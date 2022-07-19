7 Best products for hyperpigmentation under $80

A difference in skin coloration due to lifestyle or biological reasons is called hyperpigmentation. Uneven skin tone is of no harm yet can make one very self-conscious and feel less confident about themselves. Hyperpigmentation occurs when the skin produces excess melanin — natural pigmentation found mostly in the skin. The affected areas may simply look like freckles or age spots. Here we bring to you the best products for hyperpigmentation from Amazon.

Here are 7 products for hyperpigmentation:

Scroll on to find the best skin care products to address hyperpigmentation issues.

1. Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

This hyperpigmentation serum rapidly reduces the look of dark spots without a prescription. The intensive serum promotes surface cell turnover and is suitable for a wide range of skin tones; targets the dark spots you see and the ones you can’t see yet.

Price: $72.00

Buy Now

2. Urban Skin Dark Spot Treatment

The Urban Skin Rx Retinol Rapid Repair and Dark Spot Treatment dramatically improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, scarring, dark spots, fine lines, and large pores. This fast-absorbing, fragrance-free treatment contains high levels of active ingredients that work together to target hyperpigmentation and combat visible signs of aging.

Price: $69.00

Buy Now

3. PCA SKIN Hydroquinone-Free Pigment Gel Face Serum

Infused with antioxidants for skin damage defense and without hydroquinone for those with sensitive skin. Fade discoloration and help restore an even skin tone with this correcting hydroquinone-free spot treatment serum.

Price: $64.00

Buy Now

4. Rejuran Advanced Scar Gel

Rejuran Advanced Scar Gel visibly reduces discoloration and uneven skin texture associated with scars on the face, neck, or body. It is very effective for acne scars, scars from injury, c-section scars, burns, and other visible scar types. The soothing formula is appropriate for sensitive skin and is easier to apply than silicone sheets and tape.

Price: $52.25

Buy Now

5. MATKAS Korean Dark Spot Remover

This supercharged hydrating lightweight dark spot corrector serum to visibly fades dark spots while strengthening the skin barrier. It visibly corrects discoloration including acne marks and age spots. It encourages the exfoliation of surface discoloration including sun brown spots for brighter, more even-looking skin.

Price: $22.50

Buy Now

6. Nigrifix cream for Acanthosis Nigricans

This cream treats hyperpigmentation associated with Acanthosis nigricans, a skin condition characterized by areas of dark, velvety discoloration in body folds and creases. It affects the body parts like the back of the neck, ankles, knuckles, armpits, thighs, and elbows. It promotes even skin tone, softens the harder skin areas and keeps the skin hydrated for a long duration.

Price: $13.90

Buy Now

7. DERMA E Overnight Peel – Alpha Hydroxy Acid Face Mask

This Alpha Hydroxy Acid mask transforms the skin overnight, revealing a rejuvenated complexion when you wake. Our skin-brightening, non-abrasive blend of AHAs exfoliates and visibly retexturize for a healthy, glowing appearance.

Price: $16.82

Buy Now

Hyperpigmentation can include birth control and hormonal imbalances like pregnancy, which can cause melasma. The above-mentioned skincare products will heal and repair your skin and fade hyperpigmentation.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

7 Best moisturizers for acne prone skin to prevent clogging and breakouts

7 Natural face moisturizers under $20 for plump, hydrated skin

Also Read: How much caffeine is in a cup of tea? Is it more than coffee?