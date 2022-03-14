Best makeup primers under Rs 799 for different skin types

Though your foundation is sitting well up on your skin, a makeup primer is necessary to give it a smooth base and also to help make your makeup last longer. Primer is the bridge that fills the gap between skincare and makeup routine by creating a smooth canvas for makeup to adhere to and ultimately boosting the staying power as a result. Different skin types have different choices of primers to select from. For Example, oily skin with big pores can use a mattifying primer to help smooth out the skin. If you have sensitive skin choose primers with a short ingredient list. A hydrating primer will work well for dry and combination skin types. Grab all the best makeup primers suitable for your skin from the list below.

Here are 7 best makeup primers from Amazon:

1. Absolute Blur Perfect Matte Face Primer

The Lakme absolute blur perfect makeup primer is a waterproof formula that ensures makeup stays on throughout the day. It hides skin imperfections and gives you an even-toned skin for instant smoothness and radiance.

Price: Rs 560

Buy Now

2. Plume Hydrating Primer

Formulated for all skin types whether it is dry, combination, or even oily, this moisturising primer is super lightweight, absorbs quickly and does not feel sticky or oily on the face. Hyaluronic acid helps lock the moisture inside our skin while avocado oil nourishes it.

Price: Rs 526

Buy Now

3. Colorbar Transparent Primer

This oil-free primer is perfect for acne-prone skin. Its mattifying formula reduces the size of the pores and gives you some needed moisture while locking your makeup in place. It also makes the skin look hydrated and fresh. The transparent primer also helps to blend in your foundation well without any colour mixture.

Price: Rs 424

Buy Now

4. NY Bae Blurin' Primer

Get that classic even skin tone so you look flawless as you strut down the runway! Nothing is better than a base that nourishes and softens your skin, this primer does just that so you get the perfect finish. It minimises pores and creates a soothing moisturiser base to keep your makeup in place.

Price: Rs 168

Buy Now

5. Primer Matte + Poreless

Get the matte finish poreless glass-skin glow with this hydrating makeup primer that absorbs and controls oil, helps diminish the look of pores and makes the makeup last for up to 16hrs. It is also infused with SPF 20 which forms a protective layer for your skin against sun damage.

Price: Rs 475

Buy Now

6. L'Oréal Paris Base Magique Primer

Wrinkles and fine lines create a rough surface for makeup. With this hydrating makeup primer, you can conceal your age and look youthful. It makes the perfect base for makeup and minimises pores and fades all signs of ageing.

Price: Rs 744

Buy Now

7. Primerizer Primer

Formulated with a silicon base that renders the skin with a smooth and mattifying effect, this is one of the best makeup primers you’ll find in the market. It can also be used just as a moisturiser. It is also enhanced with Vitamin E, works as antioxidant protection and gives a skin-repairing effect.

Price: Rs 559

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

