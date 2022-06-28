7 Best mascaras to create a dramatic look
Mascaras are like these tiny magic wands that can elevate your eye makeup in a jiffy! And if you are hunting for the best ones, these best mascaras will help you create a dramatic look!
Looking for the best mascara to dramatically enhance your eye makeup? Well, look no more because we have got you covered! Here is a list of the best mascaras that you can include in your beauty kit. Our beauty editors have walked the extra mile to find out the best ones that will keep you going from dusk to dawn! Be it adding volume to your lashes or elevating a simple smokey eye look, these mascaras will do the trick. Check them out!
Here are the 7 best mascaras for you:
1. GIORGIO ARMANI Eyes To Kill Wet Length & Volume Waterproof Mascara
Let your eyes do all the talking when you apply this mascara from Giorgio Armani! It is an exceptional volumizing waterproof mascara that dramatically enhances your eyes and incredibly adds volume and length to your lashes in a jiffy!
So Intense mascara works to not only lengthen your eyelashes but also thicken them within just two weeks! It is a great option if you are looking for a long-wear mascara with an intense colour payoff.
3. LE VOLUME DE CHANEL Waterproof Mascara Noir
This waterproof mascara is a high-precision mascara that achieves instant volume and intense colour in a single stroke. The smudge-proof and innovative formula makes it one of the best mascaras out there. It has Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E that offer strengthening and antioxidant properties.
4. Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara
Grande Cosmetics’ intense thickening mascara is a great choice for adding thickness to sparse eyelashes. With this thickening mascara by your side, it is time to say goodbye to thin, wimpy lashes! It is infused with castor oil to promote lush, dense-looking lashes with unbeatable shine and glossiness.
MAC Extended Play Lash is lightweight curling and lifting mascara that is available in a glossy shade of Endless Black. It comes with a slim-line brush that is designed to give each lash effortless, upward bending definition and extreme volume. And it has an easy wash-off formula.
6. LANCOME PARIS Definicils High Defenition Mascara
This high-definition mascara creates clean, defined, and natural-looking lashes. It is a truly great addition to every makeup bag and professional makeup kit. It clearly defines eyelashes, giving them a subtle and natural look while lengthening the lashes from root to tip.
7. stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara, Intense Black
Complete your overall makeup with a coat of this intense black extreme lash mascara. It helps you get major lash volume, length, curl, lift, and intense glossy black color in just one coat. It is a custom blend of soft, flexible waxes and lashes conditioners that build crunch-free, clump-free volume and length.
Intensify, enhance, and elevate your eye look in a jiffy! Get your hands on one of these best mascaras that are not only reviewed by our beauty editors but also loved by professionals. And do not forget to add them to the cart before the stock runs out.