6 Best makeup gift sets under $60 every makeup lover will want!

One of the best ways to please a woman is by showering her with gifts. And while diamonds are a girl’s best friend, makeup kits seem to be the new soul mate in town! Believe it or not but we ladies are suckers for a superb makeup kit and what better way to have one than being gifted by someone else! If you are looking for a makeup gift set, here is a list of the best makeup gift sets that is worth every penny. Each makeup gift set encompasses some of the most-used makeup products such as primer, foundation, eyeshadow, lipstick, and so on. Instead of individually buying these items, you can get them all in one pack. Go ahead and browse the best makeup gift sets now!

Here are the best makeup gift sets you can shop for online.

Scroll on to check out the best makeup gift sets from Amazon.

1. SHANY Gift Surprise - EXCLUSIVE - All in One Makeup Bundle

This combo bundle comes with beauty tools and accessories. It is the perfect gift set for holiday and Christmas gift ideas for teen girls, gifts for moms, gifts for kids, gifts for females, and Holiday Christmas stocking stuffers! Packed in it is anything between full-size makeup, mini-size makeup, sample size makeup to makeup sets, makeup kits, brush sets, and lots more.

2. Physicians Formula Ultimate Butter Collection for Women Gift Set

This women’s makeup gift set from Physicians Formula includes an ultra-luxurious bronzer that delivers a radiant Brazilian goddess glow; and a moisturizing blush formula that features ultra-refined pearl and soft-focus pigments that smooth skin texture, brighten skin tone, and deliver a gorgeous blushing glow. The blendable coverage highlighter features ultra-refined pearls and soft-focus pigments that smooth skin texture, brighten skin tone, and deliver a gorgeous highlighted finish.

3. Estee Lauder 8pc Set

This is exclusive limited edition skincare set for a smoother and radiant look. It is perfect to gift or to keep. This gift box contains a total of eight items including the beautiful pouch. Items are Estee Lauder Take it away makeup remover lotion, Estee Lauder Multi-Effect face & neck cream, Estee Lauder Multi-Effect face & neck cream Mini version, Estee Lauder Lip Pencil, Estee Lauder Lipstick, Estee Lauder Advanced night repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex.

4. CoralBeau Luxurious Makeup Set for Women

CoralBeau makeup set includes concealer, blush powders, numerous eyeshadows, eye pencil, lip gloss, lipstick creams, lip pencil, blush brush, eye-shadow brush, applicators, and mirror. It is a luxurious makeup set with perfectly pigmented colors that are deliciously creamy and easy to apply. This high-end collection comes in a super-attractive flower shape that’ll make a great impression on your giftee at unboxing!

5. All in One Makeup Kit for Women Full Kit

This cosmetics kit includes 98 matte and shimmer eye shadow, 21 eyeshadow cream, 35 lip gloss, 14 Concealer, 6 sponge double head brushes, 3 blush powder, 3 lip brushes, 1 blush brush, 1 Mirror, and 5 eye makeup brushes. This makeup set is hypoallergenic, formulated with mineral oil, high pigmented, waterproof, and long-lasting. Its versatile design and array of color options make it an ideal gift for both makeup professionals and beauty.

6. URQT 12pcs Lip Liner and Lipstick Makeup Set

This makeup gift set includes 6 velvet matte liquid lipsticks, and six matching smooth lip liners, lip liners can quickly shape lips, and easily create iconic lip makeup in one step that gives your lip a full, sensuous full of temptation. The long-lasting formula delivers rich color that feels comfortable, is never sticky, and won’t dry out lips.

Our list of the best makeup gift sets will help you bring a big smile to the face of your makeup enthusiast friend. These gift sets are curated carefully, keeping in mind the needs of discerning makeup lovers. From beginners to professionals, everyone is going to love these makeup gift sets!

