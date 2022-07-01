Looking for a salon-like hairstyle at home? Well, a round brush can actually help you get the desired hairstyle you like, and that too with minimum hassle. Whether you’re trying to get a voluminous, bouncy style or a sleeker, smoother look, the right round brush will have you looking like you just left the salon! Here we have rounded up the 7 best round brushes that are perfect for blow-drying and suitable for every type of hair.

Here are the 7 best round brushes for blow-drying your hair.

Scroll on to check out the best round brushes from Amazon.

1. Ibiza Hair B Series

Ibiza hair brush is a boar-bristle brush that is ideal for color-treated or fine hair. Its bristles are designed in a way that won’t get stuck or cause breakage. The natural boar and heat-resistant carbon fiber bristles make your hair smooth and shiny after each blow-dry session.

Price: $54.99

Buy Now

2. Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush

Moroccanoil Ceramic round brush is ideal for adding volume and giving your tresses a smooth, sleek look. It is suitable for use on medium to long hair. It features cutting-edge construction and is made of salon-grade materials.

Price: $30.00

Buy Now

3. BIO IONIC Bluewave Nanoionic

This unique, dual-purpose, square round barrel brush is specially made for volumizing and styling. If you are looking for a bouncy hairstyle or some smooth blowouts with lots of shape and movement, pick a size smaller than what you would normally use and you are good to go! This brush is infused with NanoIonic mineral to add condition and shine.

Price: $33.00

Buy Now

4. Drybar Half Pint Small Ceramic Round Thermal Hair Brush

Drybar thermal round brush makes you feel like you are using a curling iron inside your brush! This 1.75" vented ceramic barrel allows for maximum heat and airflow to lock in volume and curl for long-lasting styles. And the Ionic Technology reduces frizz and adds shine while styling.

Price: $35.00

Buy Now

5. T3 Micro Round Hair Brush

One of the best round brushes that work with a blow dryer, this professional 2.5” round brush is a great choice to add volume to your mane. It works with blow dryer heat to shape hair during styling, thus adding body and volume. And the heat-retaining ceramic-coated barrel makes it a perfect styling tool for every occasion.

Price: $35.00

Buy Now

6. Revlon Silicone Bristle Heated Hair Styling Brush

This hair styling round brush from Revlon is a 1” round hair brush barrel designed for a full body and smooth volume. It comes with soft, flexible, and cool-to-the-touch silicone bristles, making it safe for regular use. It has an ergonomic cool tip for comfort and styling control.

Price: $25.49

Buy Now

7. Spornette 3 Inch Long Smooth Operator Round Brush

Create your favorite kind of hairstyle with this long, smooth round brush that comes with Operator Collection barrels that are more than 10% longer than traditional round brushes. And the extra length allows more hair to cover the brush, speeding up dry time.

Price: $32.00

Buy Now

Make your hairstyle look like it's professionally done! Grab one of these best hair brushes during the blow dry and add a sleek, voluminous look to any hairstyle you want. And do not forget to add one to the cart before the stock runs out!

