7 Best purple shampoos for blonde hair you can buy online

If you are wondering what purple shampoo means, let us tell you that it is exactly what the name says that is a shampoo with purple pigments. Purple shampoo is specially developed for neutralizing the blonde or yellow tones of your hair. It helps to cancel out the warmth and restore the hair to its original vibrant state. However, looking for the right purple shampoo for your blonde hair may not be as easy as it seems. This is why we have curated a list of the best purple shampoos for blonde hair you can trust.

Here are the 7 best purple shampoos for blonde hair.

1. Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

The Redken Color Extend Blondage Shampoo is a color-depositing purple shampoo specially designed for blonde and highlighted tresses. It is enriched with citric acid that helps in strengthening your hair and further repairs each hair from the core and removes brassy tones to ensure a cool blonde tone.

2. Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair

Bold Uniq purple shampoo is known to be stronger than traditional blonding shampoos which is why it is one of the best purple shampoos for blonde hair in our opinion. This shampoo enhances hair color for ice-cool blonde or dazzling silver/ash tones. The shampoo is LS-free and paraben-free and formulated with Vitamin B5 derivative to soften hair strands.

3. Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Purple Shampoo

This color depositing shampoo from Pureology tones and fortifies brassy, damaged, and lightened hair, thanks to the Keravis, Astaxanthin, and Purple Orchid toning pigments along with an aromatherapy blend of pear, rose, and sandalwood. It also helps brighten, fights brass, and fortifies for lightened hair that's stronger and healthier.

4. Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

The Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo brings out the best in your hair color. This tone-correcting shampoo gently cleanses while fighting brassiness in blonde, lightened, and grey hair. And its color-safe and sulfate-free formula feature violet pigments to counteract unwanted yellow and orange tones.

5. BIOLAGE Color Last Purple Shampoo

BIOLAGE ColorLast Purple is a purple pigment depositing shampoo that neutralizes brass and unwanted warm tones. It is enriched with conditioning properties that protect and condition your hair while preventing breakage. And it also maintains and boosts the coolness of blondes leaving blonde hair feeling healthy and looking fresh.

6. MATRIX Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

MATRIX Total Results purple shampoo is a color depositing purple shampoo that cleanses and neutralizes brassy hair while correcting yellow tones in both blonde and grey hair. It also illuminates highlighted blonde locks, thus adding cool, shimmering brightness for color-treated and natural hair.

7. The Beachwaver Co. Brb Blonde Purple Shampoo

Gentle and fragrant, the Beachwaver Blonde Purple shampoo is ideal for blonde hair or treated hair with yellow tones. It is infused with Tahitian Monoi Flower that aid in nourishment, shea butter for retaining moisture, and HIx Bond Multipliers to strengthen your hair while toning.

Consider this list before you start your hunt for the best purple shampoos for blonde hair. All of these products have distinct ingredients that take care of your blonde/yellow hair tones. Whether you want to refresh the visual brightness of your hair or wish to help eliminate undertones of brassiness and yellow, these purple shampoos will do the trick for you.

