Best moisturiser for combination skin to buy in 2022

In order to protect your skin from dirt, grime and other pollutants, you need to dig deeper into your skin care routine. Be it dry skin, oily skin, acne prone skin, sensitive skin or combination skin type, you need only one skincare product at your hands- MOISTURISER! Right from serums, face scrubs to face masks, moisturisers also have greater importance especially when you possess a combination skin type. Believe us or not, moisturisers are one such protective shield that you should never ignore. They fetch you a plethora of skin benefits. They leave your skin glowing, radiant and rejuvenated like never before. Are you the one looking for a simple hydrating light moisturiser to suit your combination skin? Check out 10 best mositurisers for combination skin that are too good to be true.

What is a moisturiser?

Moisturiser is a beauty product that prevents flaky, cracked and camouflaged skin. It can be in a form of balm, lotion, cream or ointment. It plays a major role in bidding adieu to dry skin. Mositurisers are enriched with emollients that keep your skin hydrated and healthy. It is a mandatory barrier that your skin needs everyday to keep environmental pollutants, dirt and grime at bay.

What is combination skin?

A person who possesses a combination skin type experiences oiliness in the T zone of the face i.e forehead, nose and chin. In the other parts, the skin feels dry and normal. Another way of figuring out a combination skin is the presence of large pores and patches. If you want to take good care of your combination skin then you must vouch for the best face moisturiser for combination skin only.

Most women love to choose a moisturiser that is lighter and non-greasy on the skin. All moisturisers hydrate the skin from inside out. They seep into the layers of the skin and provide utmost nourishment. If you have a combination skin type, your moisturiser can act as a great primer before applying makeup. It is believed that the consistency of a moisturiser is very much suitable under makeup. Moisturisers clears complexion with anti-oxidant concentration levels. The majority of the moisturisers for combination skin help in slowing down the aging process.

Look at the 10 best moisturisers for combination skin:

1. VENUSIA Max Moisturiser Lotion For Everyday Use

This moisturiser is one of the best skin moisturiser that you should add to your combination skin care routine. It is soft and soothing on skin that leaves no space for inflammation and irritation. It is one of the top 10 best moisturisers for combination skin that is enriched with ingredients providing 12 hours of intense hydration to your combination skin type. It contains shea butter, cocoa butter, aloe vera and mango butter for attaining smooth and supple skin. It helps in forming a desired barrier that locks in moisture throughout the day.

2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer

This moisturizer is widely appreciated for its powerful skin benefiting hyaluronic acid. This moisturiser for combination skin type is recommended by dermatologists. It offers non stop hydration for instantly supple skin. The hyaluronic acid locks hydration within the skin cells for up to 24 hours. It is an oil and fragrance free moisturiser that deserved to be added in the list of 10 best moisturisers for combination skin. This is also one of the best moisturiser for sensitive skin. It is a simple hydrating light moisturiser that you need to add to your combination skin care routine.

3. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion

This Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is extremely gentle on skin. It contains Macadamia nut oil and Vitamin E. If you are looking for a rapid moisturisation of combination skin, then this is a good moisturiser to invest in without any second thoughts. It offers rapid action and is immediately absorbed by the skin. It leaves your skin soft, supple and protected from harmful environmental irritants. It is also enriched with the goodness of sweet almond oil. It is one such skin moisturiser that will be your forever companion.

4. Biotique Saffron Youth Dew Ageless Moisturizer

This moisturiser is a combination skin moisturizer enriched with the powerful ingredients that have ayurvedic properties. You can use a face moisturizer, day cream or night cream for combination skin. It revitalizes skin cells and also retains skin's youthfulness. It prevents dark lines and premature aging. In addition, this moisturizer removes dry lines and wrinkles from the face and body. All you have to do is cleanse your face and body, using gentle circular massage motions until absorbed.

5. Australian Creams MKII Goat Milk & Replenishing Moisturising Cream

This moisturizer for combination skin type helps to soften, nourish and rejuvenate your skin. It contains manuka honey and goat milk cream for utmost skin hydration. It is one the best moisturisers for combination skin that delivers what it claims. It is also 100 percent Australian natural and vegan cream promoting a natural healthy complexion. What’s more? It includes essential proteins, vitamins A, B6, B12, E, amino acids, minerals and natural lactic acid which stimulate healthy skin renewal. In addition, it contributes to the regulating of the pH balance of your skin.

6. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture Combination Skin Moisturizer

Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture Combination Skin Moisturizer is not a simple moisturiser rather it is a rapid wrinkle repair night moisturizer. This facial moisturizer comes with retinol for ultimate skin protection. It is a lightweight moisturizer specially formulated for combination skin. Controls oil for a natural matte finish all day and leaves skin feeling softer and smoother. This facial moisturizer also comes with Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer that is meant to be used as a night cream for combination skin.

