. Whether you're creating a sun-kissed skin finish or contouring those angles, the best bronzer to use is dreamy, velvety and easy to blend Rimmel London Natural Bronzer.

Price: Rs. 540

Deal: Rs. 486

7. Blush: A blush is used to add a tinge of pink to your cheeks. It makes your skin more youthful. It has a cooler shade and thus is an add on make product that compliments the depth of darker tone makeup products. For an instant glow, slide the brush of blush on to your cheeks and flaunt a sun kissed like complexion.

Colorbar Cheek illusion Blush

Colorbar Cheek illusion Blush is a powder blush with a lightweight and silky texture. It has an extreme adhesion power that makes it long lasting and smudge-proof. It is highly buildable and blendable as it is formulated without parabens, mineral oils and artificial fragrances that are suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs. 675

Deal: Rs. 506

8. Highlighter: Highlighter stands for itself. It is not a mere power with glitter rather it is a makeup product that you need to brighten and lift your face. Apply highlighter on the high points of the face. It makes your face more polished and shiny. You can attain a luminous makeup look with a gleam of highlighter on the nose bridge, chin centre, cheeks, inner corners of eye pits, on your lip’s cupid bow and on the forehead’s centre.

Wet n Wild Megaglo Highlighting Powder

Wet n Wild Megaglo Highlighting Powder is one such highlighter that will serve you with catwalk-ready cheekbones and glowing complexion. It has an ultra bendable formula that will highlight all the necessary features of your face. Use Kabuki Brush to dust Highlighting Powder along the cheekbone and blend toward the hairline with emphasis on the high point of the cheek.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 433

9. Eye shadow: Eyeshadows add a pop of colour to your eyelids. They attract large eyeballs if nailed it like a pro. They are available in plenty of colours and infinite shades that can compliment your eye colour and your outfits. In addition, they come in multiple textures and forms to suit your makeup taste. Eyeshadows are found in the shape of pencil, liquid or powder. Use the most suitable brush to play with colours, tones and looks.

Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes Palette Eyeshadow

This Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes Palette Eyeshadow will help you create different looks for different occasions with this highly versatile 12 easy-to-wear shades. Go from nude eyes in the day to smokey eyes at night. These blushed nude tones are highly blendable with an amazing texture that is universally flattering and looks natural on all skin types.

Price: Rs. 905

Deal: Rs. 588

10. Eye liner: Eye liners uplift your glamorous eyes and define them in the most outstanding way. An eye liner is meant to be applied over the eyelids, near your eye lashes. There are liquid eye liners, pencil eye liners and gel eye liners to ace every eye makeup look. Disclaimer! If you cannot apply an even and uniform looking eyeliner then welcome raccoon eyes.

Lakme Absolute Shine Liquid Eye Liner

This Lakme Absolute Shine Liquid Eye Liner will help you attain a rich intense black colour in one stroke that stays true for hours. Create smouldering eyes with bold shades that redefine the look of this liquid eyeliner. This eye liner will help to make a statement with minimal use.

Price: Rs. 425

Deal: Rs. 369

11. Kajal: Kajal is applied for cossosal eyes. They are a conventional makeup product that your ancestors have been using for eyes. With the latest makeup trends, makeup brands have introduced kajals in multiple colours. This kajal is meant for keeping your eyes cool and vision strong. It has eye benefiting features and thus Indians can never ignore this important makeup product.

Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal is a 12 hour smudge proof deep, dark intense black colour kajal with sharp definition. It is infused with aloe vera for its caring and soothing properties like Vitamin C and Vitamin E.

Price: Rs. 360

Deal: Rs. 238

12. Mascara: A mascara adds volume to your eyelashes. They darken and lengthen them and make your eyes look brighter and bigger than usual. They have the capability to fill in the gaps of your eyelashes and make them fuller. If you wish to attain a youthful look then glide the mascara on your eyelashes and drool over your well defined eyes.

L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

This L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara voluminises lashes with intense effect. This mascara glides evenly and lengthens the lashes. This mascara will magnify the beauty of your eye effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 780

13. Lipstick: A lipstick is not a makeup product that stains your lips but also hydrates them. It defines the structure of your lips and your lip’s cupid bow. In addition, lipstick brightens your smile by making your lips luscious. It offers great texture, colour and protection to your lips and takes your makeup look to another level. With the invention of nude lipsticks and lip tints, lipsticks are revolutionising their features.

