Best shoes for walking and jogging in India that offers sheer comfort

Time to add the best shoes for walking and jogging in India to your shoe closet. If you are longing for high fashion shoes of top brands then you must check out our comprehensive list. It contains running shoes, gym shoes, walking shoes, jogging shoes, track shoes, athletic shoes that are light in weight and comfortable for everyday use. These top shoes will not only protect your feet but also provide the desired room for your toes while you walk, talk or job.

Check out the list of best shoes for walking and jogging in India:

1. Puma Unisex-Child Escaper Pro Core Ultramarine

Puma offers a huge collection of sports shoes and is one of the most appreciated shoe brands in India. This, Puma Unisex-Child Escaper Pro Core Ultramarine has a rubber sole, lace up closure and easily cleanabe. This pair of shoes is ideal for any kind of rigorous training. They are gender neutral and considered to be the must have gym shoes.

Price: Rs. 1199

2. Puma Unisex-Adult Capri Leather Sneakers

White sneakers have entered the fashion market and plans to stay for a longer period of time. These white leather sneakers seek inspiration from tennis shoes. The brown sole made up of leather helps to keep your white shoes’s sole stain free. The Puma logo placement and execution have been modernized and enriched with embroidery on the lower part of the heel.

Price: Rs. 1649

3. Nike Unisex Revolution

These Nike Unisex Revolution shoes provide natural comfort while walking and jogging. They are meant for both men and women. They come with a foam cushioned footbed that helps to keep your feet and shoe light in weight. The rubber outsole also added traction. The shoes have Nike’s logo in a silver metallic shade that makes the shoes eye-catching.

Price: Rs. 3495

Deal: Rs. 1645

4. Adidas Unisex-Adult Response Super 2.0 J Running Shoe

This pair of shoes is designed especially to keep you moving with utmost ease. The mesh upper of the shoes is made up from recycled materials. This highlights Adidas’s commitment to help end plastic waste. What a great way to showcase your environment friendly nature while you walk and jog.

Price: Rs. 2799

5. Reebok Unisex-Adult New Legacy Running Shoe

This pair of shoes are one of the best shoes that you can team up with any casual or gym outfit. The cushion foam bottom of the shoes makes them a must have shoe pair in India. It has a comfortable rubber sole for someone who is an avid runner.

Price: Rs. 2499

6. Reebok Unisex-Adult Vector Runner Running Shoe

Are you a die heart fitness freak? Do you run or jog everyday? Then you must own Reebok Unisex-Adult Vector Runner Running Shoe. The shoes have ethylene vinyl acetate sole that will never distract your fitness goal for the day. With a medium cushioning foot pad, these shoes will accompany you for a long run.

Price: Rs. 2499

7. Plaeto Slam Unisex Sports Shoes

Are you looking for a shoe that molds itself according to your needs and necessities? Here is what you need. Plaeto Slam Unisex Sports Shoes comes with a removable fitliner under the insole can be peeled off to expand the shoe. When you switch on the runner mode within you, you can place it below the insole for utmost fitting. Whenever you wish to provide your toes a room for air, pull out the fitliner. This is one of the best shoes for walking and jogging in India as they are responsive, supportive and provide comfort to feet even after a year of usage.

Price: Rs. 1999

8. Adidas Unisex-Adult Lite Racer Rbn K Running Shoes

These shoes with a round toe style have a contemporary touch. Adidas Unisex-Adult Lite Racer Rbn K Running Shoes comes with a synthetic material at the extrior and a cushion soft sole liners in the interior. With these shoes on, you can walk, run as well as jog effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1263

Your hunt to find the best shoes for walking and jogging in India will come to an end today. Thanks to Amazon’s Mega Fashion Weekend sale. It offers upto 30 percent off on your favourite sports shoes. Grab them NOW!

