20 Best Mother's Day gifts under $80 for makeup & beauty enthusiast moms

Being a mother is not easy! The praises and poems on the sacrifices of a mother only add to the weight of carrying more drudgery on her shoulders just because she is ‘expected to do so.’ This Mother’s Day let’s help her release the weight and feel free with the best Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon. Get her these below-listed self-care and beauty products and let her know to put herself first. She deserves to be taken care of, she deserves time for herself and she of course can do whatever she wants without feeling guilty! Validate these facts to your mom and share your love and gratitude with her by gifting her these Mother’s Day gift items.

Here are the 20 best Mother’s Day gifts:

This curated list from Amazon includes makeup and skincare products to amp up the beauty influenza spirit of your mother. From nail care and haircare combos to chic eyeshadows, find them all below!

1.190 Colours Cosmetic Make up Palette

An ultimate colour palette kit for your mother who spends an hour-long to decide what colour to paint her eyelids and cheeks in. This set includes 2 colour blushes, 2 colour face concealer powder, 6 colour eyebrow powder, 6 eyes applicators,1 eyeliner pencil, and a big mirror. It delivers a wide range of colours in one swipe with its creamy buttery textures, high-impact pigments and long-lasting futuristic finishes.

Price: $37.99

Buy Now

2. Makeup Collection Box

Bring alive the child in her with this vibrant and cutesy makeup gift set for Mother’s Day. With so many pigments, highlighters, bronzers, and other beautiful face products, it's indeed the best gift to spruce up the day! This kit has got you covered with a skincare routine that'll leave your momma looking and feeling very beautiful.

Price: $73.21

Buy Now

3. All in One Makeup Kit

This multipurpose makeup kit contains a makeup brush set, eyeshadow palette, lip gloss set, makeup bag, eyebrow pencil, mascara and everything one needs for perfect face makeup. It is equipped with high-quality brushes and long-lasting pigments for flawless makeup.

Price: $33.77

Buy Now

4. Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

This trending skincare product helps stimulate blood circulation, boost lymphatic drainage, encourage collagen production, improve skin elasticity and also relieve muscle tension. It's an ideal gift for mothers who want to reduce cellulite and stretch marks.

Price: $33.77

Buy Now

5. Facial Cleansing Spin Brush Set

If you think exfoliation is the key to revealing youthful and radiant skin, then this is the best Mother’s Day gift you can present to your mom. Made with ultra-soft nylon bristles, it gently exfoliates and cleanses makeup and dirt from pores, leaving your face feeling smooth and refreshed.

Price: $27.99

Buy Now

6. LED Light Mask Face Therapy

The chromotherapy skincare set is all the rage now! Each colour light from the mask helps address different skincare issues and soothe skin texture. It's an easy-to-use set that your busy mom deserves for a few minutes of relaxed self-pampering sesh!

Price: $64.99

Buy Now

7. 4 in 1 Skin Therapy Wand

This skin therapy wand is a magic beauty tool that includes anti-ageing, skin firming and more depending on your skincare goals. It uses wave penetration technology to help lift and firm your skin all while retaining skin moisture to drastically stimulate collagen and elastin production.

Price: $79.95

Buy Now

8. Makeup Vanity Mirror

A vanity mirror will be a surprise gift for your mom. She might have never asked for this but we are sure she always wanted it! With magnification modes and touch screen, dim or brighten up the lights with a long press of the touch screen switch.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

9. Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

Your makeup enthusiast mother will definitely love this gift. It can turn one’s eyes into a work of art! Featuring dusty pink matte, rose-gold shimmers and everything in between, create a soft glow or take your look from day to night with a dramatic smokey eye using this palette.

Price: $35.10

Buy Now

10. Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set

This is a beautiful cleansing set that melts away even waterproof makeup. With its lightweight, antioxidant-rich products it makes the skin plump and smooth. The set includes a cleansing oil, rice police moisturiser, eye cream, skin cream and essence.

