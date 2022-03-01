Best shampoos for coloured hair to keep them hydrated & protected

We all love to experiment with our hair and give it a different look every once in a while. However, when you colour your hair, you are treating them with harmful chemicals that can damage them and make them lose their lustre. The chemicals can also strip the moisture out of your hair and leave you with dry and rough hair.

How to take care of coloured hair?

In order to ensure that the quality of your hair does not get compromised after colouring them, here are the best shampoos that will help you maintain your hair’s lustre and will also ensure that your hair colour lasts longer.

Best shampoos for coloured hair

1. L’Oréal Professional Serie Expert Vitamino Shampoo

This shampoo has antioxidant properties for long lasting colour protection and shine. It is enriched with Resveratrol, that gently cleanses coloured hair and protects hair colour from fading for up to 8 weeks.

Price: Rs.665

Buy Now

2. Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Colour Freeze Shampoo

This shampoo gently yet effectively cleanses coloured hair, and keeps colour pigments frozen deep inside the hair. It tightens and stabilises the hair matrix, helping to optimise the pH level to 4.5.

Price: Rs.1485

Buy Now

3. Biolage Colorlast Shampoo

Trusted by professionals, this shampoo with low pH purifies as it helps prolong colour vibrancy. It is powered by anti-fading properties of vibrant orchid flowers. This paraben free shampoo with low pH helps protect hair and prolong colour vibrancy. It maintains colour depth, tone and shine.

Price: Rs.400

Buy Now

4. Revlon Outrageous Color Protection Shampoo

This shampoo revitalises overstressed hair with MPG in a patented formula. It restores moisture, protects and helps mend fragile split ends while gently cleansing. It preserves the radiant glow of colour treated hair. The shampoo leaves hair soft, shiny and healthy looking with a fresh fragrance.

Price: Rs.258

Buy Now

5. L’Oréal Paris Colour Protect Shampoo

This shampoo nourishes the hair and transforms its surface, making the hair feel silky to touch. It keeps the hair protected and the colour radiance is visibly prolonged. It helps protect hair fibre from external aggression and accentuates colour. The shampoo nourishes the hair and transforms its surface.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

6. WOW Skin Science Perfect Colour Protection Shampoo

Give your hair colour advanced protection from early fading and gloss loss with this perfect colour protection shampoo. It keeps hair colour brighter and glossier for longer with its protective antioxidant-rich formulation powered by concentrated sunflower seed biolipids. Sunflower seed biolipids penetrate hair shafts, help seal in colour and moisture, and smoothen down rough cuticles to slow down fading and intensify gloss.

Price: Rs.389

Buy Now

7. Organic Harvest Quinoa Shampoo for Colour-Treated Hair

This organic hydrolyzed quinoa rich shampoo is known to have complete protein and amino acids, which helps in overall colour retention, conditioning, and protection of hair. Ultimately improving the shine of hair and making them healthier. Looking to replenish your damaged hair? This shampoo, along with coconut, aloe vera, sugar beet, and other organic ingredients, proffers your scalp with required nutrients and nourishes hair with protein to make them strong and smooth.

Price: Rs.339

Buy Now

These shampoos for coloured hair will keep your hair protected and enhance hair growth.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Protein hair treatment products for dull and damaged hair