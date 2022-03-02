Best nail care products that will enhance nail growth and give you healthy nails

Every woman likes to have pretty looking nails that at least makes it look like she has gotten her life together. There are a lot of things that can contribute to dry, brittle, breaking nails. Just like your hair and skin, even your nails require a certain amount of love and care in order to stay healthy. Here we have a list of a few nail care products comprising a nail care kit, nail care tools, nail care cream, etc. that will give you the nails of your dreams!

Best nail care products

1. O.P.I Nail Lacquer

This nail lacquer offers you a chip-free, long-lasting manicure that lasts for up to 7 days. The high quality nail lacquer formula protects your nails from harmful chemicals like Toluene, Formaldehyde and Dibutyl Phthalate. This unique yet versatile shade will match your every outfit flawlessly.

Price: Rs.850

2. Lakmé Hand & Nail Cream

This hand and nail cream is enriched with the goodness of Pentavitin and Almond oil. Take time to work the cream over dry areas between fingers and you will attain soft and moisturised hands upto 4 hours after single application. It will also strengthen your nails and prevent them from breaking. The non-greasy and non-sticky formula absorbs into the skin instantly and will give you instant hydration.

Price: Rs.219

3. Bella Vita Organic Nail Strong Oil

This nail oil is enriched with Keratin and other essential oils. It helps stimulate nail growth, strengthens nails, and eliminates cracking on the skin around the cuticles. The oil repairs and rejuvenates the cuticles. It helps lengthen and beautify the nails and hydrates the cuticles.

Price: Rs.219

4. DeBelle Nail Hardener

This is a transparent nail care nail polish that can be used to enhance your nails strength. It is a nail care product enriched with argan oil that helps promote nail's wellness while providing a glossy sheen to the natural nail bed.

Price: Rs.519

5. Offer World Nail Drill Bits

This nail drill is gentle enough to massage and stimulate sensitive cuticles. It comprises high speed rotations, powerful enough to trim and shape hard acrylics or tough toenails. It comes with 5 precision crafted nail heads that sculpt, shape and polish your nails quickly and safely. It consists of a buffing tool to buff your nails to a natural, emery tool to smooth and shape your nails, shaping tool to smooth the nail surface, fine shaping tool to shape and contour nails, and a cuticle pusher to keep the cuticle neat and clean under the nails.

Price: Rs.349

6. Beauté Secrets Manicure Kit

The nail clipper kit contains 18 pieces of nail and toenail tools to meet all your hand care, facial and foot care needs.​ The kit is made of high-quality stainless steel. The tools are all sharp, highly-durable and do not rust. It comes with a portable synthetic leather case that is easily opened with a push of a button. It is also very lightweight so you can carry it with you in your bag everyday or pack it with you when you go travelling.

Price: Rs.589

7. The Beauty Co. Vitamin E Cuticle Oil

This oil moisturises the skin around the nails, making the nails healthy and shiny. It heals and repairs dry and damaged nails and cuticles, it improves cuticle and nail area skin, it boosts nail growth and reduces breakage, and it helps strengthen, beautify and lengthen the nails, and hydrate the cuticles.

Price: Rs.599

8. Buffer & Shiner

This 7 sided nail buffer features 7 filling surfaces - a coarse grit to shape the nail, a medium grit to refine the shape, a fine grit to smooth edges of the nail, one to condition the nail, one to smooth the nail, a nail buffer and one to add polish and shine. The filer is good for toenails and fingernails, and is easy to use.

Price: Rs.199

