Best shampoo for hair fall: 8 Anti hair fall shampoos that will strengthen your hair

Since we deal with extreme summers and highly humid monsoons, hair fall is the most common issue faced by people. The scorching heat and humidity causes oily scalps and dry ends which is one of the biggest reasons for hair fall. We all are afraid of hair thinning and bald patches caused due to intense hair fall. Plus the virus has left a huge impact on the affected ones. People are suffering from intense hair fall after recovering from Coronavirus. Choose the best shampoo for hair fall from the list given below and make way for happy and healthy hair.

Best shampoo for hair fall

1. L’Oreal Paris Anti-Hairfall Shampoo

This shampoo is a great choice for people dealing with hair fall and hair thinning. It is designed to nourish the hair roots and restructure the hair fibre. This shampoo will ensure that your hair grows stronger and remains healthy from the roots to the tips.

Price: Rs.450

2. Ayouthveda Anti-Hairfall Shampoo

This Ayurvedic anti-hairfall shampoo is a saviour for hair fall. It is crafted from a blend of 25 botanicals, juices, extracts, infusion and essential oils that help achieve healthy hair with less struggle. It is enriched with kidney beans, Bhringraj and onion oil that keeps the hair clean and strengthens hair follicles. It can also be used on colour-treated hair.

Price: Rs.359

3. Mamaearth Onion Hairfall Shampoo

This shampoo is infused with onion oil that stimulates the scalp, promotes blood circulation and hair regrowth, and plant keratin that strengthens the hair, and makes it frizz-free. It cleanses the hair and scalp without stripping away its natural oils and prevents damage and dryness, leaving hair soft and smooth.

Price: Rs.320

4. Tresemme Hairfall Defense Shampoo

This hairfall defense shampoo is enriched with keratin that reinforces hair strength and prevents hair fall due to breakage. It is especially designed for damaged and breakage-prone hair. It is formulated for Indian hair and is suitable for use with oil treatments.

Price: Rs.436

5. Dove Hairfall Rescue Shampoo

This strengthening shampoo is formulated to help prevent hair fall. It reduces hair fall by up to 98 percent and deeply nourishes fragile and weak hair from root to tip. It fortifies the hair fibre from within and contains nutrilock actives and a nutritive serum that leaves the hair feeling strong and beautiful.

Price: Rs.249

6. Plum Ginseng Gentle Rinse Shampoo

This shampoo is a great choice for people dealing with hair fall and breakage. Enriched with ginseng extracts, it is loaded with antioxidant and antimicrobial agents that improve scalp health, prevents breakage and strengthens roots. It also contains watercress and indian cress that soothe irritated scalp and improve your hair growth cycle. The hibiscus extract nourishes the scalp and helps improve hair volume while vitamin B5 locks in moisture and helps prevent split ends.

Price: Rs.418

7. Brillaire Hair Fall Control Natural Shampoo

This hair fall control shampoo is enriched with soy, apple and lemon. It is especially formulated for a weak, undernourished scalp. Soy protein helps control hair breakage and the vital plants reduce hair fall by recharging hair roots. It will give you a youthful scalp for better hair holding. It gives fuller, denser hair and prevents breakage.

Price: Rs.455

8. Indulekha Bringha Shampoo

Made with the power of 6 herbs and essential oil, this shampoo contains 9 full Bringharaj plant extracts in every bottle. Bringharaj is rich in antioxidants and minerals, and is known to reduce hair and grow new hair. It also contains amla which is known to increase blood circulation in the scalp, shikakai which is known for its cleansing and antifungal properties, and rosemary that prevents itching and promotes thicker hair.

Price: Rs.211

If your everyday stress is causing major hair fall for you, then it is highly recommended that you invest in a hair fall control shampoo that will best suit your hair type. Choose the best hair fall shampoo for yourself from the list given above, and attain thicker and denser hair in no time.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

