Best skin brightening products for people who are dealing with dull skin

No matter what beauty trends come and go, a healthy-looking glowing skin is something we will always want to attain. Now ditch the social media filters and the complicated 10-step skincare routine to get that luminous glow that comes from within. The cold weather may have taken a toll on your skin and made it dry and dull. Hence, these skin brightening products will give you a healthy looking, natural glow.

PLANTAS Shine & Glow Skin Brightening Face Wash

This gel-based face wash comes with the goodness of organic Licorice, Orange and Sandalwood. The combination of these three ingredients helps in making the skin softer, smoother, well hydrated and radiant, throughout the day.

Price: Rs.595

Buy Now

iORA Prebiotic Day Cream

This day cream contains powerful prebiotics, anti-aging properties and superfoods necessary for healthy, balanced and glowing skin. It replenishes skin nutrients and regular usage gives you a natural glow and visibly brighter skin. It supports the microbiome and improves skin texture naturally. It not only nourishes, but also protects your skin from the UV lights and the HEV lights from your gadgets, mobiles and laptops.

Price: Rs.1100

Buy Now

SkinKraft Brightside Facial Toner

Formulated for dull and uneven skin tone, this toner helps in removing pigmentation, dark spots and patches. Enriched with rose water, green tea and vitamin C, it gently hydrates and nourishes the skin to give a clear, even looking skin. The soothing and lightweight formula of the toner penetrates deep into the pores and removes excess sebum from the skin. It breaks down excess melanin, thereby reducing uneven skin pigmentation. It brightens dull and patchy areas of the face and boosts collagen production.

Price: Rs.279

Buy Now

PLANTAS Shine & Glow Skin Brightening Face Cream

This excellent cream with rose, saffron and kiwi helps to boost hydration and the anti-inflammatory properties of rose reduces skin redness and keeps it soft and shiny. Saffron acts as an exfoliator and helps to keep the skin clean to make it glow and shine.

Price: Rs.1095

Buy Now

iORA Prebiotic Hydrating Glow Mask

Detox your skin with this rejuvenating prebiotic glow mask that helps retain moisture balance. You can achieve a clearer complexion in under seven to ten minutes with this super hydrating formula. The prebiotics work in perfect harmony with your skin's texture without leaving it too dry or too oily. It makes your skin resilient and strong enough to combat radical environmental changes. It detoxes and brightens the skin, helps with a smoother and even skin texture and lifts your skin up by supporting the microbiome.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

O3+ Facialist Radiant Face Sheet Mask

A brightening and radiance glow mask with a patent technology that oxygenates and tightens pores to reduce uneven skin tone and discoloration for a dewy fresh glow. This face sheet mask is power-packed with essential ingredients to assist the skin just after a single application of this sheet mask.

Price: Rs.310

Buy Now

Lotus Herbals YouthRx Exfoliator

This exfoliator is infused with the goodness of Ginseng that stimulates skin-firming collagen to improve suppleness. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also contains Ginger that preserves the skin’s collagen and protects the skin from damage. It boosts radiance for promoting smoother and firmer skin.

Price: Rs.260

Buy Now

SkinQ SPF 40 PA++++ Sunscreen Gel

This unique broad spectrum non-greasy sunscreen is formulated by blending sunscreen complex and antioxidants for all Indian skin types. This gel has built in vitamin C, to boost skin protection against free radical damage and reduce risk of pigmentation spots. A gel that feels like a moisturiser and goes on smooth on the skin, without leaving a whitish or greyish look.

Price: Rs.1250

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.





