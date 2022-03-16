Best matte lipsticks that are non-drying and long-lasting

Your choice of lipstick can affect not only the way you look but also the way you feel. If you want to look more natural with your lipstick, you should go matte. They are not glossy like the usual lipstick and are favoured by many because of several benefits. Matte lipsticks are super long-lasting and look natural. You can still wear a bold colour without looking as though you are about to go overboard with your makeup. They are smudge-proof and make the best choice for summer.

Best matte lipsticks

1. Mamaearth Naturally Matte Lip Serum

This high-intensity matte colour stays on and on! Breeze through meetings, lunches, and more with up to 12-Hour longwear naturally matte lip serums. With intense matte colour comes dollops of nourishment and hydration that lasts all day long. Enriched with Vitamin C and E, glide on the lip serum to give your lips a boost of colour and care. There is no budging and no feathering.

Price: Rs.508

Buy Now

2. Disguise Cosmetics Vegan Matte Lipstick

This lipstick will keep the lips soft, nourished and moist and will leave a smooth, satin-matte finish. It is extremely comfortable, long lasting and feels light on the lips. The waterproof, richly pigmented formula, glides effortlessly with a non-drying finish. The lipstick is enriched with healing oils like morula and avocado, nourishing oils like almond, argan and jojoba, moisturising shea butter, and vitamin E.

Price: Rs.450

Buy Now

3. Renee Fab 5 Matte Lipstick

This lipstick is a knight in shining armour for all the lipstick lovers! It comes in five popping shades which means that you literally need to only invest in one lipstick instead of buying 5 different shades. This cruelty-free and vegan lipstick glides smoothly on the lips and stays put throughout the day without flaking. It also moisturises the lips and does not let them dry.

Price: Rs.555

Buy Now

4. Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick

This lipstick is infused with the goodness of French rose oil extracts. It provides an intense matte colour with cushion soft lips. It is available in 35 comfortable matte shades that do not cause flaking.

Price: Rs.238

Buy Now

5. Maybelline New York Creamy Matte Lipstick

This lipstick has a unique, matte cream formula that offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips through the day. These hydrating lip colours that are infused with honey nectar, glide smoothly while keeping your lips moisturised all day long. These lipsticks are available in 35 pigmented shades; ranging from reds to nudes, and many more shades in the middle.

Price: Rs.239

Buy Now

6. Faces Canada HD Intense Matte Lipstick

This matte lipstick gives you a silky cream texture with an even high definition matte finish. It has a feather light formula for all day comfortable lips. It is primer infused to give you even and flawless lips. The lipstick is richly pigmented to give high colour intensity for a perfect pout.

Price: Rs.489

Buy Now

7. SUGAR Cosmetics - Smudge Me Not - Liquid Lipstick

This matte liquid lipstick is guaranteed to last upto 12 hours without smudging. Enriched with vitamin E, this ultra-matte liquid lipstick is transfer proof and waterproof. It provides high pigmentation with a bold finish and causes zero feathering or bleeding.

Price: Rs.455

Buy Now

8. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Matte Lipstick

This lipstick does not contain artificial pigments, and is made from natural pigments. It is free from harmful chemicals, silicones, synthetic film-formers and parabens. It is made from an Ayurvedic and natural formula containing natural ingredients that provide moisture and nourishment to your lips. It is super long lasting and is made from Vata pacifying herbs such Indian Bhrami, Guduchi, Yashtimadhu, Bala and Manjistha in a base of Ghee and sesame oil that provides a smooth and easy application.

Price: Rs.396

Buy Now

These are the best matte lipsticks perfect for a modern working woman who needs to look presentable and elegant at all times!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Castor oil for hair & skin: 8 Organic castor oils for healthy hair & skin