7. Indulgeo Essentials Aqua Gold 24K Gold Premium Moisturizer Gel

Indulgeo Essentials Aqua Gold 24K Gold Premium Moisturizer Gel is the perfect solution to brighten, tighten and balance skin moisture especially when you possess a combination skin. This best moisturizer for combination skin is enriched with superfoods for your skin. This moisturizing gel quickly sinks into the skin making it soft and supple upon application without leaving your skin greasy or sticky. This moisturizer is a must have beauty product for a 100 percent effective combination skin care routine.

8. Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturizer

This plum moisturizer has a mesmerising scent of aloe vera and green tea especially meant for combination skin type. This Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturizer crafted especially for women is meant for oily, acne prone and combination skin. The green tea extracts of the plum moisturizer help in fighting acne while providing controlled hydration to the skin. Another powerful ingredient is glycolic acid that helps to exfoliate pores. This moisturizer can be awarded as the best moisturizer for combination skin that gently keeps the skin clear and oil-free.

9. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Milk Moisturiser

This Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Milk Moisturiser offers long lasting moisturization with its fresh and light weight formula. It has quick absorption features that suit combination skin type. This long lasting hydrating moisturiser with Vitamin C and peach helps to attain a luminous glow. This moisturiser for combination skin is gender neutral and leaves no space for any disappointments. It has zero harmful chemicals that cures fine lines, hydration, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, pores and pigmentation.

10. The Derma Co Glowing Skin Combo - 30% AHA + 2% BHA Face Peeling Solution (30 ml) + Ceramide + HA Intense Face Moisturizer

This moisturiser for combination skin type offers a deep multi level exfoliation. It fights dullness, large pores and controls excess sebum production to reveal glowing skin in 10 minutes. This moisturizer also treats acne and pigmentation while keeping the skin hydrated. This intense face moisturizer is dermatologically designed for anyone looking to treat rough skin texture, enlarged pores, blemishes, combination and acne-prone skin. Don't waste too much time, buckle up and add this rich face moisturizer to your combination skin care routine in a jiffy.

It's time to bid farewell to skin issues and go filter-free in your next selfie. No matter how hard you pamper your skin by choosing the best toner for combination skin, scrub for combination skin, cream for combination skin, cleanser for combination skin, you must never ignore any of these 10 BEST MOISTURISERS for combination skin. Are you still wondering for the best beauty product to add to your combination skin care routine? Not to worry, we are here to serve you with all the necessary information that you need at the moment before finalising the best moisturiser for combination skin.

Which moisturiser is best for combination skin? A moisturiser that is chemical free and has an ability to hydrate your skin for up to 24 hours is always the best choice for your combination skin care routine. From the above comprehensive list of 10 best mositurisers for combination skin, you may pick any that suits your skin. But here is what you need to pay attention to:

How to deal with combination skin?

Combination skin is neither too oily nor too dry. But you need to follow a certain skin care regimen to take good care of your skin. A gentle cleanser is always a recommended beauty product to treat and get rid of the oiliness that you experience excessively in the T zone of your face. This cleanser will remove the dead skin cells and debris. A cleanser clears the path for the moisturiser. If your T zone is very oily and sticky, use a cleansing brush.

Before applying the best moisturiser for combination skin, you can apply a toner and retinol serum. You can also add a moisturiser with SPF for ultimate skin protection and care. At night you can rely on a chemical exfoliant before sealing your skin with the moisturiser. If you spend too much of an unhurried afternoon and wish to pamper your combination skin more, you can try your hands on clay masks and treatment oil. Before you engage yourself too much in a highly beneficial skin care routine for combination skin, you should make yourself aware that it is the weather that decides the state of your T zone.

Get to know the advantages of using a moisturiser for combination skin:

1. Moisturisers act as a protective shield of your skin. They help to prevent skin issues and sunburn.

2. Using face moisturisers for combination skin reduces the visibility of blemishes.

3. They are a superfood for your skin to fight against face wrinkles.

4. It refreshes your skin and hydrates it to the fullest.

5. Mositurisers help to treat acne.

6. Mositurisers act as a barrier and control excessive oil production. Your skin generally produces excess oil at midday and least during night.

7. They help in replenishing the water content of your when applied at night.

8. It makes your skin look younger and healthier.

Nothing can beat the goodness of a moisturiser. Be it a dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin, acne-prone skin or combination skin, moisturiser is a perfect fit for all personalized skin care routine. Don’t forget! Moisturiser serves you with positive and healthy effects when used in the long run.

10 flawless tips to take good care of your combination skin:

Tip 1: Use a moisturiser that gives your skin a matte finish.

Tip 2: Rely on oil absorbing beauty products for everyday use.

Tip 3: Treat the parts of your skin differently. Split your face into multiple parts and then treat them according to their status.

Tip 4: Let your skin care routine for combination skin undergo changes.

Tip 5: Always know your beauty product’s nature and their direction for usage.

Tip 6: Begin with products that are thinner in nature and end it at the thicker.

Tip 7: Ditch highly fragrant products as they might cause irritation.

Tip 8: Always pamper your skin at a slow pace. Don’t attack your skin in one go.

