Best powder foundations from Amazon for a flawless base makeup

Makeup is perfect only when the foundation is! The first layer of makeup after primer and moisturiser is a foundation that helps set a fine base to layer up makeup. Foundation, as the name suggests, helps set the makeup and acts as a foundation for your final look. There are different types of foundation namely-liquid, stick and powder foundation. All of it helps cover blemishes and give you an even skin tone, and protect your skin from the sun depending on the product. Let’s look at some of the best powder foundations from Amazon here.

Here are the 7 best powder foundations:

Powder foundations give a perfectly fine matte finish and are best for people with oily skin types.

1. Weightless Powder Foundation

This weightless powder foundation from Colorbar is a long-lasting base setter that comes with SPF 30. It hides all blemishes and reduces the appearance of pores giving you the perfect base to wear makeup on. It also blends easily and covers the maximum area.

Price: Rs 796

2. Maybelline Ultimate Powder Foundation

Here’s the ultimate powder foundation that has a water-resistant technology for a flawless look that lasts. It makes sure there are no caking or flaky appearances and is also enriched with shine blocking minerals and SPF 44 for an all-day matte look.

Price: Rs 799

3. Sugar Cosmetics Banana Powder

Banana powder foundation suits all skin tones and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It absorbs excess oil on the skin and makes makeup last longer and also gives your skin a smooth texture with no pores or blemishes.

Price: Rs 539

4. Lakme White Wet & Dry Compact Powder

Here is the 3-in-1 foundation that acts as a sun proctor, colour corrector and a makeup base. It deeply hydrates skin and restores natural radiance with Vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid. The fine powder particles cause no irritation and are gentle on the skin.

Price: Rs 632

5. L’Oréal Paris Powder Foundation

Powered with oil blotting powders for an instant mattifying look, this is one of the best powder foundations that doesn’t let your sweat take off your makeup. It’s waterproof, heatproof and humidity proof. The lightweight texture blends evenly and is non-comedogenic.

Price: Rs 749

6. Neutrogena Loose Powder Foundation

This loose powder helps achieve an even tone and enhances skin clarity and texture while reducing the appearance of redness. The lightweight and breathable powder is safe for sensitive skin and oily skin types. The set includes a brush applicator for easy blending.

Price: Rs 1710

7. Covergirl Clean Powder Foundation

This lightweight, non-cakey powder foundation is exactly what you want for a fresh and glowing look. This foundation is non-acnegenic, hypoallergenic and won't clog pores! Its blends smoothly and gives you the perfect foundation needed to layer makeup on.

Price: Rs 1067

People often ditch powder foundation for liquid as it is hard to apply and often forms a cakey, uneven layer. But the above-mentioned are the best powder foundations that will give you the desired results easily.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

