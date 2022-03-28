Best perfumes for women under Rs 1000 that are refreshing and long-lasting

A good perfume is determined to be a good one when it not only smells good but also makes you feel divine. It's about what emotions it evokes, and which memories it conjures up. Fragrance plays a very important role in our lives. It is what might attract you to someone, or repel you from someone. It is also something to remember someone by. A perfume has the ability to alter our emotions and moods more than any other sensory experience. This is because of the unique connection in the brain where scent, emotion, memories and associations are processed. Here, we have a list of the best perfumes for women that are refreshing, affordable and long-lasting.

Best perfumes for women:

1. Engage L’amante Intensity Eau De Parfum for Women

Inspired by Tahiti, the new Engage L'Amante Intensity Eau de Parfum for Her, carries with it an oceanic, woody and floral theme. Created by bringing together the heady notes of violet and frangipani, surrounded by white driftwood, it is a fresh, woody and floral fragrance that is bound to transport you to the pristine beaches of the South Pacific.

Price: Rs.729

2. The French Factor Soul Charm Perfume for Women

This French fragrance includes a commitment to use an array of exquisite handmade ingredients, whisked together to create an exemplary edition of luxurious blends. This perfume captures the true spirit of femininity inspired by the Parisian women. It contains top notes of blackberry, peach and marine, base note of sandalwood, vanilla and amber, with a heart note of jasmine and lily.

Price: Rs.849

3. Miniso Dazzle Eau De Parfum for Women

This perfume will bring out a subtle freshness that has a lasting effect for a long day. It is a perfect scent for special occasions like social or formal events, date, wedding, party and meetings. Always look and feel your best, exercise without fear and say goodbye to the embarrassing smell of sweat. With raspberry as the top note, rose, violet and jasmine as the middle note and a base of vanilla and musk, this perfume will become your favourite in no time.

Price: Rs.560

4. Engage L’amante Sunkissed Perfume

This fragrance complements a woman who is bold and intoxicating. It has contrasting notes of blueberry, tiger orchid and sandalwood. Effervescent, with fruity, citrus notes and strong with hints of tuberose and jasmine, and an earthy, sandalwood trail, this is a fragrance of contrasts. It is the perfect fragrance for feeling special and elated for the women who are desirable and want to stand out on different social and formal occasions.

Price: Rs.719

5. Skinn By Titan Women Celeste Fragrance

Joyful, fresh and original, this is a fragrance for the carefree and playful with its sublime blend of freshness. Its fruity apricot nectar and green pear notes with floral jasmine and waterlily breathes life into any place you set foot in. A perfume that heightens your charm and sets you a class apart. Made by celebrated perfumers in France, the range is crafted to make a lasting impression with an assortment of fragrances that entices you.

Price: Rs.645

6. Body Cupid Aqua Wave

With a small spray of Body cupid Aqua Wave perfume on your pulse points, swirl in a cloud of fragrance that’s utterly seductive. Savour the divine notes and give your senses their most indulgent experience ever! This perfume features top notes of mint, green nuances, lavender, coriander and rosemary, heart notes of geranium, neroli, jasmine and sandalwood with base notes of cedarwood, musk and amber.

Price: Rs.549

7. Fastrack Perfume Women Beat

Like the scent of blooming flowers, this perfume is a gorgeous mix of citrus hues and tones of musk. While it is perfect for daytime wear, it works just as well for a night out. With top notes of blackcurrant and deep tones of woody amber, it is fresh, vibrant and will bring out the best in you!

Price: Rs.675

8. Carlton London Women

This perfume has sophisticated fragrance notes of lavender, bergamot, mandarin, musk, jasmine and neroli. The Limited Edition Women Blush Perfume from the house of Carlton London has a no-gas formulation that makes it stay on your body for hours on a stretch. It is higher in concentration than other perfumes which are EDT( Eau De Toilette). Be it the regular office meetings, casual dates, or fun outings, this fragrance is long-lasting and suits every occasion.

Price: Rs.990

If you are a modern, working woman, then a long-lasting fragrance that stays put throughout your day is an absolute necessity for you! The perfumes mentioned above are the best perfumes for women available at the most affordable prices and are super refreshing, mood-boosting and long-lasting.