Tip 9: Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated naturally.

Tip 10: Keep smiling and accept your skin as it is.

Moisturiser that contains hyaluronic acid is ideal for treating combination skin. It not only hydrates your skin but also prevents greasiness. Another superfood for your combination skin is Salicylic acid. Salicylic acid plays a major role in controlling the oiliness of your face by regulating oil production. It also unclogs pores that annoy you way too much. On the other hand, moisturiser that are enriched with Vitamin C and Vitamin E have multiple healing and anti-inflammatory properties.

Before kickstarting a brand new skin care routine for your combination skin type make sure that you examine your skin thoroughly. Magnify all the areas of your face. Gently touch your skin in the morning, midday and at night to understand your skin better. If you come across any skin irritation or redness, always approach a dermatologist.

Here is the blueprint of your skincare routine for combination skin:

Inorder to nourish your skin barriers and lock in moisture, make sure you use a beauty product that will prevent moisture loss. If you are still in a fix and pondering where to start from, here we are with a blueprint for your combination skin care routine.

Cleanse your face with a gentle face wash for combination skin. Damp your face with a towel. The next step is to apply a toner for combination skin. Use an antioxidant serum. Apply eye cream if necessary. If your combination skin has a presence of scars or spots, stick to a spot treatment cream. Post the spot treatment cream, use the best moisturiser for combination skin. Remember! Never skip the moisturiser. After an even application of moisturiser, seal your skin with a sunscreen.

Now you are ready to kickstart your combination skin care routine! We are sure you can't wait to see your skin healthy, radiant, rejuvenated, oil-free and hydrated. The superfood for your combination skin is always a MOISTURISER. So you ought to look at the list of 10 best moisturisers for combination skin and get on your protective shield STRAIGHT AWAY!

FAQs

1. What should a moisturiser for combination skin contain?

The best moisturiser for combination skin should contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, mineral oil, dimethicone, amino acids, essentials proteins and nutrients. Some moisturiser for combination skin will always contain skin benefiting elements to get rid of oil and dryness.

2. When should you use a moisturiser?

Always use a moisturiser twice a day. After exfoliating your skin in the morning and cleansing your face with a face wash at the end of the day, you should end your skincare routine with a moisturiser.

3. What are the types of mositurisers?

Moisturisers are available in mainly three types. a) Moisturising lotion b) Moisturising cream c) moisturising gel. Every type of moisturiser has distinctive properties to suit your skin. You should first analyse your skin type and then choose the best moisturiser for combination skin.

4. Is moisturising cream better than moisturising lotion?

Moisturising cream has a thick formula whereas a lotion has a thinner formula. Both of them have different abilities to bid adieu to dryness and combination skin problems. Moisturising cream is greasy as it offers a heavy hydrating formula to your skin. Lotions have a quick absorbing formula that allows even application of moisturiser.

5. Does moisturiser cause oiliness?

No, moisturiser doesn’t cause oiliness. It offers a greasy formula for optimum skin hydration. It helps to make your skin look shiny and radiant. The oiliness felt post application allows you to apply even and smooth make up application. Hence, the oiliness is visible but only for 100 percent skin protection.

6. How to find the best moisturiser for combination skin?

Moisturiser for combination skin will always depend upon your skin texture. To choose the best moisturiser, always check the formula of the moisturiser. Each moisturiser type is determined with your skin texture. For combination skin type, always pick a water based moisturiser that is simple, light and hydrating. You can ditch moisturising cream and depend upon moisturising gels and lotions.

7. Which natural ingredient suits combination skin?

Products enriched with tomatoes, watermelon, aloe vera and green tea seep into the skin immediately. They offer a dewy finish and instant hydration. If you wish to possess a radiant yet soft skin, aloe vera infused moisturisers will be your wisest choice.

8. How to choose the best moisturiser for combination skin?

Always check the ingredients and direction of use before purchasing the mosisturer. Ensure that there are zero chemicals. Secondly, Look for any allergic ingredient that always harms your combination skin. This will help to prevent future skin damages.

There are three types of moisturisers namely emollients, humectants and occlusives. Emollients are oil based moisturisers that help to seal cracks and fine lines of the face. They are mostly found in the form of lotions, ointments and gels. They work well towards hydrating extreme dry skin. Humectants are moisturisers that contain acids like amino acids and hyaluronic acid. Occlusive moisturisers are extremely thick in nature that are widely recommended to treat very dry skin. If you have a combination skin make sure you use a neutral moisturiser type that is meant for all skin types.

10. How will you come to know about combination skin?

People with combination skin type experience oiliness on your forehead, nose and chin. The jawline and rest parts of the face might feel normal or dry. So if your T zone of the face is oily and other parts of the face feel different, you possess a combination skin. To take good care of combination skin, make sure you use the best moisturiser meant especially for combination skin type.

11. Are moisturisers only meant for winters?

No, mositurisers benefit your skin throughout the year. Even though they are used excessively in winters, they offer so much in return for keeping your skin supple and healthy.

