Best moisturizers for oily skin that are a blessing in disguise

If you think a moisturizer should be skipped for an oily skin routine, think again. Oily skin sure does secret more sebum than normal or combination skin but that does not mean moisturization is not necessary. There are different types of moisturizers such as gel-based cream, lightweight moisturizers, and oil-free moisturizers that you can include in your skincare routine. Moisturizers for oily skin are specially formulated with star ingredients that are known to reduce acne. If you have been struggling with oily skin issues and have been skipping moisturizers completely, our list of the best moisturizers for oily skin will help you combat the issues.

Here are some of the best moisturizers for oily skin.

1. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Oil-Free Mattifying Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay moisturizer is an oil-free face moisturizer specially designed for acne-prone and oily skin. This moisturizer has Sebulyse Technology that is designed to target excess oil for a dual action- mattifying skin and refining pores while providing daily hydration. It can also be used as a mattifying base for makeup.

Price: $32.99

2. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Face Cream

Loaded with hyaluronic acid, the Glow Recipe Plum face moisturizer hydrates, plumps, and balances oily skin levels. It is a moisturizer that fills each skin layer with long-lasting, plumping hydration for a dewy glow. It is quick-absorbing and non-greasy and hydrates and nourishes the skin with intense hydration and a youthful appearance.

Price: $39.00

3. Paula's Choice SKIN BALANCING Invisible Finish Gel Moisturizer

Paula's Choice moisturizer is a gel-based moisturizer that is preferably one of the best moisturizers for oily skin. It is ultra-light and free from any greasiness. It contains pore-reducing niacinamide, plus age-fighting antioxidants and skin-restoring ingredients for visibly refined skin. It also has Vitamin C that works in harmony with niacinamide and reduces skin discolorations, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: $29.45

4. Proactiv Green Tea and Hyularonic Acid Moisturizer

Enriched with the goodness of green tea and hyaluronic, this moisturizer helps hydrate the skin without clogging pores. It is a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer rich in mineral and botanical extracts. It works to maintain skin hydration, thanks to its ability to act as a moisture magnet and attract water to the skin.

Price: $32.30

5. Eminence Clear Skin Probiotic Moisturizer

A clarifying moisturizer for acne-prone skin, this probiotic moisturizer contains cucumber juice to tone and purify the skin while shrinking pores. The presence of yogurt helps in exfoliating while the tea tree oil helps in nourishing and detoxifying skin, all while balancing sebum production. It works to replenish the moisture barrier and reveals a clearer, calmer, softer skin.

Price: $38.24

6. iSF Therapeutic Skin Cream

The Therapeutic Skin Cream is specially developed for chronic skin conditions and is gentle enough to use on the most sensitive parts of your body, including the eye area, and face. It is known to be free from fragrance and paraben and is gentle on skin with soothing properties when applied to any skin type. It utilizes natural ingredients and antioxidants to increase the renewal of skin cells restore skin health and even skin tone and soothe the sensitive area.

Price: $49.00

Our list of the best moisturizers for oily skin has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be skin-friendly and work effectively with regular use. Always ensure that you pick out a moisturizer based on your skin type and not based on hear-say methods.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

