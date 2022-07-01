7 Best round brushes for blow-drying your hair
Looking for a quality round brush for blow-drying? Well, here we bring to you some of the best round brushes that not only add volume but also give your tresses a sleek look!
Looking for a salon-like hairstyle at home? Well, a round brush can actually help you get the desired hairstyle you like, and that too with minimum hassle. Whether you’re trying to get a voluminous, bouncy style or a sleeker, smoother look, the right round brush will have you looking like you just left the salon! Here we have rounded up the 7 best round brushes that are perfect for blow-drying and suitable for every type of hair.
Here are the 7 best round brushes for blow-drying your hair.
Scroll on to check out the best round brushes from Amazon.
Ibiza hair brush is a boar-bristle brush that is ideal for color-treated or fine hair. Its bristles are designed in a way that won’t get stuck or cause breakage. The natural boar and heat-resistant carbon fiber bristles make your hair smooth and shiny after each blow-dry session.
2. Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush
Moroccanoil Ceramic round brush is ideal for adding volume and giving your tresses a smooth, sleek look. It is suitable for use on medium to long hair. It features cutting-edge construction and is made of salon-grade materials.
3. BIO IONIC Bluewave Nanoionic
This unique, dual-purpose, square round barrel brush is specially made for volumizing and styling. If you are looking for a bouncy hairstyle or some smooth blowouts with lots of shape and movement, pick a size smaller than what you would normally use and you are good to go! This brush is infused with NanoIonic mineral to add condition and shine.
4. Drybar Half Pint Small Ceramic Round Thermal Hair Brush
Drybar thermal round brush makes you feel like you are using a curling iron inside your brush! This 1.75" vented ceramic barrel allows for maximum heat and airflow to lock in volume and curl for long-lasting styles. And the Ionic Technology reduces frizz and adds shine while styling.
One of the best round brushes that work with a blow dryer, this professional 2.5” round brush is a great choice to add volume to your mane. It works with blow dryer heat to shape hair during styling, thus adding body and volume. And the heat-retaining ceramic-coated barrel makes it a perfect styling tool for every occasion.
6. Revlon Silicone Bristle Heated Hair Styling Brush
This hair styling round brush from Revlon is a 1” round hair brush barrel designed for a full body and smooth volume. It comes with soft, flexible, and cool-to-the-touch silicone bristles, making it safe for regular use. It has an ergonomic cool tip for comfort and styling control.
7. Spornette 3 Inch Long Smooth Operator Round Brush
Create your favorite kind of hairstyle with this long, smooth round brush that comes with Operator Collection barrels that are more than 10% longer than traditional round brushes. And the extra length allows more hair to cover the brush, speeding up dry time.
Make your hairstyle look like it's professionally done! Grab one of these best hair brushes during the blow dry and add a sleek, voluminous look to any hairstyle you want. And do not forget to add one to the cart before the stock runs out!
Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.
Recommended Articles: