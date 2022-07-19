6 Best moisturizers for mature skin that every women over 50 must add to her vanity box

Moisturizers are a must in every skincare routine and they provide your skin with hydrating and nourishing ingredients that make our skin glow from within. As we age, the requirement of our skin also changes as the skin begins to produce less oil and there is a breakdown of elastic and collagen fibres which is why we need to revamp our vanity box and replace it with the below-mentioned moisturizers for mature skin.

Here are 6 moisturizers for mature skin:

1. Image Skincare Vital C hydrating intense moisturizer

A nourishing, emollient crème with an advanced moisturizing complex that rehydrates and shields dehydrated skin. It locks in moisture and progressively rehydrates the skin. Defends against moisture loss and environmental stressors.

Price: $74

2. Vibriance Super C Serum

One drop of Vibriance Super C Vitamin C Facial Serum nourishes your skin with a powerful dose of vitamins and nutrients. This multi-tasking serum combines several products into one, making you look and feel more vibrant than ever.

Price: $84

3. Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer

A lightweight, deeply-hydrating SPF moisturizer that leaves a warm, luminous tint while nourishing skin with corrective antioxidants. Helps defer the signs of aging by boosting collagen and elastin production while smoothing skin’s texture.

Price: $56.25

4. MiamiMD Age-Defying Lift & Firm Cream

The natural peptides in this cream reduce toxic proteins aging the skin molecules to dramatically reduce wrinkles, tighten pores, and soften frown lines so you can walk confidently into the world again! Brings back youthful, glowing skin.

Price: $49.50

5. L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Face Moisturizer

This tinted moisturizer for mature skin is formulated with Imperial Peony Extracts and LHA to gently exfoliate dull, sallow skin to revive skin’s natural rosy tone. It is a non-greasy daily moisturizing cream enhanced with rosy pigments to instantly revive skin’s rosy tone, and deliver moisture to aging dry skin.

Price: $16.47

6. Belif True Cream Moisturizing Bomb

This is a comforting moisturizing cream that provides skin with intense hydration, leaving it supple, smooth, and deeply nourished. It leaves skin soft, supple, and deeply moisturized. It also increases the resilience of the skin for flawless makeup application.

Price: $38

We hope the above listed moisturizers for mature skin help your skin win back its lost youthfulness. These moisturizers are curated on the basis of quality, feedback and reviews on Amazon. Did you find your favorite from here? Tell us in the comments below.