Price: $72.00

Buy Now

11. Natural Deep Clean Skincare Kit

Made with plant-based ingredients, this complete set of premium skincare products sets you up for total skin health. It's the best gift to introduce your mother to natural alternatives for their everyday skincare needs.

Price: $40.95

Buy Now

12. Manicure & Pedicure Kit

This manicure pedicure tool includes 11 high-quality stainless steel bits which are used for easily grinding, filing, shaping, cutting, polishing nails and removing acrylic nails, gel polish, cuticles and treatment of hands and feet. This professional manicure set is a better alternative to spending your hard-earned money at the parlour.

Price: $48.42

Buy Now

13. Hair Care Set

Beauty is not just about skincare but hair care too! This can be a useful Mother’s Day gift item that your mom can use for months to condition and nourish her hair. The products are infused with the goodness of castor oil and black cumin seed that makes the hair stronger!

Price: $36.53

Buy Now

14. Protective Hard Water Wellness Kit

Hard water can damage the condition of the hair and also fuels the process of hair ageing. This wellness kit consists of shampoo and conditioner that restore, and defend your hair against damaging minerals found in hard or well water. A great gift for mothers who can’t stop complaining about the deteriorating condition of water and its detrimental effects on our hair.

Price: $34

Buy Now

15. Pacifica Beauty Combo

This combo kit includes a face wash and lotion that effectively cleanses, exfoliates, and helps brighten and even out the skin. It's a must-buy product for anyone who loves lightweight, effective skincare products. Hit the buy button below and send it out to your mom as a Mother's Day gift!

Price: $22.80

Buy Now

16. Anti Ageing Skin Care Set

If your mom is an over 40 busy woman who works hard and sleeps little, this skincare is a must for her. It will help make her feel better about herself by fading dark circles, wrinkles and discolouration on the skin. It's suitable for all skin types as it's a combination of selected powerful yet gentle plant-based active ingredients.

Price: $49.97

Buy Now

17. Skin Smoothing Discovery Kit

Combining powerful probiotics and skin superfoods, this skincare gift set which comes with a matching blue pouch treats signs of ageing, smooths and firms the look of skin with actives like clean retinol alternatives, and peptides and probiotic extracts.

Price: $68.00

Buy Now

18. Under Eye Mask

Moms work all day and night and if you see them rocking those puffy eyes and dark circles, gift them this useful eye mask that hydrates and nourishes the under-eye area. Unlike other under-eye patches, these are vegan, paraben and sulphate-free with gentle and effective clean ingredients.

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

19. Mothers Day Home Spa Gift Basket

Let your mom soothe and diffuse stress with this luxurious at-home spa treatment! It’s beautifully packaged in a vintage gold tub and is perfect for gifting. The set includes bath bombs, body scrubs and everything required for a relaxed spa-like experience at home.

Price: $32.99

Buy Now

20. Self Care Gift with Wine Tumbler

Last but not the least, we have this pretty present for your mom that includes an insulated stainless steel tumbler with a spoon along with skincare essentially neatly packed in a lavender gift box. These enriching beauty products are made with moisturising shea butter and nourishing Vitamin E that your mom will absolutely love!

Price: $41.99

Buy Now

For the sake of personal hygiene and body wellness, a mom requires a lot of skincare products. Mothers have to go through a lot of metabolic and physical changes throughout their life. In the meantime, their skin and hair might get damaged a lot. So, they need some delicate and chemical-free skin and hair care products to reverse their skin and hair quality in their previous form. So, hygiene and wellness products or any skincare or haircare hampers would be a great idea to make all new moms feel pampered this Mother’s Day 2022.

Recommended Articles:

Best wallets for women who love to keep their money safe and secured

Best Handbags for mothers

Best analogue watches that will accompany you forever

Best perfume brands

Shower gels for summer under Rs 999

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ | Mother’s Day 2022: Grab THESE skincare sets to gift your mom the perfect self-pampering sessions