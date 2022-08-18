One of the easiest and effortless ways to naturally amp up your beauty look is by adding a swipe of nude lipstick. However, choosing the best nude lipstick that goes with your skin tone may be a bit tricky. While the perfect nude shade of lipstick can enhance your look instantly, something too light or opaque may not be in your favor. In order to help you pick the right nude lipstick shade that goes with all skin tones, we have curated a list of different shades of nude lipsticks that are available online. Ladies with light skin tones can opt for nude pink lipstick or rose-based hues while women with medium and olive skin tones can go for beiges, browns, or even a berry or mauve-based nude. And women with deeper skin tones can go for creamy, dark caramel, or rich cocoa shades.

Here are the 7 best nude lipsticks for every skin tone available online:

Scroll on to check out the best nude lipsticks from Amazon

1. HERA Long Lasting Matte Lipstick Sensual Spicy Nude Volume Matte

Bring out the natural beauty of your lips by applying this spicy nude matte lipstick! Hydrating and long-lasting, this lipstick leaves your lips soft, smooth and lightweight without the sticky feel.

It is developed with an innovative matte-finish plumping lipstick that uses Water-Drop Core technology that combines various plumping ingredients to help deliver moisturization hydration to your lips to keep them soft, plump, and sexy. Perfect for creating a bolder look without going over the top.

2. Kissen Lush Lipstick Crayon - Anna-Maria (Mid Nude)

Worried about dry and flaky lips after applying a nude shade lipstick? Worry not because this pillowy soft lipstick from Kissen comes enriched with natural botanicals and oils. The cloud-like formula slides on smoothly for an airy, buttery finish. It is loaded with carefully selected botanical oils, butter, and extracts. It is a cruelty-free velvety lipstick that not only delivers long-lasting lush color with a comfortable satin finish but also deeply moisturizes and protects your pout.

3. laura mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Creme Lipstick

If you are looking to make a statement with your lips, you should clearly opt for this rich, silky-finish creme lipstick from Laura Mercier in a flattering nude shade. This lipstick is a weightless, statement-making lipstick with high-impact color that leaves a satin finish behind. It has a moisturizing formula that lasts up to six hours without bleeding, feathering, drying, or fading.

4. Nude Envie Lipstick - Certified Vegan Lipstick

The Mesmerize Lipstick features a luxuriously creamy, pink nude shade that compliments all skin tones. This lipstick is known to keep the lips soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated. Along with rich colors, the lipstick also offers rich hydration with nourishing ingredients that will soften your lips and create the perfect look. It is infused with Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and Jojoba Oil to make your lipsticks extra moisturizing and extra luxurious.

5. LUV + CO| Moisturizing Nude Brown Lipstick

Keep your lips hydrated while accentuating them with a flattering nude shade with this LUV + CO nude brown lipstick. This warm shade goes well with medium and olive skin tones. It is a moisturizing satin finish lip color infused with a botanical complex to help your lips feel supple and look smooth. It is made with 80% organic ingredients and is paraben-free and dye-free. You can select from a range of 10 different shades – nudes, pinks, reds, browns, and plums – each one delivers high pigment without synthetic dyes.

6. Glo Skin Beauty Cream Glaze Lip Crayon

Glo Skin Beauty Cream Glaze Lip crayon is a high-shine lip color with intense saturation and impressive staying power. It is enriched with antioxidant Vitamins C and E as well as conditioning Mango Oil and Shea Butter for nourishing protection. The electric, high shine color combines a luxurious glossy look with intense saturation and impressive staying power. It is basically a crayon-inspired chunky pencil that delivers precision and convenience in one.

7. Bobbi Brown Lip Color

If you are looking for creamy lipstick, the Bobbi Brown lip color is one of the best picks for that matter. It comes with a creamy texture combined with a rich, semi-matte finish. It offers a non-drying formula with full coverage and lasting, comforting wear. It is a vegan product.

Our list of the best nude lipstick has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be non-toxic and harmless for the body. Pair your soft, dewy makeup with a swipe of your favorite nude lipstick for a touch of freshness.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

