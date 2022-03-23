7 Best shampoos you need to purge greasy scalp & hair fall once and for all

Hair can be one of the most loved part of your body. A good hairstyle can change the look of a person. But due to lifestyle changes and other hereditary factors, hair fall can deteriorate your confidence. Using the best shampoos that treat your scalp as well as your hair follicles is necessary to boost hair growth. We bring to you the 7 best shampoos for hair fall but before that let’s see what causes hair fall in one.

Causes for hair fall

Poor quality or water or showering in hot water

Stress or depression

Poor diet and eating too much junk food

Hormonal changes or medical conditions

Excessive hairstyling or hairstyles

Here are 7 best shampoos for hair growth:

These shampoos address the cause of hairfall and soothe the scalp and boost hair growth thereby reducing hair fall.

1. Trichup Hair Fall Control Herbal Shampoo

With amla, liquorice and bhringraj as key ingredients, this herbal shampoo helps reduce hair fall and hair thinning. If beautiful bouncy hair is all that you dream of, add this shampoo to your hair care routine to see the change for yourselves.

Price: Rs 400

2. Gentle Beast Anti Hair Fall Shampoo

Specially formulated for hair thinning and brittle hair, this advanced shampoo contains ingredients like biotin, keratin, D-Panthenol, dead sea minerals, wheat protein, zinc oxide, niacinamide, is effective in reducing hair fall, making hair strong and shinier.

Price: Rs 549

3. Traya Hair Fall Control Shampoo

Anagain is known to boost blood flow to follicles and prolongs the hair growth cycle. This hair fall control shampoo is a blessing that boosts your hair growth and strengthens your follicles. It also contains niacinamide and pea sprout extract that is rich in antioxidants and are known to improve blood circulation to the scalp.

Price: Rs 300

4. Moringa Natural Shampoo For Hair Fall

Heavy hair fall can put you in a depressive state. But instead of crying out in the shower, take action and use this shampoo to fight daily hair loss and breakage. This hair shampoo has one of the highest concentrations of onion seed oil - that’s rich in antioxidants, sulphur and potassium which are essential for hair growth.

Price: Rs 209

5. Anti hair fall Beer shampoo

Made with real beer with the goodness of barley and hops, this anti-hair fall shampoo effectively conditions your hair and reduces hair fall by up to 99 percent. The Park Avenue Beer Shampoo helps nourish your hair from the roots up making it strong and smooth naturally.

Price: Rs 131

6. Brillare Hair Fall Control Natural Shampoo

This natural shampoo has got the right mix of ingredients to strengthen your hair from the inside and give you the fuller, denser-looking hair that you craved. Infused with the goodness of soy, apple and lemon, it controls breakage and recharges hair follicles thereby reducing hair loss.

Price: Rs 470

7. Hair Fall Defence Shampoo

Enriched with Keratin, this shampoo reinforces hair strength and prevents hair fall due to breakage making it one of the best shampoos for hair growth. It's perfect for daily use and is suitable for all hair types and textures.

Price: Rs 460

We hope you found your cure for hair fall and greasy scalp from these best shampoos. Apart from the usage of shampoos, drink lots of water and eat foods rich in fibre content to speed up the hair growth process.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

