Best Shampoos for hair growth to win Rapunzel-like mane

Hair is an important aspect of your looks. A good hairstyle can save your day and also boost your confidence. On the other hand, hair loss by any means states that your health is deteriorating and you need to put extra care into nourishing them. Hair fall or premature balding can have both genetic and lifestyle-related reasons. Poor quality water, over-shampooing, not drinking enough water and also poor diet can damage your hair health. Here we bring to you the best shampoos for hair growth that will win back your lost hair and give your mane a fresh feel.

Here are 7 best shampoos for hair growth:

1. Ustraa Hair Vitaliser Shampoo

With ingredients like biotin, keratin and caffeine, here’s a hair vitaliser shampoo that helps strengthen hair and stimulates hair growth. The omega 3 and omega 6 content in it makes hair follicles grow faster and stronger.

Price: Rs 399

2. Rice water & Chia Seeds Nourishment Shampoo

Rice water has the essence of starch that strengthens the hair and boosts hair growth and is universally used for achieving long, lustrous, thick and healthy hair. This creamy thick shampoo will provide a lather rich hair wash experience, unlike most other non-sulphate shampoos. This Shampoo will make your hair softer and bouncier from a single wash.

Price: Rs 375

3. Bhringraj Shampoo for Hair Growth

This bhringraj shampoo nourishes the scalp and helps control dandruff and dry scalp. It rejuvenates hair follicles with its rich nutrients that provide deep conditioning to hair and bring out the natural shine. Bhringraj is rich in nutrients that provide the hair and the scalp with all the necessary nourishment, thereby reducing hair fall.

Price: Rs 499

4. Red Onion Shampoo

Enriched with caffeine, biotin, collagen, onion oil and other hair strengthening ingredients, this red onion shampoo strengthens and helps prevent future breakage. Red onion is well known for its benefits for hair growth. This is an intensely moisturising shampoo with the goodness of olive oil and jojoba oil that rehydrates the hair, leaving it naturally nourished, visibly healthier and organically protected.

Price: Rs 438

5. Almond Shampoo

Want stronger and longer hair? Here is your card. Mamaearth almond shampoo is one of the best shampoos for hair growth that protect and cleanse your scalp with revitalising ingredients like wheat amino acids, Vitamin E and almond oil. It helps in preventing hair loss, improves blood circulation, promotes cell turnover and regeneration.

Price: Rs 296

6. Fermented Rice Water Shampoo

Fermented rice water has long been used in Japan, South East Asia and India as a natural remedy for your hair and skin as it is rich in antioxidants and vitamins. This hair fall control shampoo adds volume to your hair giving your hair a natural bounce and fuller look. It prevents breakage and pesky split ends and helps in providing growth to your hair.

Price: Rs 471

7. Hair Growth Protein Shampoo

Protein shampoo is made from plant-based ingredients that are gentle on your hair and scalp. It helps make hair smooth and shiny. Lack of protein makes the hair weak and brittle fuelling intense hair fall. This shampoo is on our list of best shampoos for hair growth as it maintains a frizz-free look that makes hair prim and proper.

Price: Rs 270