Lakme Enrich Matte Lipstick

This Lakme Enrich Matte Lipstick has a creamy matte texture that is comfortable to wear. Add some lovely colour to your lips with the Lakme Enrich Matte Lipstick that is available in a palette of 20 vibrant and trendy shades. Each of the Lakme Enrich Matte lipsticks gives you long lasting lip colour.

Price: Rs. 295

Deal: Rs. 266

14. Makeup fixer/ Setting Powders or Sprays: With almost 13 layers on your face, you need a guarantee that your face will not look dewy more than expected. To prevent spreading of makeup, it is necessary to fix them with the help of a makeup fixer, setting powder or sprays. This is totally your call. You can happily skip this step and end your makeup session.

Miss Claire Fixing Spray

Lightweight setting spray that gives a nice matte finish. It has a long lasting formula that refreshes your makeup look. It is the perfect setting spray for normal to oilier skin types. To avoid makeup meltdowns, finish your look with Miss Claire Fixing Spray.

Price: Rs. 545

Deal: Rs. 400

15. Cleansing Balm/ Cleansing Water: A cleansing balm or cleansing water are necessary to ensure that no makeup residues clog your pores. For a neat and deeply cleansed face, you ought to bring a cleansing balm or cleansing water. They have the capability to unwind heavy, waterproof, smudge proof and long lasting makeup applications. To wipe off all the applied makeup, you should look for cotton pads or makeup cleansing wipes.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm does an amazing job without stripping oils and water from your face. This cleansing balm is suitable for all skin types and works like magic to unwind your applied makeup.

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 752

Loved them all? Seize it right away! But if you are a beginner and don't know how things work, don't stress much. Here are some tips for beginners who would love indulging in an intensive makeup routine:

1. Always begin light and the thinnest viscosity skincare product and end it with the thickest.

2. When you go heavy on your eyes, always go lighter on your lips.

3. Use a cleansing balm, cleansing water or makeup cleansing wipes to take off the applied makeup.

4. Do not use a makeup product again if it damages your skin or leads to skin irritation, rashes or acne.

5. Always use the best makeup brands to ensure 100 percent skin protection.

Now you can master the art of makeup application with all the necessary makeup products right at your hands. Are you new to the makeup world? Don’t worry! We will help you with all the tips that you require to be a true makeup enthusiast. Before peeping into the tips make sure you have picked up all the best makeup brands in India and added it to your makeup collection.

FAQs

1. What should one look for in a makeup product before purchasing it?

Always check the ingredients and the directions of use. Check whether there are any ingredients that are not meant for sensitive skin. If your skin is sensitive, purchase makeup products that are mild and gentle on skin.

2. Is applying a foundation necessary?

No. If you already possess radiant skin, do not apply foundation. Stick to the best moisturiser and ignore thick viscosity makeup products.

3. Why should one use branded makeup products?

Branded makeup products have everything that a skin needs. It has powers to moisturise, nourish and leave your skin supple and soft. Non branded products might contain harmful chemicals and agents that are not suitable for everyday use. They can hamper your skin’s texture and cause acne. It can also lead to severe skin diseases, especially dermatitis. If you come across any skin irritation or inflammation, always consult the doctor.

4. Can you apply makeup everyday?

Applying makeup everyday will suffocate your skin and lead to rashes and acne. It can cause skin itchiness and redness that can play with your complexion. To keep your skin healthy make sure you depend on the best beauty brands that more act like a protective shield. In addition, you should not skip your skincare routine and always ensure that no makeup residues dwell in the opened pores for a longer period of time. Using makeup everyday is not feasible because your skin neats time to breathe fresh air.

5. How to choose the best makeup brand for your skin?

Before investing in the best beauty product make sure you analyse your skin type, texture and tone. These three elements are very crucial when it comes to makeup application. To ensure that your makeup is applied smoothly and doesn't look patchy, the base of your face should be firm. This firmness is largely dependent on your skin type and texture.

