Best shimmer body lotions that will give your skin a sheen along with softness

During the summer your skin needs a bit more TLC: moisturising and hydration. Hot and dry summer air, sea water or air-conditioned rooms may cause your skin to become dry and flaky. Tanned skin desperately needs hydration and soothing to look its best. A great solution is a shimmer body lotion which will moisturise your skin and also add a touch of sparkle and a hint of bronzing colour. It also blurs imperfections, evens out skin tone and does not leave streaks unlike some tanning lotions. Here we have the best shimmer body lotions that are lightweight enough to wear every day.

Best shimmer body lotions:

Here, we have a list of the best body lotions that will moisturise your skin and add some lustre to it.

1. Body Code Shimmer & Shine Moisturiser Body Gel-Lotion

This body lotion is crafted with chamomile, aloe vera extract along with sodium hyaluronate while helps in skin smoothing and anti ageing, and moisturiser allantoin that provides a deep hydration effect. Sparkle inside out with the desired amount of shimmer you want. Whether you're spending your day at a festival or just wearing this glitter gel to dinner, this gel won't budge. You'll shimmer all day and night. And along with the shimmer, it also provides deep nourishment to your skin, making it soft and supple.

Price: Rs.500

2. Bella Vita Organic Celeb Shine Body Shimmer Gloss Lotion

This is a natural body highlighter for anyone that wants to enhance their bodies and give it a celebrity-like shine. This body illuminizer is enriched with shea butter, almond oil, coconut oil, and many more such natural ingredients that add shine to your body without chemicals. Being a body shimmer, it not only illuminates your body, it also keeps you moisturised and hydrated. It can be used to highlight your back, collar bones, hands, and legs.

Price: Rs.355

3. Passion Indulge Shimmer Body Lotion

Packed with vitamins, this anti-aging lotion helps to restore elasticity and moisture to the skin and helps prevent premature wrinkles by boosting collagen production. Cucumber is a widely known treatment for sunburn because it has a cooling effect on skin, reducing pain from a bad burn. This extract is great for reducing inflammation and irritation in general. As an antioxidant, cucumber extract helps prevent environmental damage and signs of ageing. It also contains papaya extracts that is an excellent skin conditioner. The natural properties of papaya help fight free radicals and remove dead cells to give you a fresh look.

Price: Rs.640

4. Colorbar Spotlight Illuminating Lotion

This sheer luminizing moisturiser comes with special light-reflecting pigments that veils the skin in a soft, pearly glow. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, it keeps skin thoroughly hydrated and plumped. It also contains mulberry extract, and light-reflecting pigments that even skin tone, minimise the appearance of fine lines and dark spots, and give you an instant, long-lasting glow.

Price: Rs.760

5. KimiricaLove Story Gardenia Body Lotion

This moisture-rich body lotion will give you soft and supple skin. It is infused with romantic notes of night blooming jasmine and white gardenia. It is enriched with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, argan oil, coconut oil and shea butter that nourishes, heals, and prevents dry, flaky skin.

Price: Rs.929

7. Dirty Works Bling It On Shimmer Body Lotion

This shimmer lotion will not only make your skin look illuminated and soft, but the exotic signature scent blended with essential oils of rock rose, neroli and jasmine will leave your skin smelling divine all day long. Apply to clean dry skin in smooth sweeping motions all over the body or where shimmer and radiance are desired.

Price: Rs.4904

8. StBotanica Body Shimmer Oil

Revive and moisturise your lacklustre skin with this body shimmer oil. It is an instant dose of sun-kissed, golden-shimmer that illuminates the skin and provides the required hydration. The deeply nourishing blend of shea butter, castor oil and sunflower oil will help moisturise and nourish the skin from inside, leaving a healthy sunny glow on the outside. These skin conditioning ingredients help add natural lustre to the skin, providing healthy radiance. This is a non-greasy formula that delivers a warm hint of shimmer so that you can step up your highlighting game and look all fancy and chic from the comfort of your home.

Price: Rs.469

If your skin is lacking the sheen you desire and if you want to attain those shiny celeb-like legs, then these best shimmer body lotions are exactly what you need. Apart from giving you a radiant sheen, these lotions will also keep your skin moisturised and hydrated.

