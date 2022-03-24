Best makeup brush set to level up your mastery in the beauty department

One requires the best makeup brush set to ace their makeup. Blending and the right way of application of makeup is the only way to rock a flawless look and that requires the best makeup brush set. A great makeup brush set contains all kinds of brushes ranging from round to flat in different thicknesses and also a blender or a sponge. Different brushes aid in the application of different products on the skin. There are brushes for literally every part of your face, so there is no need to use your fingers to smudge your eyeliner or lipstick. Though most people tend to use their fingers for this job it is advised to keep your fingers not to disturb the makeup.

Types of makeup brushes

Makeup brushes are made of two major parts- the bristles and the handles. Bristles are what decides the quality of blending the brush provides. While synthetic bristles are most common, animal and hair bristles are also rising in demand in the market. While most people think natural bristles are better for application as they spread out the product evenly, they also tend to shed more. Manufactured bristles, on the flip side, are ideal for liquid or cream makeup and are also more animal-friendly.

There are multiple types of makeup brushes for each part of your face. The best makeup brush set contains all of it helping you level up your beauty game.

Foundation brush

Liner brush

Concealer brush

Lip brush

Angled contour brush

Kabuki brush

Stippling brush

Powder brush

Blush brush

Fan brush

Eyeshadow brush

Grab your best makeup brush set from the below seven:

1. Set Of 8 Makeup Brushes

This premium kit of 8 professional makeup brushes consists of a powder brush, foundation brush, eyeshadow blending brush, eyeshadow brush, blush brush, mascara brush, slant eyeliner brush and lip brush. These have been designed to pick up the right amount of product with the least possible wastage and blends uniformly promising a flawless base.

Price: Rs 1149

2. Swiss Beauty Face & Eye Brush Set

The handles of the brush kit are so beautifully designed that it gives a luxe feel. From powders, creams and liquids to mineral makeup highlighter, the brush can be used for all products. The names on the handles make for easy reference when creating your favourite look.

Price: Rs 749

3. Synthetic Bristle Makeup Brushes

The packaging of this makeup brush kit is what attracted me the most. Its sleek design and the elegant assortment is ideal for any perfectionist who loves to keep their products in an organised manner. This essential makeup brush set includes eyeshadow brushes, blending brushes, large eyebrow brush, duo eyebrow spoolie and concealer brushes.

Price: Rs 545

4. Soft Bristles Makeup Brushes

This set contains 12 brushes that help you ace your makeup easily. The soft bristles help in layering and building the makeup well. The set also includes the beautiful white leather brush holder that makes sure all your brushes are kept safe in a box.

Price: Rs 588

5. Makeup Brush Set

This classic black makeup brush set includes 30 pieces of all kinds of brushes for professional makeup. The white bristles are made of natural goat hair with thick aluminium ferrules connecting them tightly. Goat hair brushes are the best for eye blending makeup, they pick up and absorb pigment along with skin's oils.

Price: Rs 3045

6. Cruelty-Free Synthetic Fibre Bristles

With 24 brushes to level up your makeup, this is one of the best makeup brush set to own. The soft synthetic bristles don't hurt your skin nor does it shed. The set also includes a leather case to keep all your brushes safe and clean.

Price: Rs 299

7. Artist's Durable Makeup Brush Set

These makeup brushes with super fine densely packed bristles are perfect for instant high coverage. It's the perfect addition to anyone's makeup kit who is always on the move and needs lightweight and portable tools ready in hand.

Price: Rs 989

We hope you bought the best makeup brush set from the list above. Make sure to clean your makeup brushes often as they might develop or carry germs and bacteria over time. Reshape the bristles to their original form and lay the brush down on a flat surface to dry after use. Happy shopping!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

