7 Best mascaras to create a dramatic look

Looking for the best mascara to dramatically enhance your eye makeup? Well, look no more because we have got you covered! Here is a list of the best mascaras that you can include in your beauty kit. Our beauty editors have walked the extra mile to find out the best ones that will keep you going from dusk to dawn! Be it adding volume to your lashes or elevating a simple smokey eye look, these mascaras will do the trick. Check them out!

Here are the 7 best mascaras for you:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best mascaras from Amazon.

1. GIORGIO ARMANI Eyes To Kill Wet Length & Volume Waterproof Mascara

Let your eyes do all the talking when you apply this mascara from Giorgio Armani! It is an exceptional volumizing waterproof mascara that dramatically enhances your eyes and incredibly adds volume and length to your lashes in a jiffy!

Price: $47.68

2. So Intense Mascara

So Intense mascara works to not only lengthen your eyelashes but also thicken them within just two weeks! It is a great option if you are looking for a long-wear mascara with an intense colour payoff.

Price: $39.99

3. LE VOLUME DE CHANEL Waterproof Mascara Noir

This waterproof mascara is a high-precision mascara that achieves instant volume and intense colour in a single stroke. The smudge-proof and innovative formula makes it one of the best mascaras out there. It has Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E that offer strengthening and antioxidant properties.

Price: $47.25

